ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Dr. Laura Saunders talks about the traumatic deaths of 2 Bristol officers

Jacob Ouellette from Stonewall Kitchen has some ideas for game day snacks. Board certified Nutritionist and trained chef Mia Rigden shows how to create a balanced smoothie. GREAT DAY DECORATING: A look at Ehrlich Decorating's showroom. Updated: 2 hours ago. Scot Haney takes a look at Ehrlich Decorating's showroom. Fall...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: Many New Britain students against new grading system

This school year has been very different for students at New Britain High School compared to last year. This is because of many new changes that were implemented, such as the new schedule, new grading system and more. First of all, there have been different opinions about the block schedule....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
recordpatriot.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlborough, CT
City
Guilford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Middlebury, CT
Eyewitness News

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Foster Parents#Geometry#Police#Channel 3 Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 3...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate stabbing death of SCSU student

Sandy Hook parents speak out following Alex Jones verdict. Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in defamation case. Law enforcement analyst attorney Ryan McGuigan talks about what's next after the verdict in Alex Jones' trial. Updated: 7 hours ago. Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in defamation...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in a shooting that happened in Bristol overnight, according to state police. Bristol police identified the officers who died as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy. The officer who was seriously hurt was 26-year-old...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Eyewitness News

1 hospitalized in following ‘disturbance’ in Bolton

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Family of woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks speaks out. The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out. Updated: 6 hours ago. Several dozen tenants rallied outside, and inside...
BOLTON, CT
Eyewitness News

12-year-old boy in East Hampton arrested on threatening, harassment charges

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old boy faces some serious charges for making a video of himself holding what appeared to be a real gun. The unidentified boy was charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm and first-degree harassment, according to police in East Hampton. In the video, the...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Officers line Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 4...
BRISTOL, CT
bhsrng.com

Queen of the lot

Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Horses in Guilford help families dealing with trauma

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Horses in Guilford are helping families that are dealing with trauma. The concept was started by a mother who said she understands trauma. “It’s a wonderful thing to watch, beautiful things happen,” said Kate Nicoll of Soul Friends, Inc. “Like, we have a friend who comes over right now.”
GUILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy