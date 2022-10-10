First look: Vanderbilt at Georgia odds and lines

The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3, 0-2 SEC) visit the 2nd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) Saturday in a conference matchup. Kickoff from Sanford Stadium is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we look at Vanderbilt vs. Georgia odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

The Commodores looks to end a 2-game losing streak, but it’s a tough task. This will be their 3rd game in a row against a top-10 opponent and their 4th of the season. Vandy lost to No. 9 Ole Miss 52-28 last Saturday following a bye week, which followed a 55-3 drubbing at then-No. 2 Alabama (Sept. 24).

Georgia has blown out every opponent except for Missouri, which the Bulldogs beat 26-22 on the road Oct. 1. They’ve won their other 5 games by an average of 33.8 points, including last week’s 42-10 home victory vs. Auburn. They are the defending national champions and many have them as the repeat favorites again this season. They’ll look to continue to live up to the hype this week in yet another SEC matchup.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Vanderbilt at Georgia odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 3:22 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Off the board

Off the board Against the spread (ATS): Vanderbilt +38.5 (-120) | Georgia -38.5 (-105)

Vanderbilt +38.5 (-120) | Georgia -38.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 58.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

2022 betting stats

ML : Vanderbilt 3-3 | Georgia 6-0

: Vanderbilt 3-3 | Georgia 6-0 ATS : Vanderbilt 2-4 | Georgia 3-3

: Vanderbilt 2-4 | Georgia 3-3 O/U: Vanderbilt 5-1 | Georgia 1-4-1

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia head-to-head

Georgia has dominated this matchup recently and in the all-time series.

Georgia is 59-20 vs. Vanderbilt all time and 30-7 at home, according to Georgia’s official website. The last time Vanderbilt won a game in the series was in 2016 at Georgia in a 17-16 game.

In each of Georgia’s last 4 wins vs. Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs have scored at least 30 points and have only allowed 33 points combined. In the most recent matchup (Sept. 25, 2021), Georgia walked away with a dominating 62-0 shutout at Vanderbilt.

While Georgia is 4-1 ATS in the last 5 matchups, the Under is 3-2 in this span.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @payton_shanks on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News