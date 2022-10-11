Read full article on original website
Related
All 50 US States Were Ranked From Happiest To Saddest & West Virginia Is Looking Depressed
“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” said renowned Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. In order to highlight the happiest place in the U.S., the finance website WalletHub published a study on September 20 showing the most — and least — joyful states in the country.
Smuggled Jaguar Cub Left at California Animal Shelter
A smuggled jaguar cub has been dumped at a California shelter after the federally protected wild animal was abandoned more than once, federal officials say. Common sense says that caring for a young jaguar cub would take a lot of work. This is one of the many, many reasons owning an animal such as this one is outlawed. Now, one California woman and a man have been charged criminally for possession of the cub.
This Map Shows The Cheapest States To Buy A House And We're Moving To Iowa
Over the past several years, the housing market has become increasingly unaffordable to families. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed while wages have remained flat, and then sprinkle in supply shortages, the pandemic, and inflation. It's a perfect brew for making owning a home seem legitimately impossible. But there's a new map that might help.
Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California
Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for...
Hazelnut prices tumble as Oregon farmers produce record crop
Dan and JoAnn Keeley’s farming operation outside St. Paul, Oregon, had a banner year in 2014. The same year Dan retired from his job as a civil engineer for Marion County, the farm had a huge harvest: more than 150,000 pounds from its 50 acres of hazelnut trees. Hazelnuts...
Maryland joins other states in fining Carvana for title delays
According to the MVA, Carvana has accumulated 386 late title fee infractions totaling $17,121 in fines.
Ohio Runner Nearly Loses Ear After Getting Trampled by Deer During 5k Race
A runner is facing major injuries after a wild accident during a 5k race. The… The post Ohio Runner Nearly Loses Ear After Getting Trampled by Deer During 5k Race appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Record-low water levels in Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona have exposed volcanic ash from eruptions 12 million years ago as far away as Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.
10 Things To Do In Colorado That Have Nothing To Do With Pot
Colorado is the best place in the world if you're looking for fun things to do. Believe it or not, some of these activities have absolutely nothing to do with marijuana. Here are ten fun Colorado activities you can participate in sans doobie. It may come as a shock to...
The $10 Tomato
The skyrocketing price of tomatoes shows how quickly hyperinflation could reach parts of daily life.
Texting And Driving Statistics 2022
Texting and driving is one of the riskiest behaviors drivers can engage in behind the wheel. When you send or read a text, you may only take your eyes off of the road for a few seconds. But according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), five distracted seconds at a speed of 55 mph is the same as driving an entire length of a football field with your eyes shut.
Comments / 0