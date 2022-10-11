Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (three, eight, sixteen, twenty, forty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Clerk of Court Jim Mixson named second vice president of state conference
The N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court recently held its 2022 Summer Educational Conference in Dare County. In addition to daily training seminars and committee meetings, executive officers for 2022-23 were sworn in by Associate Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger Jr. The Honorable J. Yancey Washington, Granville County Clerk...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Idaho Republicans supporting Democrat for attorney general
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders, on Tuesday endorsed the Democratic candidate for attorney general in November’s election. Republicans attended a news conference at the Statehouse with Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who has...
