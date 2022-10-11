ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
msn.com

William Shatner says his trip to space on Blue Origin 'felt like a funeral': 'It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered'

Going to space has proven to be a dark experience for William Shatner, both literally and figuratively. In his new book, "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder," the actor, known for portraying Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," says he experienced profound sadness on his trip to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin last October.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Astronomers now routinely discover planets orbiting stars outside of the solar system – they’re called exoplanets. But in summer 2022, teams working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite found a few particularly interesting planets orbiting in the habitable zones of their parent stars. One planet is 30% larger than Earth and orbits its star in less than three days. The other is 70% larger than the Earth and might host a deep ocean. These two exoplanets are super-Earths – more massive than the Earth but smaller than ice giants like Uranus and Neptune. I’m a professor of astronomy who studies galactic cores,...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Galileo Galilei
Person
Neil Degrasse Tyson
BBC

When and why did consciousness evolve on Earth?

Every minute you spend awake, your mind passes from experience to experience. This ebb and flow of thoughts and feelings is often called a ‘stream of consciousness’ – and, throughout history, it was largely believed to only exist in humans. However, thanks to decades of consciousness research, we now know that consciousness is far more widespread in the animal kingdom than we ever imagined.
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

Will Earth Prove To Be The ‘Standard Model’ For Evolution Of Life In The Universe?

By the end of this century, says astrophysicist Martin Rees, we should be able to ask whether or not we live in a multiverse, and how much variety of the laws of physics its constituent ‘universes’ display. The answer to this question, says Rees, “will determine how we should interpret the ‘biofriendly’ universe in which we live (sharing it with any aliens with whom we might one day make contact).”
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy