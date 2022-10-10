Read full article on original website
Price Analysis: Red Paints the Crypto Street as Total Value Slips Below $900 Billion
The global crypto market cap has dropped in valuation. This is a result of massive bearish sentiments permeating the crypto space. The industry’s value was at $921 billion at the start of the current intraday session. As of the time of writing, it retraced below $900 billion. The massive...
Price Analysis: Ripple Slows Descent and Gears for Massive Rally as Huobi Token Sees 16% Surge
Ripple started the current week conceding notable losses. On Monday, it retraced from $0.53 to a low of $0.49, a more than 7% drop. The downtrend continued on Tuesday as it saw a low of $0.47. However, it failed to record any notable losses or gains. We observed another doji...
Monero Price Analysis: XMR Sees Critical Push at $140. Another Bullish Round?
Monero prices over the last seven days were filled with a lot of ups and downs. One of the key levels many watched closely during this period was the $140 support. Since the start of the current week, we observed two attempts at this mark. The first was on Monday...
Binance Burns $575M Worth of BNB in Latest Quarterly Burn
Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance has completed the 21st quarterly burn of its native BNB coin, destroying approximately $575 million worth of assets. Since launching five years ago, Binance dedicates 20% of its quarterly profits to the burning of some BNB tokens. The latest burn, which represents the fourth and last quarterly burn for this year, saw the permanent removal of 2 million BNBs worth about $574.8 million from circulation. This figure shows that the crypto exchange generated roughly $2.9 billion in profit last quarter.
Coinbase-Backed DAODAO Disrupts Ethereum and Solana Venture Capital
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat, Bitcoin, Ethereum,...
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other L1 Blockchain Testnets
Have a blockchain dApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art Oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full. Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its...
“Quantum-Resistant” QANX Token Drops 92% Following Hack
Smart contract project QAN platform announced on Tuesday that its “bridge smart contract” is offline due to a hack. The bad actor siphoned about 1.4 billion of its token, QANX, causing a 92% drop in the token price. QAN platform is a blockchain-based project that promotes building “quantum-resistant”...
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Disrupts Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted group chats, a first-of-its-kind innovation. On-chain messages are resistant to censorship and can be used pseudonymously without supplying personal information, just like Bitcoin or Ethereum. DeSo is the only...
