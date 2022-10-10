ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

First look: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers odds and lines

By Seth Orlemann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSkgF_0iU1G3JR00

The Denver Broncos (2-3) and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) will face off in an AFC West battle in SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football. Kickoff for the NFL’s final game of Week 6 is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Broncos vs. Chargers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Denver is coming off a 12-9 OT home loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the Week 5 Thursday night game. The Broncos are on a 2-game skid with QB Russell Wilson taking a majority of the criticism. Wilson suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder in the first half of their Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and underwent a procedure the day after the Colts loss to alleviate some of the pain. Averaging 343.6 yards of offense per game, the Broncos are ranked 18th in the NFL, while their defense ranks 3rd, allowing only 289.0 yards per game.

Los Angles is 2-1 in its last 3 games, coming off a 30-28 victory at the Cleveland Browns Sunday in which the Browns missed a game-winning, field-goal attempt as time expired. Outside of a 38-10 loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, the Chargers have looked like a solid team. Their offense ranks 5th with 390.4 yards per game, while the defense ranks 23rd with 368.2 yards allowed per game.

: All Week 6 odds and lines

We’ll be keeping an eye on injury reports for 2 major stars. Wilson is day to day following his shoulder procedure, while Chargers WR Keenan Allen, who missed Week 5, is day to day with a hamstring injury.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Broncos at Chargers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:02 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Broncos +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Chargers -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Broncos +5.5 (-115) | Chargers -5.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Broncos 2-3 | Chargers 3-2
  • ATS: Broncos 1-4 | Chargers 4-1
  • O/U: Broncos 1-4 | Chargers 3-2

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Broncos vs. Chargers head-to-head

Last season, the Broncos and Chargers split their series matchup 1-1. Each side won once ATS and the Over/Under was 1-1. In the last 10 meetings, dating back to 2017, Denver is 6-4.

The home team is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games while the Under is 8-1 in their last 9 meetings in Los Angeles.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @seth_orlemann on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player

The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
thecomeback.com

Nathaniel Hackett gives huge Russell Wilson update

After having a procedure done last week, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett says quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to play Sunday against the LA Chargers. “He should be ready to play,” Hackett said of his Wilson, according to the Denver Post. Hackett did reveal that Wilson may...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick comments on Kendrick Bourne, following sideline argument

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick supported wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, following the team’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The two were shown having an animated sideline conversation during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Nevertheless, it appears that nothing major came of it. The coach publicly supported his wide receiver during his weekly radio appearance on The Greg Hill Show.
NFL
NBC Sports

Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football Betting#The Los Angeles Chargers#Espn#The Indianapolis Colts#The Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Facebook
WISH-TV

Colts escape Denver, offense hits new low, Russell Wilson done?

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 12-9 OT victory over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. In what was the opposite of a "primetime thriller" Quarterback Matt Ryan ran for his life as the Colts offensive line changes backfired from the start. What can be done to fix the worst pass protection unit in the NFL? It's the only question worth spending a considerable amount of time on at the moment in Indianapolis as the Colts defense and special teams units continue to impress. Join Charlie and Petar for a discussion on what Head Coach Frank Reich will do on the offensive line for Week 6 against the Jaguars. Thanks for stopping by!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy