dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Facing Make or Break Moment
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release this Thursday could significantly impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is facing a “make-or-break” moment this week. The analyst notes...
dailyhodl.com
Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano
Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Sets Big Price Targets for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Protocol
Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is eyeing one Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol and setting upward price targets. In a new blog post for Eight Global, Van de Poppe says that Injective Protocol (INJ) has tested its main resistance point multiple times, making the said supply area weaker and more prone to breakouts.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
astaga.com
Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment
Disclaimer: The next op-ed represents the views of the writer, and should not essentially replicate the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of inventive and monetary freedom alike. The financial situations that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time excessive at $69,000 have...
astaga.com
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?
ETH costs proceed to pattern downwards as costs stay bearish, with worth buying and selling on essential assist. ETH trades under 50 and 200-day Exponential Shifting Common as worth struggles to regain bullish indicators as many merchants and buyers want for $500. The value of ETH wants to interrupt and...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K
Bitcoin worth is consolidating close to the $19,000 degree in opposition to the US Greenback. BTC appears to be forming a short-term bullish sample and may rise in direction of $20,000. Bitcoin is struggling to realize tempo for a transfer above the $19,200 degree. The worth is buying and selling...
astaga.com
Bitcoin ‘Rainbow Chart’ Looking At Possible $600,000 Price
Bitcoin is commonly in comparison with gold, and this comparability is probably not far off. In keeping with a Bitcoin Rainbow chart, traders that maintain onto BTC over the subsequent two years might reap humongous features – very like folklore’s pot of gold on the finish of the rainbow.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
Why Bitcoin Is Nosediving Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD is trading lower by 3.75% to the $18,300-level Thursday morning. Cryptocurrencies at large are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation. Cryptocurrencies have also been seen...
astaga.com
Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?
The start of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many consultants imagine the digital token will ultimately hit the $100K value. For them, this isn’t a case of if however when. Deutsche Financial institution additionally reported that some Bitcoin traders see BTC reaching a value of $110,000 in 5 years.
astaga.com
Can XRP Continue To Outperform Bitcoin?
Ripple struggled to clear the $0.550 resistance towards the US Greenback. XRP value is now shifting decrease and would possibly drop additional much like bitcoin. Ripple confronted a robust promoting curiosity close to the $0.55 zone towards the US greenback. The worth is now buying and selling under $0.500 and...
astaga.com
Bitcoin BTC/USD slides to $19K amid a key bullish indicator
Bitcoin has fallen again to $19,000 after robust job numbers. Economist Alex Krüger says Bitcoin is flashing a key volatility index that precedes main strikes. Bitcoin trades at a help, and worth motion will rely on worth knowledge. Bitcoin BTC/USD has flashed a key indicator that, traditionally, can predict...
astaga.com
The End of Bitcoin Woes? BTCUSD Analysis October 11, 2022
On this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we study a potential bottoming situation in Bitcoin worth based mostly on a possible expanded flat correction and an ending diagonal. Check out the video beneath:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Worth Evaluation (BTCUSD): October 11, 2022. Bears and bulls are battling it...
astaga.com
Altcoins Turn Deep Red, Why Is Crypto Crashing Today
The crypto market turned purple in a single day and is going through major bearish sentiments. Bitcoin fell near 2% within the final 24 hours whereas Ethereum fell by over 3%. BTC is at the moment buying and selling at $19,100 whereas ETH is at $1,281. Nonetheless, it’s the remainder of the crypto altcoins market which is going through a serious crash.
