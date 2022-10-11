ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

dewittcountytoday.com

Moreno crowned 2022 Little Mister Golden Crescent

Noah Moreno was crowned the 2022 Little Mister Golden Crescent on Sunday, Sept. 25. The Miss Golden Crescent Pageant took place at the Victoria Fine Arts center and a total of 27 contestants from all surrounding counties participated. The pageant consisted of interviews that were held on Saturday, Sept. 24 and then fun fashion wear, an onstage question and formal wear on Sunday. Noah also won Little Mister Most Photogenic, Best Formal Wear and Top Interview awards. Noah is the five year old son of Michael and Mendy Moreno and is in kindergarten at Yorktown Elementary. Noah is also serving as the current Little Mister Yorktown 2022.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

25 News Now one-on-one with Dr. Li of Victoria Eye Center

VICTORIA, Texas — 25 News Now had the opportunity to talk with a local optometrist from the Victoria Eye Center on the importance of eye exams for children and adults, too. As parents worked feverishly to get children back-to-school, there is one back-to-school preparation that is commonly overlooked — and that’s an eye exam. Dr. Li, a glaucoma specialist from...
VICTORIA, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Lavaca County band director to rep Texas at world-famous Macy’s parade

Jake Heck got a bit of news last week, news that doesn’t come around very often, even for folks in his line of work. Heck, who this year serves as director of the music programs at both Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville and the St. Paul Catholic School in Shiner, found out in the middle of last week that he had some substantial travel plans in store. Last Wednesday, he received an…
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

Cuero’s Christmas in the Park Lights Up Next Month

CHECK OUT THESE EVENTS DURING CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK:. SELFIE PHOTO BOOTH: Capture your visit to Cuero’s Christmas in the Park with family and friends with a selfie at the free photo op at the end of the tour!. HOT CHOCOLATE NIGHTS: Thursday nights during December 7 PM -...
VICTORIA, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Cross Roads, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Minor Goliad ISD bus incident

GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
GOLIAD, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound

UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Marcos Pizza is Opening Very Soon in Victoria

Let's just add another fast food restaurant to the list of the many that have opened or are about to open. According to the Marcos Pizza website, Victoria has popped up on their map of restaurants that are coming soon. The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. This building used to be Pro-Cuts and right next to it was Charlie's Liquor and Wine. Who remembers those businesses?
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Port Lavaca Gas Station, One of the Worst in Texas

Loving Buc-ee's is an unofficial state law. Here in the Crossroads, we are lucky enough to have a Buc-ee's of our own, well kind of. Port Lavaca Buc-ee's is small enough to almost forget it's there, however it recently made headlines, too bad it's for all the wrong reasons. RANKING...
PORT LAVACA, TX
KIXS FM 108

ONE YEAR AGO: The Victoria IHOP Fight Goes Viral and The Victoria Couple That Spoofed It

One year ago, Victoria, Texas was put on the map! People learned just how crazy things can get at IHOP. Multiple videos were posted on Youtube, TikTok, and Facebook and eventually made it the national media outlets. Cops were called however no arrests were made at the time. I have since been to IHOP in Victoria and had a pleasant restaurant experience. Just in case you need a refresher you can see the video below and you can also see the video that a Victoria Couple did for Halloween spoofing the entire thing.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Some Texas School Districts Locking Student’s Phones Away

The Richardson School district in North Texas is the latest school district that now requires students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day! A spokesperson for Richardson ISD said cell phones are too distracting for students and make things harder for teachers. This is the second school district in Texas to adopt this new cell phone policy. Thorndale ISD implemented this policy in July.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Victoria County Sheriff’s Department Issues Scam Warning

Unfortunately scamming has become a part of life for most of us and here is another one that we need to be aware of in Victoria County. According to a Facebook post by VCSO, reports have been received a report of 'Deputy James Thompson' calling residents about Fail To Appear warrants from the Sherrif's Office main telephone number. Victoria County, Sheriff Marr, warns residents not to pay any fines online or with money cards. We do not have a deputy by that name. Please share this information with loved ones,
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

