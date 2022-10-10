NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- On this World Sight Day, as the global community focuses its attention on the 1 billion people who still do not have the eyeglasses they need to see clearly, VisionSpring announces a transformative $15 million gift from MacKenzie Scott. The gift catalyses the launch of VisionSpring’s strategic initiative Livelihoods in Focus – a $70 million effort that will create more than $1 billion of new income among tea, coffee, cocoa and artisan workers by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005231/en/ MacKenzie Scott $15m gift to VisionSpring will help unlock $1 billion in income for agricultural workers and artisans (Photo: Business Wire)

