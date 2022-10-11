ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (three, eight, sixteen, twenty, forty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RALEIGH, NC
Idaho Republicans supporting Democrat for attorney general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders, on Tuesday endorsed the Democratic candidate for attorney general in November’s election. Republicans attended a news conference at the Statehouse with Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who has...
IDAHO STATE

