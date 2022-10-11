Read full article on original website
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
Dr. Laura Saunders talks about the traumatic deaths of 2 Bristol officers
Jacob Ouellette from Stonewall Kitchen has some ideas for game day snacks. Board certified Nutritionist and trained chef Mia Rigden shows how to create a balanced smoothie. GREAT DAY DECORATING: A look at Ehrlich Decorating's showroom. Updated: 2 hours ago. Scot Haney takes a look at Ehrlich Decorating's showroom. Fall...
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Many New Britain students against new grading system
This school year has been very different for students at New Britain High School compared to last year. This is because of many new changes that were implemented, such as the new schedule, new grading system and more. First of all, there have been different opinions about the block schedule....
Yale New Haven Health Check: Importance of the Latest COVID-19 Booster – Dr. Gregory Buller, Chair of Medicine
If you’ve recently had COVID-19, should you wait to get the booster?. Are there any new or different side effects with this shot?. Is it only people who are immunocompromised that need to worry about. minimizing their risk of getting COVID-19?
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
Court: Canton woman defrauded Section 8 housing program after she married her landlord
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Canton woman faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the government. Donna Carney, 67, began receiving Section 8 rental assistance under the housing choice voucher program in 1995, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Then, she married her landlord, […]
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
INTERVIEW: Former Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley provides perspective on deadly officer shooting
Carolina Tapped As Next Cross Principal
A public school leader who has made a career out of working with at-risk teens will step into the top role at Wilbur Cross High School on an interim basis to replace a school leader who is leaving his post six weeks into the academic year. That soon-to-be new interim...
VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead
VIDEO: Police investigate stabbing death of SCSU student
VIDEO: Deadly stabbing under investigation in New Haven
State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in a shooting that happened in Bristol overnight, according to state police. Bristol police identified the officers who died as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy. The officer who was seriously hurt was 26-year-old...
1 hospitalized in following ‘disturbance’ in Bolton
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Family of woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks speaks out. The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out. Updated: 6 hours ago. Several dozen tenants rallied outside, and inside...
12-year-old boy in East Hampton arrested on threatening, harassment charges
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old boy faces some serious charges for making a video of himself holding what appeared to be a real gun. The unidentified boy was charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm and first-degree harassment, according to police in East Hampton. In the video, the...
VIDEO: Officers line Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers
Man arrested in Norwalk bar assault
Police in Norwalk have arrested a man in connection with a recent assault at an LGBTQ bar in the city. Under arrest is Carmen Everett Parisi.
Late Ridgefield teen Nia Simpson remembered as 'supportive' friend with ' tenacious' spirit
RIDGEFIELD — Whenever Natalia Feliciano thinks of her late friend and lacrosse teammate Nia Simpson, she smiles. "She was really just the sweetest person," said Natalia, 15, who played defense on the Ridgefield girls lacrosse team with Simpson. Simpson, a Ridgefield High School junior who had just turned 16,...
Queen of the lot
Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
Horses in Guilford help families dealing with trauma
GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Horses in Guilford are helping families that are dealing with trauma. The concept was started by a mother who said she understands trauma. “It’s a wonderful thing to watch, beautiful things happen,” said Kate Nicoll of Soul Friends, Inc. “Like, we have a friend who comes over right now.”
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following shooting in Bristol
