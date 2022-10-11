WILLOW STREET – A Lancaster County man died after an early morning crash that happened around 12:52 a.m. today at the intersection of Route 272 south (Willow Street Pike) and Route 741 (Long Lane). A 2003 silver Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on Route 272 and a tractor trailer was west bound on Route 741 when the impact occurred in the intersection. The Trailblazer driver, a 51-year-old man from Willow Street, died at the scene. The tractor trailer driver was not hurt. A third vehicle sustained damage from flying debris from the impact. The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released at this time. West Lampeter Township Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information pertaining the incident to contact them at 717-464-2421.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO