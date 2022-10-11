Read full article on original website
dewittcountytoday.com
Moreno crowned 2022 Little Mister Golden Crescent
Noah Moreno was crowned the 2022 Little Mister Golden Crescent on Sunday, Sept. 25. The Miss Golden Crescent Pageant took place at the Victoria Fine Arts center and a total of 27 contestants from all surrounding counties participated. The pageant consisted of interviews that were held on Saturday, Sept. 24 and then fun fashion wear, an onstage question and formal wear on Sunday. Noah also won Little Mister Most Photogenic, Best Formal Wear and Top Interview awards. Noah is the five year old son of Michael and Mendy Moreno and is in kindergarten at Yorktown Elementary. Noah is also serving as the current Little Mister Yorktown 2022.
25 News Now one-on-one with Dr. Li of Victoria Eye Center
VICTORIA, Texas — 25 News Now had the opportunity to talk with a local optometrist from the Victoria Eye Center on the importance of eye exams for children and adults, too. As parents worked feverishly to get children back-to-school, there is one back-to-school preparation that is commonly overlooked — and that’s an eye exam. Dr. Li, a glaucoma specialist from...
lavacacountytoday.com
Lavaca County band director to rep Texas at world-famous Macy’s parade
Jake Heck got a bit of news last week, news that doesn’t come around very often, even for folks in his line of work. Heck, who this year serves as director of the music programs at both Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville and the St. Paul Catholic School in Shiner, found out in the middle of last week that he had some substantial travel plans in store. Last Wednesday, he received an…
Cuero’s Christmas in the Park Lights Up Next Month
CHECK OUT THESE EVENTS DURING CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK:. SELFIE PHOTO BOOTH: Capture your visit to Cuero’s Christmas in the Park with family and friends with a selfie at the free photo op at the end of the tour!. HOT CHOCOLATE NIGHTS: Thursday nights during December 7 PM -...
Minor Goliad ISD bus incident
GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
Three arrested in drug investigation
Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly, ill Rockport residents arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport Police say they have finally captured a Corpus Christi woman who escaped them once after reportedly preying on her elderly patients. Aretha Davis worked as a caregiver for elderly people, but instead of helping them, police say she helped herself to tens of thousands of their dollars.
2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound
UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
Marcos Pizza is Opening Very Soon in Victoria
Let's just add another fast food restaurant to the list of the many that have opened or are about to open. According to the Marcos Pizza website, Victoria has popped up on their map of restaurants that are coming soon. The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. This building used to be Pro-Cuts and right next to it was Charlie's Liquor and Wine. Who remembers those businesses?
Port Lavaca Gas Station, One of the Worst in Texas
Loving Buc-ee's is an unofficial state law. Here in the Crossroads, we are lucky enough to have a Buc-ee's of our own, well kind of. Port Lavaca Buc-ee's is small enough to almost forget it's there, however it recently made headlines, too bad it's for all the wrong reasons. RANKING...
BREAKING: Local officials execute search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Perth Road Monday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jason Boyd with the VCSO, the target of a narcotics investigation lives at...
Mark Your Calendars It’s Our Free Hallows Eve Boo Bash Event
We are so excited to invite you and your family to our Annual Hallow's Eve Boo Bash event, brought to you by Townsquare Media and our friends at Victory Kia. Mark your calendars as this event is free for families and it is SO MUCH FUN!. On Hallow's Eve, October...
ONE YEAR AGO: The Victoria IHOP Fight Goes Viral and The Victoria Couple That Spoofed It
One year ago, Victoria, Texas was put on the map! People learned just how crazy things can get at IHOP. Multiple videos were posted on Youtube, TikTok, and Facebook and eventually made it the national media outlets. Cops were called however no arrests were made at the time. I have since been to IHOP in Victoria and had a pleasant restaurant experience. Just in case you need a refresher you can see the video below and you can also see the video that a Victoria Couple did for Halloween spoofing the entire thing.
Some Texas School Districts Locking Student’s Phones Away
The Richardson School district in North Texas is the latest school district that now requires students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day! A spokesperson for Richardson ISD said cell phones are too distracting for students and make things harder for teachers. This is the second school district in Texas to adopt this new cell phone policy. Thorndale ISD implemented this policy in July.
Victoria County Sheriff’s Department Issues Scam Warning
Unfortunately scamming has become a part of life for most of us and here is another one that we need to be aware of in Victoria County. According to a Facebook post by VCSO, reports have been received a report of 'Deputy James Thompson' calling residents about Fail To Appear warrants from the Sherrif's Office main telephone number. Victoria County, Sheriff Marr, warns residents not to pay any fines online or with money cards. We do not have a deputy by that name. Please share this information with loved ones,
