EXCLUSIVE: Wallabies star Bernard Foley reveling in his test recall as he reveals just what kind of coach Dave Rennie is and where Australia must improve ahead of next year's World Cup

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bernard Foley admits he thought his Wallabies career was over prior to this year's surprise recall at the age of 33, and now the half-back is eyeing off a spot at next year's World Cup.

Talking to the Daily Mail Australia, Foley was beaming with pride when talking about his recall after last appearing for the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The Japan-based 33-year-old thought he had already pulled on the green and gold for the last time.

But a combination of injuries and selectors still unsure as to their best halves pairing gave Foley another shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4GuY_0iU1LmQs00
Bernard Foley, pictured at a sponsors event on October 10, has an infectious passion for rugby union

'It was awesome. For me, having three years away and thinking it could have been over, to then get that opportunity again was pretty cool, pretty special,' he said, speaking with a wide smile.

'You always have that desire, you always harbour it, to play Test rugby again. I'm just lucky that opportunity arose ... a lot of stuff has to go your way.

'A lot has changed; personnel, culture, coaching, but that's exciting and you want change,' said Foley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSyab_0iU1LmQs00
Foley, who has played 72 Tests for Australia, was recently recalled to the Wallabies after three years in the wilderness

Since bombing out in the quarter-finals in 2019, a lot has certainly changed.

Australia has been beset by on and off-field problems, and won just 10 of 23 Tests over the past two years.

Foley was immense upon return at flyhalf in the now-infamous defeat in the first Bledisloe Cup match last month, before 'the worse refereeing decision in history' saw Foley penalised when a win was all but certain.

Part of the problem is the line-up changing so often, even the most ardent of Wallabies fans have trouble keeping up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePLL6_0iU1LmQs00
Bernard Foley (right) is a huge fan of Wallabies coach Dave Rennie (left), who he says is very popular with the players
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCAoX_0iU1LmQs00
Rennie and Foley, pictured talking after Australia's heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the Bledisloe Cup last month, are two crucial figures as the Wallabies look to improve ahead of next year's World Cup

But Foley is backing the oft-maligned coach Dave Rennie to the hilt, and outlined the one thing Australia needs to improve ahead of next year's World Cup.

'The one thing this team is searching for is that continuity in positions. That's what we need and for guys to perform well consistently, of course,' he said.

'Dave is good, I've really enjoyed him. He's quite an astute rugby brain, but he also understands the players so well and gets along very well with everyone.'

Foley is currently in his third year at Japanese club Kubota Spears after playing 119 Super Rugby matches for the Waratahs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jHgk_0iU1LmQs00
Bernard Foley (right, pictured taking in the sights of Mount Fuji with teammates) is currently playing for the Kubuto Spears in Japan, and says union is blossoming over there

The 'Iceman' isn't just in Tokyo to collect a cheque at the back end of his career however, this is a leader who is just blatantly loves rugby union and wants to see as many people enjoy it and get better at it.

'Japanese rugby has been great. It's been such a good influence and impactful for people playing over there,' said Foley.

'World-class players and coaches have really improved the standard of the Japanese players, and the game over there is in good stead.

'They have missed a trick cause they haven't played internationals for the last couple of years with COVID, so that's the one area they are lacking a little bit; but they have good players and good coaches around them to build that back up,' Foley said.

He is just as passionate about Australia's female union team - the Wallaroos - who are currently over New Zealand for their World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2rek_0iU1LmQs00
Foley is a huge fan of the Wallaroos, who are currently playing in the World Cup in New Zealand; praising the skill and athleticism of players like Grace Hamilton (pictured)

Despite being continually dudded by Rugby Australia, and far behind in pay and organisation than many other nations, Foley is a huge fan of the standard the Aussie girls have.

Despite an incredible first half, the Wallaroos went down to the Kiwis 41-17 in the tournament opener - but Foley said they are far better than that score implies, and have the ability to be the best in the world.

'You see what great athletes they are, and what they bring to the game,' he said.

'They are astute footy players and we saw at the World Cup last week, in the first half they were killing it. I think they've got all the ability to do it (win the World Cup).

Foley's genuine love for the game is patently infectious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJQjn_0iU1LmQs00
Bernard Foley, pictured during a Wallabies training session in September, is just taking it one game at a time ahead of next year's World Cup

Not even the past decade being full of poor results, continual messy boardroom politics and often poor coverage in the media has dampened his enthusiasm.

'I still love rugby as much as the first day I played it,' he said.

'It's a great game. It's got a lot to offer, it's a world game, it's inclusive, diverse, and for people of all shapes and sizes; and plenty of characters.

'I'm not used to it (the criticism and politics) but I've learnt better how to manage it. You can't involve yourself in it, because a lot of it you can't control,' said Foley.

With 10 Tests until next year's World Cup, all Wallabies hopefuls will be under the microscope for the next 12 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhjR9_0iU1LmQs00
Not only is Bernard Foley a talented rugby player, he is also an astute businessman, highlighted by the huge success already of the tournament he co-founded, Aqua Rugby

When asked whether he was looking forward to potentially suiting up at the World Cup, Foley was typically modest; preferring to just focus on enjoying his footy.

'It's an exciting timeline. The rugby calendar, the horizon is so positive. (But) there is so much to go between now and then (2023 Rugby World Cup), so much footy to be played, selections, rotation, personnel changes,' he said.

'But what I've learnt from coming back, is take it game by game and really enjoy it.'

Foley spoke to the Daily Mail Australia from a sponsor event for Aqua Rugby - a concept he hopes will take over around the world.

He is the co-founder of the epic upcoming tournament, where players take part in full-contact rugby on a floating pontoon moored just outside the Manly ferry terminal on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Billed as the Hong Kong Sevens meets the Monaco GP, the three-day tournament features both professional and amateur teams playing off on the floating pontoon, as well as a range of initiatives on-shore to get youngsters more excited about rugby union.

Players can be tackled off the side of the field into the water, full-on contact is encouraged and tries can only be scored by diving off the end of the floating pitch.

How does one think of such a unique concept?

Well at the pub, of course!

'The idea came about at a pub over a few beers, where all good ideas come from,' Foley laughed when describing to the Daily Mail in July how he came up with the concept.

'We were actually talking about a concept over in France (called Water Rugby), but it was more touch rugby; and it gave us the inspiration while we were sitting around in a pub during 2016, when union wasn't going great.

'We were thinking about what event we could do that is the best way to showcase rugby, and get people interested in it again; whether that be general sports lovers or current rugby lovers,' said Foley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blXLM_0iU1LmQs00
Rugby league legend Mark Gasnier played in the first Aqua Rugby tournament

This isn't a hit and giggle, a la Andrew Johns playing in for NSW in a Big Bash T20 game in 2007, no - Aqua Rugby is for sheep stations.

And fans have responded. Aside from the hundreds who flocked to the yachts and boats surrounding the floating pontoon and those watching from the beach; 228,000 people tuned in live to the first tournament earlier this year, which was a huge success despite Covid and weather throwing up multiple curveballs.

'It's an exciting brand of rugby. The point of difference is that you are not going to get an advantage through size or set pieces, so you have to use speed and ball movement,' Foley said of the game style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLZcC_0iU1LmQs00
Former Wallabies like Drew Mitchell (top) and Saia Fainga'a also featured in the first edition of Aqua Rugby

Sporting legends like Drew Mitchell, Wendell Sailor, Mark Gasnier and All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu have all been involved, and professional and amateur teams from all over Australia are set to flock to next month's event.

You won’t want to miss all the superstars in action from November 10 - 12 - and for more information you can head to aquarugby.com.

#Rugby Australia#Wallabies#World Rugby#Rugby World Cup#Super Rugby
