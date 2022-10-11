Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business
SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22. Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho. “We have enjoyed many...
Spokane pastor on brink of homelessness 3 months after trying to start a homeless shelter
Miscommunications and confusion led to code violations and the city vacating the premises.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike
EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
Fees will be half off for Pet Adoption Day event in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Parker Subaru announced that they will pay for half of the fees for this year's Pet Adoption Day event in Coeur d'Alene. This year's event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at 314 West Clayton Ave. in Coeur d'Alene.
Families in Central Valley School District feel impact of school bus shortage
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple school districts in Spokane are experiencing a bus driver shortage, forcing many kids to walk long distances to school. Families in the Central Valley School District (CVSD) are feeling the impact as their kids no longer have bus service. Four days before school started, the Central Valley School District informed a group of parents that their kids' bus route was canceled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new desert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
'Coeur Terre' housing project approved by Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change for the Coeur Terre housing project on Tuesday night. The proposal now goes to the Coeur d'Alene City Council for consideration. Kootenai County Land Company is looking to build more homes...
Residents and businesses weigh in on security added to homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — As local leaders hash out plans to clear out the homeless camp on state land near I-90, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is shelling out thousands of dollars to pay for security at the camp. On Wednesday, KREM 2 learned the details of their...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane mayor pitches for $8.5M in federal stimulus dollars to help utility customers
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward made a pitch during her annual Statement of Conditions and Affairs address to use American Rescue Plan funds to help about 8,000 customers pay nearly $8.5 million in past due water, sewer and garbage bills. She told the city council that,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane dentist’s office offering free care to veterans, active military members
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane dentist’s office is providing care to local veterans at no cost. Bryan Hill DDS is hosting a “Smiles for FREEdom” day on November 17, with the hope of serving as many veterans as possible. Smiles for FREEdom is a non-profit designed to provide free dental care services for veterans and active service members. Since 2015,...
Popular Azar's Restaurant closing its doors after over 4 decades in business
SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane popular 40 years establishment will be closing this month. In a Facebook post, Azar's Restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors on Oct. 22, 2022. Owner Katy Azar will be retiring, and in turn the restaurant will be closing. "We have enjoyed...
24/7 security arrives at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says 24/7 security has arrived at Camp Hope. WSDOT says Security Services Northwest is providing services around the perimeter of the homeless encampment. They are working with camp staff to control access to each entry and gate, and more staff is expected on-site in the next few days.
KXLY
Cover your tomatoes! The coldest morning of the season on the way for Wednesday – Kris
We are tracking a cold Wednesday morning! Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in Spokane, which is right about average, but it has been such a warm fall, it will still come as a shock. Many outlying areas in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area will bottom out closer to freezing.
kpq.com
Recent Active Shooter Exercise in Moses Lake Seen As Effective Tool
First responders and health providers think they're better prepared to handle threatening situations after a recent Active Shooter exercise. Confluence Health and Samaritan Healthcare partnered to hold a full-scale active shooter exercise in Moses Lake. Adam MacDonald with Confluence Health says the hospitals and responders were able to simulate what...
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
Comments / 0