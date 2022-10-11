Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’

2.52pm BST

While Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg has been speaking to the media about nucelar exercises, and the GCHQ boss Jeremy Fleming has been giving his lecture, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has also been giving a briefing. The key point to emerge so far appears to be that Russia has not yet formally received a Turkish proposal to host peace talks between Moscow and western countries.

The Kremlin says it has not ruled out that Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan could discuss a Turkish proposal to host peace talks when they meet on Thursday, but the foreign ministry said it is yet to hear about this through diplomatic channels.

Nato’s Jen Stoltenberg has given details of Nato’s annual nuclear deterrence training exercises, which are scheduled for next week, and unlikely to ease nuclear tensions between the alliance and Russia.

Stoltenberg said “This is routine training which happens every year to keep our deterrence safe, secure and effective. President Putin’s veiled nuclear threats are dangerous and irresponsible. Russia knows that a nuclear war can never be won and can never be fought.”

The FT reports that the weeklong ‘Steadfast Noon’ exercise will “involve 14 Nato alliance members, and nuclear-capable aircraft alongside additional capabilities such as intelligence and refuelling planes. The weeklong exercise is to ensure that relevant personnel and equipment are prepared.”

Jeremy Fleming , the head of GCHQ, is about to start speaking. RUSI is the Royal United Services Institute. The title of the lecture is “If China is the Question, What is the Answer?”, but he is expected to also address the UK’s views on Russia’s current campaign in Russia.

You should be able to watch it in the video window above the live blog. It is being chaired by Shashank Joshi , defence editor of the Economist. The speech was previewed earlier by our defence and security editor Dan Sabbagh.

We have got a video feed of GCHQ head Jeremy Fleming’s speech this afternoon at the top of the live. It is due to start shortly. You may have to refresh the page to get the play button to appear.

The Kyiv Independent, citing a Facebook post by the operators DTEK, is reporting that six people were injured in a second strike at the Ladyzhyn thermal power plant (LTPP) in the Vinnytsia region. The post reads:

Unfortunately, the LTPP has suffered a second blow from Russian terrorist troops. This happened at the moment when rescuers were working on site. There are some victims. According to preliminary information, there are six people. The victims were promptly provided medical care, they were taken to the hospital. There are no employees of the company among the injured. As a result of the shelling, the company’s energy equipment was damaged again. When the security situation will allow, workers will start with repairs.

Vitali Klitschko , the mayor of Kyiv , has said that repairs are already underway to the glass bridge in Kyiv popular with tourists which was struck by Russian missiles yesterday. He posted to Telegram, alongside some images, saying that replacement glass had been ordered and would take three weeks. He said:

Soon our renovated bridge will once again delight the residents of Kyiv and guests of the capital. Because it is now not only one of the tourist symbols of Kyiv, but also a symbol of the indomitability and stability of Ukraine.

A damaged Klitchko Bridge with the huge crater formed after Russian missiles hit the capital. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Repair works are carried out at a damaged section of the bridge. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The White House has confirmed that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, joined President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders for their virtual meeting today.

The call began at 13:09 GMT, the White House said.

We’ll bring you more information about the G7 meeting as soon as we hear it.

Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu , has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine just days ahead of a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Vladimir Putin.

“Unfortunately [both sides] have quickly moved away from diplomacy” since the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul in March, Çavuşoğlu said in a televised interview, cited by AFP.

The situation “gets worse and more complicated” as the war drags on, he said:

A ceasefire must be established as soon as possible. The sooner the better.

He called for a “just peace” based on Ukraine’s territorial integrity, adding:

A process that will ensure Ukraine’s border and territorial integrity should start. Without a ceasefire, it is not possible to talk about those issues in a healthy way: a viable ceasefire and a just peace.

Erdoğan and Putin are expected to meet on Thursday in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana to discuss Ukraine and bilateral relations, the Kremlin confirmed earlier.

A deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been kidnapped by Russian forces, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company Energoatom has said.

Valeriy Martynyuk, a deputy director general for human resources at the nuclear plant, was seized on Monday and is being detained in an unknown location, Energoatom said in a post on Telegram.

It said Russian kidnappers were “probably using methods of torture” on Martynyuk in an attempt to obtain information from the personnel files of the Zaporizhzhia staff “in order to force Ukrainian staff to work for Rosatom [the Russian state-owned nuclear power supplier] as soon as possible”.

Energatom appealed to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, and the international community to “take all possible measures” for Martynyuk’s immediate release.

In September, the director general of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was detained by Russia while on his way from the plant, Europe’s largest, to the town of Enerhodar.

Ihor Murashov was later released, the IAEA confirmed.

The bodies of 62 Ukrainian soldiers have been “returned home” following “difficult negotiations”, Ukraine’s ministry responsible for temporarily-occupied territories has said.

The ministry said it had negotiated the return of the soldiers’ remains, including servicemen killed at the Olenivka prison, in a statement on social media.

It said:

Another transfer took place: 62 fallen heroes were returned home.

Olenivka prison, in Russian-occupied Donetsk, was bombed in an attack in July that left at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war dead, according to both the Ukrainian and Russian authorities. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the attack.

A meeting between Group of Seven leaders and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was scheduled to begin a few moments ago at 1200 GMT.

G7 leaders are expected to discuss their commitment to support Ukraine and hold President Vladimir Putin accountable for Russia’s aggression, including its recent missile strikes across Ukraine, the White House said yesterday.

President Zelenskiy is scheduled to participate at the top of the meeting, where he will ask leaders to urgently supply Ukraine with air defence weapons.

Speaking with reporters earlier today, the Kremlin said it had limited expectations of the G7 meeting. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said:

The mood of this summit is already obvious and predictable. The confrontation will continue.

Belarus has said the joint deployment of forces with Russia on its borders is a defensive measure.

In a statement, the Belarusian defence ministry said:

The tasks of the Regional Grouping of Forces are purely defensive. All the activities currently being carried out are aimed at responding adequately to actions near our borders.

The moves were to ensure “security” along the border between Belarus and Ukraine, the statement continued.

It also said it would begin a military inspection today to ensure “combat readiness”:

During the inspection, military units and sub-units will work out the issues of putting on combat readiness.

The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, said on Monday he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its western allies.

The remarks by Lukashenko mark a potential further escalation of the war in Ukraine, possibly with a combined Russian-Belarus joint force in the north of Ukraine.

Our Moscow correspondent, Andrew Roth, writes that the first deaths are being reported among Russians who were mobilised late last month.

Putin to meet Erdoğan on Thursday to discuss Ukraine

The Kremlin has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on Thursday to discuss Ukraine.

The meeting will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Dmitry Peskov had told reporters yesterday that it was “possible” the two leaders would discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the west on peace in Ukraine.

The pair will meet on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia summit in the Kazakhstan capital.

They last met in mid-September in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Here are some of the latest images to be sent to us from Ukraine.

Rescuers extinguishing a fire at the site of a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: State Emergency Service Of Ukrai/EPA

Destroyed cars after a missile strike not far from Kyiv's main train station. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

People shelter inside a subway station during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

My colleague Peter Beaumont writes that he has seen a number of newly mobilised Russian fighters who have arrived on the frontline of the war with barely any training, including around the town of Svatove in Luhansk region.

Lavrov: Russia would consider Putin-Biden meeting at G20

Moscow would not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, at the G20 meeting next month, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said.

Moscow was open to talks with the west on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any “serious offers” to negotiate, Lavrov said in an interview on Russian state television.

He said US officials including the White House’s national security spokesperson, John Kirby, had said the US was willing to engage in discussions but Russia had refused.

Lavrov said:

This is a lie. We have not received any serious offers to make contact.

He suggested Russia was willing to listen to any suggestions regarding peace talks:

We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings. If there is a proposal, then we will consider it.

Speaking about the possibility that Turkey could host talks between Russia and the west, Lavrov said Moscow would be willing to listen to any suggestions but could not say in advance whether this would lead to results.

He said Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, would have the opportunity to put forward proposals to Putin when both visit Kazakhstan this week.

Lavrov also claimed the US had long been involved in the war in Ukraine, which he said was “being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons”.

Russia’s defence ministry has confirmed its troops continued to launch long-range air strikes on Ukraine’s energy and military infrastructure today.

In a statement, it said:

The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba , has accused Russia of committing war crimes by targeting energy facilities to create “unbearable conditions for civilians”.

Kuleba wrote:

These are war crimes planned well in advance and aimed at creating unbearable conditions for civilians - Russia’s deliberate strategy since months.

11.29am BST

A children’s doctor working at a cancer hospital in Kyiv was reportedly among those killed by yesterday’s wave of Russian strikes on cities across Ukraine.

Oksana Leontieva was a doctor in the children’s bone marrow transplant department at the Okhmatdyt children’s cancer hospital, according to the hospital.

She was on her way to work on Monday morning after dropping her son at kindergarten when a Russian missile hit the Ukrainian capital.

In a statement on Facebook, the hospital described Leontieva as a “dedicated and responsible person and doctor” who was a “true professional and support for her patients and colleagues”.

Anton Gerashchenko, a senior presidential adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said her five-year-old son is now an orphan, having lost his father six months ago.

Hello everyone. It's Léonie Chao-Fong here again, taking over the live blog from Martin Belam to bring you all the latest developments on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Summary of the day so far …

The death toll from Monday’s Russian missile attacks on a swathe of Ukrainian cities has risen to 19 people, with over 100 wounded, according to figures from the Ukrainian state emergency services.

Strikes continued on Tuesday. An attack on the Lviv region in western Ukraine on Tuesday left parts of the city without electricity. Governor Maksym Kozytskyi has said “At this moment, it is known about three explosions at two energy facilities in the Lviv region”. Mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi , appealed to resident to keep water supplies on hand ahead of expected service interruptions.

The Ladyzhyn thermal power plant (LTPP) in the Vinnytsia region was struck on Tuesday morning. Regional head Serhiy Borzov said: “An attack was launched on the LTPP. Two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.”

There has been a lengthy air raid warning in place all morning in Kyiv, with governor Oleksiy Kuleba claiming that at least one rocket had been shot down.

Valentyn Reznichenko , the governor of Dnipro , has claimed that air defence systems had shot down four missiles over the region. Vitaliy Kim , the governor of Mykolaiv , has said that “there are still missiles in the air” and that Ukraine’s air defences continue to work.

The head of GCHQ has said the UK spy agency has not seen any indicators that Russia is preparing to use a tactical nuclear weapon in or around Ukraine despite recent bellicose statements from Vladimir Putin . Jeremy Fleming, speaking on Tuesday morning, said it was one of GCHQ’s tasks to monitor whether the Kremlin was taking any of the preliminary steps needed before a tactical weapon was being made ready.

Fleming is expected to say in a rare public speech delivered later on Tuesday that Putin is making strategic errors due to unconstrained power. “Far from the inevitable Russian military victory that their propaganda machine spouted, it’s clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” Fleming will say. “With little effective internal challenge, Putin’s decision-making has proved flawed”

The deployment of a joint task-force of Russian and Belorussian troops within Belarus poses a threat to Ukraine’s supply lines in the north of the country, according to Vadym Prystaiko , Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK.

Prystaiko also said that Russia is “running out of sophisticated weapons” and using missiles like “dumb bombs”, and said that Ukraine was still making progress on the frontline but “not as spectacular as it used to be a couple weeks ago”. He said in the south “we are closing the circle” and that “there are almost 20,000 Russian soldiers there. If you manage to capture them it will be a huge blow for the whole campaign.”

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya , leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus , has called on Russian soldiers to leave the country.

Belarus could face more sanctions if it gets more and more involved in the Ukraine conflict, France ’s foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna told French radio

A spokesperson for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said “We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to have targeted critical civilian infrastructure … indicating that these strikes may have violated the principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law.”

Mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities by Russia constitute war crimes under international law, the presidents of the Bucharest Nine group of countries, accompanied by the presidents of North Macedonia and Montenegro , said on Tuesday.

Thérèse Coffey , deputy prime minister of the UK, said Monday’s strikes showed “this is a time for other countries to continue the level of support that they’ve been showing, and where necessary to escalate their level of support directly to the Ukrainian armed forces.”

The German chancellor has attempted to make reassurances that the country’s energy supply will be secure this winter. Olaf Scholz said: “I am happy to say to you today, if we all continue to adapt to the changed situation – the citizens, the companies and the politicians – then we will get safely through this winter.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya , has called Russia a “terrorist state” at a General Assembly meeting on Monday night. Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia , in turn accused Ukraine of rivalling “the most outrageous terrorist organisations” after a bridge linking Russia to the annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea was attacked.

Andriy Sadovyi , mayor of Lviv , has asked residents to store a small supply of water in anticipation that there may be outages later today following Russian strikes which appear to have hit critical power infrastructure in the region and has knocked out electricity in some parts of the city.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya , leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus , has called on Russian soldiers to leave the country. She stated that the oppositions position was:

Belarus must officially withdraw from Russian war participation. Every Russian soldier must leave Belarus unconditionally. All involved in Russia’s attack from Belarus must be held accountable. Democratic Belarus and Ukraine should build an alliance against Russian aggression.

Tsikhanouskaya has been in exile since Alexander Lukashenko claimed his own victory in the August 2020 election in Belarus.

10.38am BST

Maksym Kozytskyi , governor of Lviv in western Ukraine, has posted an update to Telegram saying:

At this moment, it is known about three explosions at two energy facilities in the Lviv region. Information about victims is yet to be received. The danger still continues.

The Lviv region borders Poland, and is one of the furthest regions of Ukraine from the four areas in the east which Russia partially occupies and has claimed to “annex”.

10.34am BST

UN official 'concerned' Russian attacks may have 'violated the principles on the conduct of hostilities'

A spokesperson for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said “We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to have targeted critical civilian infrastructure … indicating that these strikes may have violated the principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law.”

Reuters reports Ravina Shamdasani told a news conference on Tuesday “We urge the Russian Federation to refrain from further escalation, and to take all feasible measures to prevent civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.”

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it targets civilians and civilian infrastructure during what it has termed its “special military operation” in Ukraine, despite the widespread evidence of damage to civilian areas and the discovery of mass graves in areas formerly occupied by invading Russian troops.

Parts of Lviv without electricity after attack on critical infrastructure – mayor

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi , has said on the Telegram messaging app that parts of the city are again without electricity following what he described as a “rocket attack on a critical infrastructure facility.”

More details soon …

Vitaliy Kim , the governor of Mykolaiv , has just posted to Telegram to say “there are still missiles in the air” and that Ukraine’s air defences continue to work.

10.14am BST

There are reports of explosions in Lviv, which have impacted electricity supplies. The mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi , has posted to Telegram: “Explosions are heard in Lviv. There are problems with electricity.”

The regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyi , has posted a similar message. At 12.08pm local time he wrote: “An attack on an energy facility in Lviv region. Stay in shelters. Do not spread photos, videos and rumours.”

Valentyn Reznichenko , the governor of Dnipro , has posted to Telegram to claim that so far today air defence systems had shot down four missiles over the region. He told residents to stay in shelters as “the attack continues”.

The region borders Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, three of the occupied areas of Ukraine that Russia has claimed to “annex”.

Ukrinform is reporting that the Ladyzhyn thermal power plant (LTPP) in the Vinnytsia region was struck this morning. It quotes the regional head, Serhiy Borzov , as saying: “An attack was launched on the LTPP. Two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.”

The report says that emergency services are at the scene.

The mobilisation of troops in Belarus poses a threat to Ukraine’s supply lines in the north of the country, according to Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK.

He told viewers of Sky News in the UK: “The Belorussian case is difficult because they are on top of Ukraine, the north of Ukraine. The danger this is actually posing is to cut the supply lines. We are receiving everything from the west, they’re coming through these western borders.”

However, he also said one factor that might be causing the Belarus leader Lukashenko to be cautious was that “some people believe he’s not mobilising people because he is not sure whether the Kalashnikov’s will be turned against him maybe”.

Russia is “running out of sophisticated weapons” and using missiles like “dumb bombs”, according to Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK.

Vadym Prystaiko also told viewers of Sky News that Ukraine was still making progress on the frontline but “not as spectacular as it used to be a couple weeks ago”.

He said in the south “we are closing the circle” and that “there are almost 20,000 Russian soldiers there. If you manage to capture them it will be a huge blow for the whole campaign.”

On diminishing weapons stockpiles, he said: “What Russians are using now is old rockets from the 1960s, the 1970s. What they’re doing, more or less, utilising some of the rockets that used to be quite sophisticated, now they are throwing them like dumb bombs. So they are running out of sophisticated equipment, that’s for sure.

“But it has been research done for many years how the new wars will look like, and how fast the sides will run out of sophisticated equipment, and we’ll have to get back to all of this 1960s when they can actually fix the old tank with a hammer and just simple simple instruments.”

Mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities by Russia constitute war crimes under international law, the presidents of the Bucharest Nine group of countries, accompanied by the presidents of North Macedonia and Montenegro, said on Tuesday.

“We, the presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia condemn the mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities recently carried out by Russia, which constitute war crimes under international law,” Reuters reports they said in a statement.

'Desperation' spreading in Russian military and society, says GCHQ

Here are the quotes from head of GCHQ Jeremy Fleming ’s interview with the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. PA Media quotes him saying:

We believe that Russia is running short of munitions, it’s certainly running short of friends. We’ve seen, because of the declaration for mobilisation, that it’s running short of troops. So I think the answer to that is pretty clear. Russia and Russia’s commanders are worried about the state of their military machine. The word I’ve used is ‘desperate’. We can see that desperation at many levels inside Russian society and inside the Russian military machine. It certainly doesn’t imply complacency. Russia, as we’ve seen in the dreadful attacks yesterday, still has a very capable military machine. It can launch weapons, it has deep, deep stocks and expertise. And yet, it is very broadly stretched in Ukraine.

Fleming was also asked about the prospect of Russia using nuclear weapons.

“I would hope that we will see indicators if they started to go down that path,” he said. “But let’s be really clear about that, if they are considering that, that would be a catastrophe in the way that many people have talked about.”

8.46am BST

The German chancellor has this morning attempted to make reassurances that the country’s energy supply will be secure this winter. Speaking at an engineering conference, Reuters reports that Olaf Scholz said: “I am happy to say to you today, if we all continue to adapt to the changed situation – the citizens, the companies and the politicians – then we will get safely through this winter.”

Scholz added that Germany was almost at the target of having its gas storage facilities 95% full.

The head of the British spy agency GCHQ, Jeremy Fleming , is making a rare public appearance today, with a speech planned later on . He is also appearing on the BBC’s Today programme, where he has been interviewed about Russia and China. Our defence and security editor, Dan Sabbagh, has been listening.

8.17am BST

We repeat for the US once again: the objectives we set in Ukraine will be achieved. Russia is open to diplomacy, the terms are known. The longer Washington encourages Kiev’s bellicosity, encouraging rather than preventing terrorist incursions by Ukrainian saboteurs, the more difficult the search for a diplomatic settlement will become.

Official figures from Ukraine suggest that yesterday at least 19 people were killed and more than 100 civilians were wounded after Russia launched a barrage of more than 80 missiles and rockets at cities throughout Ukraine, well away from the frontline of the occupied territory which the Russian Federation claims to have “annexed”.

Interactive Locations of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities on 10 October

Oleksiy Kuleba , the governor of Kyiv , has just reported in the last minutes on Telegram “another shot down rocket. We stay in the shelters.”

8.08am BST

Today’s First Edition newsletter has Archie Bland talking to Andrew Roth , the Guardian’s Moscow correspondent, and to Peter Beaumont , who is in Kyiv. Here’s an extract :

The vital question over the next few days, Peter said, is whether “this is a screw-you retaliatory strike or the start of something bigger and more serious”. But there are doubts over whether Russia has the stocks of missiles to maintain such an approach, as Dan Sabbagh notes in this analysis .

The chief of GCHQ will say in a rare speech today that Russian forces are exhausted and their supplies of munitions are running out. “These attacks don’t make a lot of sense for the military picture on the ground,” Peter said. “Shooting up cities doesn’t advance your troops. What I think would worry Ukraine more is some change on the frontlines.”

In that context, there may be more concern over the news yesterday that Russian forces will be allowed to return to Belarus, potentially stretching Ukrainian forces further on the northern border.

Meanwhile, as G7 leaders meet today, with Volodymyr Zelenskiy in attendance, western leaders appear to have acknowledged the renewed urgency of the case for additional help: Germany said it would begin to deliver four long-awaited advanced air defence systems in the next few days, while Joe Biden also pledged the provision of advanced air defence systems in a call with Ukraine’s president yesterday.

“Those systems aren’t infallible,” Peter said. “But you cannot have a conversation with anyone in this country, whether they’re a farmer in Kherson or a senior official, where they don’t come up.”

Behind all of this is an unthinkable threat: nuclear attack. “Everybody here knows it’s a shoe that hasn’t dropped, and it overshadows life to some degree,” Peter said. “But one of the features of the last few days is that if something like what happened to the Kerch bridge doesn’t prompt that, when it was so humiliating for Putin, we may have a long way to go to get there.”

You can read it in full here: Tuesday briefing – After Russia retaliates, what might happen next?

The Ukrainian MP Volodymyr Ariev has told Sky News in the UK that he believed Vladimir Putin launched the wave of attacks so he could look like a strong leader at the G20 summit in Bali, rather than a weak one who had been losing ground in Ukraine. He said:

We understand that it was planned in advance. Putin would like to present it like a response to the explosion on the Crimea bridge, but it hasn’t been proven who was behind that attack. But for Putin it makes no sense to find a truthful reason for escalation in Ukraine. The reason for it, for me, is pretty understandable. In one month, Putin is going to the meeting of G20 countries in Indonesia. So he would like to present himself not a weak leader, after defeats of the Russian army on conventional battlegrounds. He would like to speak to the world from a position of strength. So that’s why he changed the commander of operations against Ukraine, and his first day was an airstrike to scare Ukraine. Of course, Ukrainians were not scared.

7.50am BST

The missile attacks on Ukrainian cities yesterday were mostly well away from the front line, where Ukrainian forces had been making progress in both the Donbas to the north and towards Kherson in the south in recent weeks. Kirill Stremousov , one of the Russian-imposed leaders in occupied Kherson, has messaged on Telegram this morning to claim that pro-Russian forces have been repulsed in Kherson, as well as an attack on the key Antonovsky bridge. He also wrote:

The denazification of the Ukronazis and the fascist leadership of Ukraine continues. The time has come for residents of the remaining Ukraine to see clearly and stop self-destruction for the sake of the collective West. Separately, an appeal to the Ukronazis – stop hiding behind playgrounds, you will all be condemned as war criminals.

Stremousov provided no evidence to back up his claims. The Russian Federation has claimed to “annex” Kherson region after a widely-derided “referendum”, despite not being in full control of the territory.

UK spy chief: 'supplies and munitions are running out' for Russia

The head of the British spy agency GCHQ, Jeremy Fleming , is expected to make a rare public address later today at the Rusi thinktank, and parts of what he will say have been briefed out in advance. Dan Sabbagh reports:

The GCHQ director will highlight the costs to Russia from the months of fighting, arguing that Moscow’s forces have become exhausted and its recent mobilisation of conscripts shows signs of desperation. “We know – and Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and munitions are running out,” he will say.

“Far from the inevitable Russian military victory that their propaganda machine spouted, it’s clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” Fleming will say.

Focusing on the Russian president directly, Fleming is expected to say that “with little effective internal challenge, his decision-making has proved flawed” and that he has engaged in “a high-stakes strategy that is leading to strategic errors in judgment”.

Fleming is also expected to speak about the future threat posed by China , according to a pre-released extract of the remarks.

Read more of Dan Sabbagh’s report here: GCHQ head – Putin making strategic errors due to unconstrained power

The Interfax news agency in Russia reports that there are now four ferries plying the route across the Kerch Strait between Russia and Crimea . The service runs every two hours, reports Interfax, and a return journey takes four hours. It is to replace the road and rail link of the Kerch bridge, which was hit by an explosion at the weekend causing a section to partially collapse. The Russian Federation annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

7.30am BST

Ukraine's emergency services: 19 died, 105 wounded in yesterday's attacks

Ukraine’s state emergency services have updated their count of the dead and wounded from yesterday’s attacks. In a message posted to Telegram earlier this morning, the agency said that “according to preliminary data, 19 people died, there were another 105 injured”.

The service also said that over 1,000 people and 120 units were involved in extinguishing fires and emergency rescue operations yesterday. They suggest that around 300 settlements in four oblasts remains without power.

Maksym Kozytskyi , governor of Lviv , has stated on Telegram that electricity supplies have been restored to everywhere in the region, and that electricity and water supplies have been fully restored in the city of Lviv. The areas suffered outages yesterday after Russian strikes, leading to power failures that included at one point border crossings between Ukraine and Poland.

7.20am BST

Vitaliy Kim , governor of Mykolaiv , has posted a status update for his region to the Telegram messaging app. He gave the casualty count in the last 24 hours for Mykolaiv as one woman killed. He said that yesterday air defence systems destroyed 14 cruise missiles over Mykolaiv. He also claims that between 3.30am and 5,30am local time this morning Ukrainian forces destroyed five “Shahed-136” kamikaze drones. The claims have not been independently verified.

7.14am BST

Thérèse Coffey , who is deputy prime minister of the UK, has been interviewed on Sky News this morning. She was asked what the UK could do to offer further support to Ukraine following yesterday’s wave of Russian missile strikes on cities. She called for other countries to offer support, saying:

We have been continuing the support that we’ve been giving. The prime minister [Liz Truss] was foreign secretary beforehand, working in step with our defence secretary Ben Wallace and at the time prime minister Boris Johnson, and we continue to do that. So we need to make sure that the west is also resolved to making sure that Putin must fail. And the people of Ukraine succeed.

Pressed on something specific the UK could offer, she continued:

Well, of course, some of these operational matters, of the direct support [that] will be given will be discussed confidentially, both within government, but also with the Ukrainian president. And I know that we have always stepped up to deliver what we can. But this is a time for other countries to continue the level of support that they’ve been showing, and where necessary to escalate their level of support directly to the Ukrainian armed forces, as we have done

Belarus could face more sanctions if it gets more and more involved in the Ukraine conflict, French foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna told French radio, Reuters reports.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said yesterday that he had ordered troops to deploy jointly with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers.

6.58am BST

Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner renounces citizenship

Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014.



Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com.



“My family and I left Russia for good in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea,” Milner said in a tweet. “And this summer, we officially completed the process of renouncing our Russian citizenship.”

Milner has been an Israeli citizen since 1999 and has not visited Russia since 2014, according to a fact sheet on DST Global’s website.



Milner also has no assets in Russia, 97% of his personal wealth was created outside of the country and “Yuri has never met Vladimir Putin, either individually or in a group,” according to the website.

Death toll from 10 October strikes rises to 19

Ukraine’s state emergency service has reported that the death toll from Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities on 10 October has risen to 19, with the number of injured rising to over 105.

6.52am BST

Hong Kong leader will implement only UN sanctions – not US, UK or EU sanctions

Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will implement only United Nations sanctions – not US, UK or EU sanctions – after the US warned the territory’s status as a financial centre could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals, AP reports.



Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city.



Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the US, UK and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments.

The 465-foot super yacht "Nord", owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov is seen in Hong Kong, China on 7 October 2022. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

“We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law,” he said.



A US State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.”



The State Department spokesperson also said the city’s reputation as a financial centre “depends on its adherence to international laws and standards.”

Russian MoD 'increasingly factional', says UK

The UK Ministry of Defence has published its daily update from Ukraine, reporting that “the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that General Sergei Surovikin had been appointed as overall commander of its Joint Group of Forces conducting the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine” on 8 October.

“For much of its operation, Russia has likely lacked a single empowered field commander,” the MoD tweeted.

“Surovikin’ s appointment likely reflects an effort by the Russian national security community to improve the delivery of the operation. However, he will likely have to contest with an increasingly factional Russian MOD which is poorly resourced to achieve the political objectives it has been set in Ukraine.”

15 explosions registered in Zaporizhzhia overnight – Ukraine deputy foreign affairs minister

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzheppar, reports that Russia fired at least fifteen rockets on Zaporizhzhia last night, targeting “an educational institution, a medical institution and residential buildings.”

6.30am BST

Citing the Oblast Military Administration, media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reports that that Ladyzhynska power plant in the southwestern city of Vinnytsia was shelled a short while ago by two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

6.20am BST

Reuters reports via RIA that Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov has warned the US and Nato against “the West’s growing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict”, saying that Moscow would respond and hope[s] that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals”.

98 miners trapped underground following Russian strikes – Ukraine state media

Ukranian state news agency Ukrinform reports that 98 miners are still trapped underground following Russia’s shelling of Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelensky’s home town.

Power outages caused by the strikes have left 98 miners stick underground., the news agency reports, with rescuers working to release them.

Almost 900 miners had been trapped in four mines following the strikes, but most have since been freed.

6.07am BST

Despite – or because of – yesterday’s missile strikes on several Ukranian cities, people in Lviv, which was among the cities targeted by Russia, went dancing last night.

Wall Street Journal correspondent Matthew Luxmoore posted the below video on Twitter late on Monday night, adding that “Ukranian songs were interspersed tonight with chants of ‘Death to Enemies!’ and ‘Putin is a dick’!’”

6.00am BST

Air rid sirens are sounding this morning in Kyiv, the BBC’s Paul Adams and others report, as Ukrainians wake up after yesterday’s strikes in cities across the country, which have killed 14 people and left almost 100 injured.

Further strikes were reported in Zaporizhizhia overnight.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, has called Russia a “terrorist state” at a General Assembly meeting on Monday night.

“Deliberate targeting of civilians is a war crime. By launching missile attacks on civilians, sleeping in their homes or rushing to work, children going to schools, Russia has proven once again that it is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways,” he said.

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, in turn accused Ukraine of rivalling ‘the most outrageous terrorist organisations’ after a bridge linking Russia to the annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea was attacked

Vladimir Putin has made strategic errors in his pursuit of the war in Ukraine partly because there are so few restraints on his leadership, the head of the British spy agency GCHQ will say in a speech on Tuesday.

Russia’s soldiers are running out of supplies and munitions and initial gains made by Moscow are being reversed , Jeremy Fleming is expected to add in a rare public address.

“Far from the inevitable Russian military victory that their propaganda machine spouted, it’s clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” Fleming will say.

Focusing on the Russian president directly, Fleming is expected to say that “with little effective internal challenge, his decision-making has proved flawed” and that he has engaged in “a high-stakes strategy that is leading to strategic errors in judgment”.

Coming up today

There are a few events and meetings planned for today, so here is a summary of what we can expect, among the unexpected:

G7 leaders will hold crisis talks with Zelenskiy in attendance. The leaders are likely to discuss the global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion, amid plans to introduce a global cap on the price of Russian oil to target Putin’s revenues.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to call for a full meeting of Nato leaders to happen in the coming days

United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will visit Moscow on Tuesday to meet Putin.

Jeremy Fleming , the head of the British spy agency GCHQ will say in a speech on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin has made strategic errors in his pursuit of the war in Ukraine partly because there are so few restraints on his leadership.

UK PM expected to call for full meeting of Nato leaders as G7 to hold crisis talks

The UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, is expected to call for a full meeting of Nato leaders in coming days as the G7 holds crisis talks on Tuesday following Russian strikes on Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities.

Russian forces rained more than 80 missiles on cities across Ukraine on Monday, according to Kyiv, in apparent retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia.



The G7 video call will also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

G7 leaders are also likely to discuss the global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion, amid plans to introduce a global cap on the price of Russian oil to target Putin’s revenues, PA reports.



Ukraine stepped up calls for western allies to provide anti-air and anti-missile systems in response to Monday’s strikes, which have so far killed 14 and injured 97.



Kyiv was targeted for the first time in months, while Russia also hit civilian areas and energy infrastructure across the country, from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv near the Polish border.

Death toll in 10 October strikes on Ukraine rises to 14

The death toll from Russia’s strikes on Kyiv and other cities on 10 October has risen to 14, while 97 have been injured, Ukraine’s State Emergency Services said in an update on Monday night.

More than 1,300 settlements across the country were without power, the emergency service said.

Many of the locations hit by cruise missiles and kamikaze drones during the morning rush hour appeared to be solely civilian sites or key pieces of infrastructure, apparently chosen to terrorise Ukrainians.

5.11am BST

Oleksandr Starukh, Governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced the attacks overnight in a post on Telegram : “The occupier attacked the regional center with rockets. Infrastructure objects became the targets of the enemy. Information about the destruction and victims is being ascertained.”

Zaporizhzhia was also hit in the 10 October strikes.

Reports of strikes overnight in Zaporizhzhia

The Kyiv Independent reports that there have been strikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight, saying in a tweet shortly before 7am local time that, “Russian forces targeted an infrastructure site in the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh. Information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.”

The Guardian has not confirmed this independently. We will bring you more shortly.

Welcome and summary

Hello and welcome to our ongoing live coverage of the war in Ukraine. My name is Helen Sullivan and I’ll be taking you through the latest as it happens. If there is news you think we may have missed, let me know on Twitter @helenrsullivan or via email: helen.sullivan@theguardian.com.

The Kyiv Independent reports that there have been strikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight, saying in a tweet shortly before 7am local time, “Russian forces targeted an infrastructure site in the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh. Information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.” The Guardian has not confirmed this independently.

Meanwhile the death toll from Russia’s attacks on Ukraine on 10 October has risen to 14, with the number of injured rising to 97, Ukraine’s State Emergency Services said in an update on Monday night.

Liz Truss is expected to call for a full meeting of Nato leaders in the coming days, as G7 leaders hold crisis talks on Tuesday, with Ukraine’s president, Vlodymyr Zelenskiy, attending, following Russian strikes on Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities.

In the meantime, here are the other key recent developments: