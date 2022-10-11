Read full article on original website
That pittie chic
2d ago
we know where we are going tomorrow to find our new family member!!! we've been wanting a new pupper since our pitbull passed at the age of 15 !!! What is the address? please 🙏🙏🙏
Reply(4)
2
Related
2 officers killed, 1 seriously injured in Connecticut shooting
Two police officers were shot and killed in Bristol, Connecticut, early Thursday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.
Eyewitness News
Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
iheart.com
Stolen Dog & Car In Wethersfield
Monday at 5 am a Forest Green 2001 Saturn Wagon CT Repair Plate #RH10 was stolen from the Citgo gas station/Atlantis fresh market on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield. Unfortunately, this sweet dog was laying down in the backseat. She just had hip surgery and has a bruised right paw. She needs medication. The owner wants her returned and no questions asked. Please drop her off at a local police station or fire station. He wants his dog back. This is his whole life. If anybody has seen anything or not has any information please call the Weatherfield Police Department or 860-246-7616!
1 shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
Eyewitness News
Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. Two of them were killed, state police confirmed on Thursday morning. A procession arrived at the medical examiner’s office in Farmington around 7:30 a.m. It left Bristol Health around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. “A procession is...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bristol police grieve fallen officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in a shooting that happened in Bristol overnight, according to state police. NEWS CONFERENCE: Shooting leaves two...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 3...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol; suspect dead
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. NEWS CONFERENCE:...
Reported fire at Middletown plant
Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
22 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, over 100 dogs were left behind without owners. Now, 22 of them are coming to Connecticut in hopes of finding a new home. The Connecticut Humane Society will receive 22 dogs on Wednesday to help support Florida’s animal shelters. After going through two to […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following shooting in Bristol
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Family of woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks speaks out
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out. A 70-year-old woman was attacked last week while she was going for a walk in Windsor Locks. Police say her attacker was Alex Russell, who is currently in jail...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Former Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley provides perspective on deadly officer shooting
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 4...
Connecticut Humane Society to shelter Florida dogs after Hurricane Ian
NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Connecticut Humane Society will be stepping up to help dogs in Florida find new homes in Connecticut after Hurricane Ian ripped through parts of the southern state in September. On Wednesday, more than 100 dogs from Florida will land at Brainard Airport in Hartford. 22...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in a shooting that happened in Bristol overnight, according to state police. NEWS CONFERENCE: Shooting leaves two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman dies in New London car crash: PD
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died in a car crash in New London Tuesday morning, according to police. The New London Police Department responded to a one-car crash around 8:30 a.m. on Nautilus Drive. At the scene, the woman driving the car was non-responsive. EMS treated her on scene before she was transported […]
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass
What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
5 Driving No-Nos That Are on the Rise in Connecticut
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
Comments / 14