ambcrypto.com

European Parliament Committee approves MiCA crypto framework

The European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) on 10 October approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. It was only in the last week that the European Council approved the final text of MiCA. Stefan Berger, a member of the ECON, confirmed the news on Twitter. The...
ECONOMY
financefeeds.com

European lawmakers overwhelmingly approve crypto regulation bill

The European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs voted Monday to advance a version of the much-debated Markets in Crypto Assets bill, or MiCA. The bill is now headed into final negotiations with the European Commission, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament. ECON passed the...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
astaga.com

Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment

Disclaimer: The next op-ed represents the views of the writer, and should not essentially replicate the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of inventive and monetary freedom alike. The financial situations that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time excessive at $69,000 have...
CURRENCIES
Money

Crypto Crackdown: Here’s What’s in Biden’s Plan for Regulations

President Joe Biden is cracking down on crypto. The White House released its first-ever comprehensive framework for "responsible development of digital assets" Friday following an executive order in March calling on regulators to assess the risks of digital currencies, develop policy recommendations and safeguard against the systemic financial risks that crypto poses.
POTUS
dailycoin.com

Is Blockchain Changing the Fine Alcohol Industry?

Blockchain technology opened doors for premium alcohol businesses to provide investors with an easier way to invest in fine liquor and ensure the assets’ authenticity. Fine liquor is not just a trophy for the collector’s community but also a great alternative investment possibility. It has outstanding price stability and is less volatile than other assets. However, investors are still apprehensive about investing in liquor and trading it since some obstacles exist.
DRINKS
dailyhodl.com

$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report

US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
MARKETS
EWN

Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange

Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
BUSINESS
astaga.com

SEC Moves The Microscope Under NFT Conglomerate Yuga Labs

The SEC is shifting it’s sights in the direction of NFTs, in line with rising experiences hitting the wire on Tuesday. The U.S. regulator is seemingly trying into whether or not to deem NFTs as securities and is exploring whether or not or not the sale of the NFTs violates federal legislation, together with a particular look into Yuga Labs’ ApeCoin distribution.
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

EU Lawmakers Pass Landmark Crypto Assets Regulation Bill

The Markets in Crypto Assets regulation bill (MiCA) is one step closer to being put into law. Europe is one step further on its way to regulating the crypto industry. European Union lawmakers today signed off the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA)—landmark legislation that hopes to regulate the digital asset space within the union.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

MacKenzie Scott $15M Gift to VisionSpring Will Help Unlock $1 Billion in Income for Agricultural Workers and Artisans

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- On this World Sight Day, as the global community focuses its attention on the 1 billion people who still do not have the eyeglasses they need to see clearly, VisionSpring announces a transformative $15 million gift from MacKenzie Scott. The gift catalyses the launch of VisionSpring’s strategic initiative Livelihoods in Focus – a $70 million effort that will create more than $1 billion of new income among tea, coffee, cocoa and artisan workers by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005231/en/ MacKenzie Scott $15m gift to VisionSpring will help unlock $1 billion in income for agricultural workers and artisans (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
ihodl.com

Blockchain Infra Provider Tatum Bags $41.5 to Boost Web3 Apps

Blockchain infrastructure provider Tatum has raised $41.5 million from a pool of investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Circle, and the founders of Bitpanda. The company wrote in a blog post that the funding will help it accelerate marketing, educational efforts, and community building. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Coin Metrics CEO: Big Banks 'Want In' on Crypto—When It’s More Regulated

Firms active in crypto are concerned about their reputation, but those coming in care more about mitigating risk. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve in an uncertain regulatory environment, several large banks are waiting for an opportunity to jump in. "There are more risk-averse firms in traditional finance coming...
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?

Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
MARKETS

