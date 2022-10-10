Read full article on original website
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Dogs in costumes will help a dog park to become reality
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) If you like dogs, Halloween and fun, mark your calendar for October 30th. They’re holding a Halloween Dog Costume Party at the Belmont County Fairground building. We just happen to know one of the judges for the event, DK Wright. This is a fundraiser for the Belmont County Dog Park. There […]
Marshall County family praises big fundraising event happening this weekend
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 4th Annual A Special Wish Lip Sync Challenge at the Capitol Theatre is just days away! Benwood native Cirstin Redman’s son, Jaymison, was diagnosed in September 2020 with Stage 4 Pineoblastoma, a kind of rare brain cancer that starts in the brain’s pineal gland. Proceeds from the big event make […]
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
ycitynews.com
Urban Comforts closes doors for good
A local restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Urban Comforts Eatery, has served its last meal. The management said that unfortunately they never fully recovered from the pandemic and that rising food costs, among other things, made the difficult decision necessary. Urban Comforts opened roughly three and a half years ago and...
Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
WTRF
Ohio Contractor Faces $1M Fines For Safety Citations At West Virginia Work Site
Wheeling, WV – Charm Builders Ltd., a roofing and siding contractor located in Millersburg, Ohio, has faced workplace safety standard issues since 2009 with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. On March 29, 2022, OHSA investigated a complaint from employees that they were forced...
‘Wheeling Haunts’ tells stories of haunted Wheeling homes
Have you had a spooky encounter in a Wheeling building? The Wheeling Heritage Media team has set out to tell the stories of Wheeling’s haunted homes with their new podcast ‘Wheeling Haunts’. Every Monday in October, the podcast will detail a historic Wheeling home that has hadsupernatural encounters. This podcast will feature four homes around […]
WTAP
Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg says that it is overcrowded with dogs at its shelter. Even after what executive director, Gary McIntyre says was a “record” adoption month in July, the shelter is back to its usual adoption rate. The shelter says it is...
Despite construction, Wheeling’s Christmas parade will roll on!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) They’re making a list and checking it twice. The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade will step off just after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, despite the major street project going on. WTRF will be the exclusive broadcast partner of the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade and will stream […]
Bishop Monforton reacts to Dioceses merger between Steubenville and Columbus
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – It is devastating news to many Catholics across the area. A plan is in place to combine two Ohio Dioceses, one of which is right in our own backyard. Church officials say the declining population and hard economic times are to blame. “My heart is broken. It feels like there […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Wooly Weather
PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
WTRF
Wharton v. Palmer for Ohio County Commission
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – In preparation for November 8, the race for Ohio County Commission is between Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer and incumbent Randy Wharton. Wheeling Councilman Dave Palmer is taking a step towards the county level by running for Ohio County commission against its current president, Randy Wharton.
13abc.com
MCSO recovers body of missing man in Sterling State Park swimming area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of a man they say disappeared in the swimming area at Sterling State Park on Monday. According to MCSO, at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 11, members of the MCSO Marine Division and Dive team recovered the body of Corey Michael Carrabino, 49, of Monroe, from the lagoon located to the south of the Sterling State Park boat launch. Carrabino was found in approximately eight feet of water and 50 yards from the shore. The water temperature was 57 degrees Fahrenheit.
WTRF
Wellsburg Applefest is a “Grime” of a time after 43 years
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10,000 people from around the community have come out to Wellsburg over the course of the weekend for their annual Applefest and many are sad to see the closing day. “Oh, it has been so phenomenal,” said “Good Witch” Donna Gayle Horning. “It’s like a...
WTAP
Do you know what the flashing lights on a school bus mean?
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Do you know what the flashing lights on a school bus mean?. School bus safety week starts Monday October 17th. In preparation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is making sure drivers are aware of what they need to do to keep everyone safe. Lieutenant Chris Chesar...
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Crews assess damage following Steubenville fire
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Fire crews continue to check for hot spots after being called to the scene of a blaze at an apartment on Pine Valley Drive in the city Monday at around 9:30 p.m. Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said firefighters discovered a blaze in the kitchen of...
