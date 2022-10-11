ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn

SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business

SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22. Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho. “We have enjoyed many...
SPOKANE, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Society
Moses Lake, WA
Business
Spokane, WA
Society
Moses Lake, WA
Society
Spokane, WA
Business
Local
Washington Industry
Moses Lake, WA
Industry
City
Moses Lake, WA
Spokane, WA
Industry
ifiberone.com

Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike

EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Families in Central Valley School District feel impact of school bus shortage

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple school districts in Spokane are experiencing a bus driver shortage, forcing many kids to walk long distances to school. Families in the Central Valley School District (CVSD) are feeling the impact as their kids no longer have bus service. Four days before school started, the Central Valley School District informed a group of parents that their kids' bus route was canceled.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new desert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Charities
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane dentist’s office offering free care to veterans, active military members

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane dentist’s office is providing care to local veterans at no cost.  Bryan Hill DDS is hosting a “Smiles for FREEdom” day on November 17, with the hope of serving as many veterans as possible.  Smiles for FREEdom is a non-profit designed to provide free dental care services for veterans and active service members. Since 2015,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

24/7 security arrives at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says 24/7 security has arrived at Camp Hope. WSDOT says Security Services Northwest is providing services around the perimeter of the homeless encampment. They are working with camp staff to control access to each entry and gate, and more staff is expected on-site in the next few days.
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Recent Active Shooter Exercise in Moses Lake Seen As Effective Tool

First responders and health providers think they're better prepared to handle threatening situations after a recent Active Shooter exercise. Confluence Health and Samaritan Healthcare partnered to hold a full-scale active shooter exercise in Moses Lake. Adam MacDonald with Confluence Health says the hospitals and responders were able to simulate what...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
SPOKANE, WA

