Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Top 3 Lehigh Valley concerts: Chris Botti, Skid Row, and The Weeklings Beatlesbash
This week’s Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts coming to Easton’s State Theatre, Wind Creek Event Center, and Zoellner Arts Center.
Fall foliage has arrived in the Poconos. When will the Lehigh Valley see its peak?
The Lehigh Valley's fall foliage is nearing its peak.
Kitchen and bath trade organization picks Bethlehem for headquarters
The National Kitchen & Bath Association recently announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Hackettstown, New Jersey to 1 W. Broad St. Bethlehem.
Philadelphia is expected to make its 10 p.m. curfew for teenagers permanent
Supporters of the curfew say it’s aimed at keeping young people safe from historic rates of gunfire in the city.
Technicality in Kolbe Academy, Bath zoning dispute will result in amended application
Allentown Diocese attorney Joseph A. Zator and Bath solicitor James F. Kratz agreed that both parties will work together to resolve the zoning issue after a technicality was discovered. Source: Morningcall.
Allentown man hospitalized for burns to face, back after fire displaces 3 people
A Wednesday night fire in Allentown displaced three people.
Lehigh County gives final approval for $3 million toward Coca-Cola Park upgrades
The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners gave final approval for transferring up to $3 million to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for Coca-Cola Park improvements.
New details on Salisbury Township plane crash revealed; happened one minute after takeoff
A Salisbury Township fatal plane crash report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the aircraft was just one mile airborne after taking off from Queen City Airport in Allentown. Source: Morningcall.
Election 2022: Jarrett Coleman and Mark Pinsley clash on education, abortion and other issues, but share unease on Allentown State Hospital plan
The Pennsylvania Senate seat held by Pat Browne for 17 years is up for grabs between Republican Jarrett Coleman and Democrat Mark Pinsley. y.
Some children, adults hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Allentown daycare released
The 19 children and adults treated at Lehigh Valley Health Network hospitals after a Tuesday carbon monoxide leak at an Allentown day care Tuesday have been released, officials said. Source: Morningcall.
How quick action saved lives at Allentown day care after CO poisoning. ‘Thank your nurses, your EMS workers and firefighters’
Happy Smiles Learning Center: A quick response from day care workers, EMTS and firefighters, and hospital workers helped save children and adults from carbon monoxide poisoning. Source: Morningcall.
Paul Muschick: Carbon monoxide scare at Allentown daycare could have possibly been prevented if Pa. lawmakers did their jobs
Paul Muschick: Pa. lawmakers should require carbon monoxide detectors in daycare centers and there’s a bill languishing that addresses the issue.
3 police officers injured in Philadelphia shooting
Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded early Wednesday when a SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant at a city home, authorities said.
Paul Muschick: Doug Mastriano is restricting media at his campaign rallies. So we should stop covering them.
Paul Muschick: Reporters who attended Doug Mastriano’s campaign stop in Allentown Saturday were essentially caged.
