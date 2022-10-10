ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Burns $575M Worth of BNB in Latest Quarterly Burn

Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance has completed the 21st quarterly burn of its native BNB coin, destroying approximately $575 million worth of assets. Since launching five years ago, Binance dedicates 20% of its quarterly profits to the burning of some BNB tokens. The latest burn, which represents the fourth and last quarterly burn for this year, saw the permanent removal of 2 million BNBs worth about $574.8 million from circulation. This figure shows that the crypto exchange generated roughly $2.9 billion in profit last quarter.
Coinbase-Backed DAODAO Disrupts Ethereum and Solana Venture Capital

DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat, Bitcoin, Ethereum,...
“Quantum-Resistant” QANX Token Drops 92% Following Hack

Smart contract project QAN platform announced on Tuesday that its “bridge smart contract” is offline due to a hack. The bad actor siphoned about 1.4 billion of its token, QANX, causing a 92% drop in the token price. QAN platform is a blockchain-based project that promotes building “quantum-resistant”...
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Disrupts Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal

DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted group chats, a first-of-its-kind innovation. On-chain messages are resistant to censorship and can be used pseudonymously without supplying personal information, just like Bitcoin or Ethereum. DeSo is the only...
