A smuggled jaguar cub has been dumped at a California shelter after the federally protected wild animal was abandoned more than once, federal officials say. Common sense says that caring for a young jaguar cub would take a lot of work. This is one of the many, many reasons owning an animal such as this one is outlawed. Now, one California woman and a man have been charged criminally for possession of the cub.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO