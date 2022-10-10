ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

City Breaks Ground on Second Phase of Housing for Choice Neighborhoods Initiative

The City of Newport News and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NNRHA) have begun the second phase of the city’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI). The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the city and NNRHA a $30 million CNI grant in 2019 to transform the Marshall-Ridley neighborhoods in the Southeast Community. This project is creating additional housing options and amenities while revitalizing a historic neighborhood and improving the lives of residents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

FREE Customer Service Training Oct. 20

The Newport News Hospitality Association and the Newport News Tourism Office, along with the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau, and Hampton Roads Workforce Council, are hosting FREE customer service training on unconscious bias. The training is being held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, and there are two sessions available – 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. These interactive training sessions will highlight:
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Helping Seniors with open Enrollment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Medicare’s annual open enrollment period starts October 15th and runs through December 7th. April Smith, from Optima Health, has more on the different types of coverage available and how to get enrolled. Optima Health. 1-833-OPTIMA-4 (1-833-678-4624 ) This segment of The Hampton Roads Show...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Moving Forward With Second Phase Of Choice Neighborhood Initiative

NEWPORT NEWS—A groundbreaking ceremony planned for October 4 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 11 at 2:00pm. The celebration, which was postponed because of inclement weather, marks the second phase of new construction on the city’s first Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI). The event will take place on the former Ridley Place site at Jefferson and 17th Street in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

NBC12

royalexaminer.com

Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help tenants facing eviction

The number of eviction judgments began increasing this year. An eviction judgment is an official judgment made by the courts dictating whether a tenant is in violation of their lease for nonpayment of rent or any other lease-breaking infraction. An eviction judgment is different from an eviction filing. The eviction filing is the official complaint made by the landlord stating the reason for the eviction. The filing is simply the first step in the legal process and will not necessarily lead to a tenant vacating the property. The RVA Eviction Lab, which operates from the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, tracks these numbers. Its focus is meeting eviction data, and research needs to help drive policy and advocacy.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Human Services Offers Safe Sleep Tips

One of the worst nightmares a parent can experience is a traumatic event that impacts their baby’s health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 3,400 infants suffer from Sudden Infant Death/Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS/SUIDS) annually. The Newport News Department of Human Services is committed to partnering with the community to share valuable safe sleep messages. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, sibling, or caretaker, these tips can help you create a peaceful sleep environment for your little one(s).
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

