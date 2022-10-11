Read full article on original website
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
Elon Musk Warns About Another Extinction-Level Event: 'it's Just a Matter of Time'
Elon Musk is warning people to get mentally ready for the world to end. Elon Musk’s vision for Mars is not just to make it habitable; he wants it to be a vibrant, thriving planet with bustling cities and an abundance of resources.
'Moon bloopers' from NASA is the space footage we didn't know we needed
Apparently, walking on the moon is harder than it looks.
ScienceBlog.com
‘We’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before:’ Black Hole Spews Out Material Years After Shredding Star
In October 2018, a small star was ripped to shreds when it wandered too close to a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away from Earth. Though it may sound thrilling, the event did not come as a surprise to astronomers who occasionally witness these violent incidents while scanning the night sky.
msn.com
William Shatner says his trip to space on Blue Origin 'felt like a funeral': 'It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered'
Going to space has proven to be a dark experience for William Shatner, both literally and figuratively. In his new book, "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder," the actor, known for portraying Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," says he experienced profound sadness on his trip to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin last October.
Why William Shatner Thought 2021 Blue Origin Space Flight ‘Felt Like a Funeral'
Last year, actor William Shatner, at 90 years old, became the oldest living person to travel to space when he took a ride on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space shuttle on Oct. 13, 2021. Now, he's opening up about the strange emotional journey he went on during the life-changing experience,...
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there
Astronomers now routinely discover planets orbiting stars outside of the solar system – they’re called exoplanets. But in summer 2022, teams working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite found a few particularly interesting planets orbiting in the habitable zones of their parent stars. One planet is 30% larger than Earth and orbits its star in less than three days. The other is 70% larger than the Earth and might host a deep ocean. These two exoplanets are super-Earths – more massive than the Earth but smaller than ice giants like Uranus and Neptune. I’m a professor of astronomy who studies galactic cores,...
BBC
When and why did consciousness evolve on Earth?
Every minute you spend awake, your mind passes from experience to experience. This ebb and flow of thoughts and feelings is often called a ‘stream of consciousness’ – and, throughout history, it was largely believed to only exist in humans. However, thanks to decades of consciousness research, we now know that consciousness is far more widespread in the animal kingdom than we ever imagined.
dailygalaxy.com
Will Earth Prove To Be The ‘Standard Model’ For Evolution Of Life In The Universe?
By the end of this century, says astrophysicist Martin Rees, we should be able to ask whether or not we live in a multiverse, and how much variety of the laws of physics its constituent ‘universes’ display. The answer to this question, says Rees, “will determine how we should interpret the ‘biofriendly’ universe in which we live (sharing it with any aliens with whom we might one day make contact).”
Mock lava worlds will help the James Webb Space Telescope understand exoplanets
A catalog of rock types that could be found on exoplanets covered in lava will aid researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope in characterizing these molten worlds.
