On a chilly mid-November night in New York City, Oscar and Tony-winning actress Angela Lansbury happily rehearsed for her return to the stage in a one-night-only benefit reading of The Importance of Being Earnest at Lincoln Center. “I simply love the feeling that you and the audience are together in it,” she told Closer about being onstage. “It’s something that absolutely propels me forward to go out there and give my absolute best every time.” Angela turned 94 in October 2019, but “I don’t feel anything like that,” she said at the time. “You are what you eat, that’s what...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO