Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
European Parliament Committee approves MiCA crypto framework
The European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) on 10 October approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. It was only in the last week that the European Council approved the final text of MiCA. Stefan Berger, a member of the ECON, confirmed the news on Twitter. The...
financefeeds.com
European lawmakers overwhelmingly approve crypto regulation bill
The European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs voted Monday to advance a version of the much-debated Markets in Crypto Assets bill, or MiCA. The bill is now headed into final negotiations with the European Commission, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament. ECON passed the...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
astaga.com
Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment
Disclaimer: The next op-ed represents the views of the writer, and should not essentially replicate the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of inventive and monetary freedom alike. The financial situations that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time excessive at $69,000 have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nftgators.com
dYdX Foundation Announces Former ConsenSys Senior Exec Charles d’Haussy as CEO
Charles d’Haussy led ConsenSys’ APAC growth efforts and global business development. He has experience as an entrepreneur, a fintech startup executive, and the head of fintech with the Hong Kong government. In his new role, d’Haussy will develop the dYdX protocol, community, and dYdX DAO. The dYdX...
Crypto Crackdown: Here’s What’s in Biden’s Plan for Regulations
President Joe Biden is cracking down on crypto. The White House released its first-ever comprehensive framework for "responsible development of digital assets" Friday following an executive order in March calling on regulators to assess the risks of digital currencies, develop policy recommendations and safeguard against the systemic financial risks that crypto poses.
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
dailycoin.com
Is Blockchain Changing the Fine Alcohol Industry?
Blockchain technology opened doors for premium alcohol businesses to provide investors with an easier way to invest in fine liquor and ensure the assets’ authenticity. Fine liquor is not just a trophy for the collector’s community but also a great alternative investment possibility. It has outstanding price stability and is less volatile than other assets. However, investors are still apprehensive about investing in liquor and trading it since some obstacles exist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report
US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
Russia Bans Doctors, Medics From Leaving Country
After Vladimir Putin announced mobilization, Russia's parliament said about 3,000 doctors and medical workers could be called up to serve.
astaga.com
SEC Moves The Microscope Under NFT Conglomerate Yuga Labs
The SEC is shifting it’s sights in the direction of NFTs, in line with rising experiences hitting the wire on Tuesday. The U.S. regulator is seemingly trying into whether or not to deem NFTs as securities and is exploring whether or not or not the sale of the NFTs violates federal legislation, together with a particular look into Yuga Labs’ ApeCoin distribution.
decrypt.co
EU Lawmakers Pass Landmark Crypto Assets Regulation Bill
The Markets in Crypto Assets regulation bill (MiCA) is one step closer to being put into law. Europe is one step further on its way to regulating the crypto industry. European Union lawmakers today signed off the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA)—landmark legislation that hopes to regulate the digital asset space within the union.
MacKenzie Scott $15M Gift to VisionSpring Will Help Unlock $1 Billion in Income for Agricultural Workers and Artisans
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- On this World Sight Day, as the global community focuses its attention on the 1 billion people who still do not have the eyeglasses they need to see clearly, VisionSpring announces a transformative $15 million gift from MacKenzie Scott. The gift catalyses the launch of VisionSpring’s strategic initiative Livelihoods in Focus – a $70 million effort that will create more than $1 billion of new income among tea, coffee, cocoa and artisan workers by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005231/en/ MacKenzie Scott $15m gift to VisionSpring will help unlock $1 billion in income for agricultural workers and artisans (Photo: Business Wire)
ihodl.com
Blockchain Infra Provider Tatum Bags $41.5 to Boost Web3 Apps
Blockchain infrastructure provider Tatum has raised $41.5 million from a pool of investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Circle, and the founders of Bitpanda. The company wrote in a blog post that the funding will help it accelerate marketing, educational efforts, and community building. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
Minister warns Tory MPs against removing Liz Truss as pressure grows on PM - UK politics live
Foreign secretary James Cleverly tells colleagues removing the prime minister would be a ‘disastrously bad idea’
decrypt.co
Coin Metrics CEO: Big Banks 'Want In' on Crypto—When It’s More Regulated
Firms active in crypto are concerned about their reputation, but those coming in care more about mitigating risk. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve in an uncertain regulatory environment, several large banks are waiting for an opportunity to jump in. "There are more risk-averse firms in traditional finance coming...
blockworks.co
Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?
Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
astaga.com
Solana-based DeFi platform hacked in a $100 Million Exploit, Here’s the Details
Solana-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Mango Markets has been the sufferer of the hack within the newest exploit. As per the small print, the attacker has managed to empty greater than $100 million from the DeFi protocol. As per the small print offered by the blockchain auditing web site OtterSec,...
Spain unveils 3 billion-euro energy aid plan for households
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday announced a 3 billion-euro ($2.9 billion) package in new subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The measures include set gas price rates for collective residential heating...
Comments / 0