Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldPortsmouth, VA
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorfolk, VA
Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
City Breaks Ground on Second Phase of Housing for Choice Neighborhoods Initiative
The City of Newport News and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NNRHA) have begun the second phase of the city’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI). The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the city and NNRHA a $30 million CNI grant in 2019 to transform the Marshall-Ridley neighborhoods in the Southeast Community. This project is creating additional housing options and amenities while revitalizing a historic neighborhood and improving the lives of residents.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
FREE Customer Service Training Oct. 20
The Newport News Hospitality Association and the Newport News Tourism Office, along with the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau, and Hampton Roads Workforce Council, are hosting FREE customer service training on unconscious bias. The training is being held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, and there are two sessions available – 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. These interactive training sessions will highlight:
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
WAVY News 10
Helping Seniors with open Enrollment
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Medicare’s annual open enrollment period starts October 15th and runs through December 7th. April Smith, from Optima Health, has more on the different types of coverage available and how to get enrolled. Optima Health. 1-833-OPTIMA-4 (1-833-678-4624 ) This segment of The Hampton Roads Show...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Moving Forward With Second Phase Of Choice Neighborhood Initiative
NEWPORT NEWS—A groundbreaking ceremony planned for October 4 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 11 at 2:00pm. The celebration, which was postponed because of inclement weather, marks the second phase of new construction on the city’s first Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI). The event will take place on the former Ridley Place site at Jefferson and 17th Street in Newport News.
Grant to fight childhood food insecurity in Chesapeake
ForKids in Chesapeake recently received a $50,000 grant from Elevance Health to fight childhood food insecurity.
WAVY News 10
Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
Newport News Police Department to hold all-day hiring event
The Newport News Police Department said it's holding its first all-day hiring event on Oct. 22. According to the event flyer, applications and tests can be completed on the same day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army kick off the annual Angel Tree Program, and the program needs donations and volunteers to help those in need this holiday season. The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in yearly. For many families, adopting an Angel...
Student loan forgiveness application opening this month
On Aug. 24, 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a Student Debt Relief Plan that includes one-time student loan debt relief targeted to low- and middle-income families.
Norfolk city leaders to discuss pot sales plan at Tuesday council meeting
Recreational marijuana sales are expected to start in 2024 in Virginia, but Norfolk city leaders are working to put guidelines in place for cannabis dispensaries before people can legally buy it.
royalexaminer.com
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help tenants facing eviction
The number of eviction judgments began increasing this year. An eviction judgment is an official judgment made by the courts dictating whether a tenant is in violation of their lease for nonpayment of rent or any other lease-breaking infraction. An eviction judgment is different from an eviction filing. The eviction filing is the official complaint made by the landlord stating the reason for the eviction. The filing is simply the first step in the legal process and will not necessarily lead to a tenant vacating the property. The RVA Eviction Lab, which operates from the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, tracks these numbers. Its focus is meeting eviction data, and research needs to help drive policy and advocacy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
Freeman High School community mourning death of teacher
The Freeman High School community is in mourning, following the unexpected death of social studies teacher Lara Curry. Curry died Oct. 8.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
WAVY News 10
Checking Accounts That Fit Your Life
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Making your money work for you can start with a checking account that fits your lifestyle. Lisa Church, from ABNB Federal Credit Union has details about their wide array of checking accounts. ABNB Federal Credit Union. 757-523-5300. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is...
Why NSU students say parking space is getting tight on campus
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The full report airs tonight at 6 on 13News Now. Norfolk State University (NSU) students reached out to 13News Now with a problem: parking on campus. Many said they can't park close to their dorm room where they feel safe. One senior political science...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Human Services Offers Safe Sleep Tips
One of the worst nightmares a parent can experience is a traumatic event that impacts their baby’s health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 3,400 infants suffer from Sudden Infant Death/Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS/SUIDS) annually. The Newport News Department of Human Services is committed to partnering with the community to share valuable safe sleep messages. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, sibling, or caretaker, these tips can help you create a peaceful sleep environment for your little one(s).
WAVY News 10
Winsome Earle-Sears making three stops in Norfolk Monday
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has three stops planned in Hampton Roads on Monday, Oct. 10. According to her public schedule, all of the local events are in Norfolk. The day begins at 1 p.m. with a tour of the Port of Virginia. Then, it’s...
WAVY News 10
Haunted Hunt Club Farm and a Pizza Party
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is the place to be when it comes to Fall festivities. And, thanks to a partnership with Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads, it’s also the perfect place for a pizza party!. Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads. Use the online...
Comments / 0