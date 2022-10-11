Read full article on original website
IGN
The Mysterious Machine - Grounded for Repairs
Brave the unknown and investigate the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. Venturing forward toward the tri-laser device is your first major challenge, and this Grounded guide walks you through how to activate the two broken lasers, along with how to face the challenges encountered along the way. Locate the Mysterious Machine.
Coral Island: How to Unlock the Mines
Learn how to unlock the Mines and get the Sword in Coral Island, a new life simulation game from Stairway Games.
Monster Monkfish Caught mid Meal From Ocean Depths
"It definitely looks like a monkfish and a few experts agree. Certainly, looks the same as a monkfish picture," the fisherman told Newsweek.
PETS・
Coral Island: How to Get the Fishing Pole and Catch Fish
Learn the ins and outs of fishing in Coral Island, a new island simulation game from Stairway Games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. This light as air puffer jacket from Mountain Hardwear packs a surprising amount of warmth for one simple reason: it’s packed with 800 fill power down. For fast-and-light adventures, it’s the perfect mix of warmth and weight (only 6.9 ounces) while still maintaining enough durability to get snag up against the inevitable brush without ripping to shreds. The only trouble with this jacket is the steep price tag, which is why snagging it for half off during Amazon’s Early Access Sale is such a no-brainer.
Today's 'Wordle' Word #481 Hints, Clues and Answer—Thursday, October 13
Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack the latest puzzle.
