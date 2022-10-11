Ohio Senate hopefuls Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance debate abortion, inflation, Ukraine and other topics

Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Tim Ryan 'all by his lonesome' as national Democrats ignore close Ohio Senate race
CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly fearful that they are squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once seemed off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks from Election Day. Although the Republican, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Ohio House race shifts to favor Democrats after military record controversy: Poll
A nonpartisan election monitor has shifted a key Ohio House race from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat" after scrutiny over the Republican candidate's claimed military record. The Cook Political Report shifted the 9th Congressional District race of Republican J.R. Majewski and incumbent Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the latter's favor following reporting putting several of the Trump-endorsed Republican's claims about his military service in doubt. Democrats' previous strategies of portraying Majewski as a conspiracy theorist had proven mostly futile in winning over independents, but the new accusations of stolen valor seem to be tipping the scales, analyst David Wasserman argued.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Democrats 'already started' killing Republicans
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of being out for Republican blood, escalating the already heated rhetoric between the parties. The Republican firebrand made the comments, which went viral and drew blowback, at a "Save America" event Saturday evening in Warren, Michigan, before former President Donald Trump took the stage to campaign for the state's GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.
Sparks fly as Vance, Ryan face off in Senate debate
The two candidates vying for Ohio Senator Rob Portman's seat are gearing up for their first and only statewide debate.
Liz Cheney on if she prefers Democrats hold House majority: 'It's a tough question'
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that she was unsure whether she would prefer Democrats hold their majority in the House of Representatives during the upcoming midterm elections, arguing that the threat posed by some Republicans who challenged the 2020 presidential election may outweigh her policy differences with the left. "It’s...
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
ABC, NBC and MSNBC panels tout Democratic 'determination' ahead of midterms: 'Democrats have to defy history'
Guests and hosts on ABC, MSNBC and NBC touted Democratic enthusiasm and determination during Sunday's news programs as the midterm elections get closer.
Q&A: Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan talks inflation, abortion and concerns about democracy
In just a few weeks, Ohioans will elect a new U.S. senator. Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance are facing off in the Nov. 8 election for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. Independent polls have shown a competitive race between the two candidates, and national...
House Republican defends Tuberville over reparations remark
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday defended Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) after the senator said Democrats want reparations for minorities because their party is “pro-crime.”. Bacon told guest host Kristen Welker on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he “wouldn’t say it the same way” but that politicians should be...
Elizabeth Warren, Chris Hayes claim a GOP Congress will ‘sabotage,’ ‘blow up our economy’ to win in 2024
Chris Hayes theorized that if Republicans take back political power in the midterms, they will use it to tank the economy and try to retake the presidency in 2024.
Ohio Republican congressional candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert files financial disclosure
Republican congressional candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert filed her required financial disclosure this week — more than six weeks after The Ohio Capital Journal first reported it was missing. Federal law requires office holders, candidates and even certain staffers to disclose details about their finances in order to serve. For...
Mike Lee makes urgent plea for Mitt Romney's endorsement in Utah Senate race
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Sen. Mike Lee is putting pressure on his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him in his re-election bid. Driving the news: In a recent appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee asked Romney to support his campaign versus his independent opponent Evan McMullin.
U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections
The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled legislature passed in November 2021 […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse rival
Nevada Independent obtains letter from Adam Laxalt’s family praising Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto
