Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
TV Fanatic
FBI Season 5 Episode 4 Review: Victim
OA got an informative lesson on what the victim of a crime goes through. After being mugged initially, it affected his performance throughout FBI Season 5 Episode 4. Like many victims, OA wanted to put the mugging behind him and move on, thinking that would make the experience disappear. Shouldn't...
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Hunger
Things got progressively worse for Reginald on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2. Reginald refused to feed, and then when he tried to feed, he couldn't figure out how. This led to his life being at risk, along with everyone around him!. Reginald's love life also took a few...
Walker Independence Premiere Recap: Grade The CW's Prequel Spinoff
The Wild West was a rough and tumble place, so it’s kind of fitting that the series premiere of Walker Independence begins with a tumble in the sheets in a wagon headed out West that ends in tragedy. The Walker prequel spinoff introduces us to educated Bostonian Abigail Collins (played by Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), who is making the trek to the booming frontier town of Independence, Texas, with her cop husband Liam. They’re both looking for a fresh start away from the corruption of Boston. But Abby feels like Liam, who is set to be Independence’s new sheriff, is hiding something...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner
The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
Popculture
'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad
Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Angela Lansbury Had No Plans To Retire Prior To Death: 'It's Something That Propels Me Forward'
On a chilly mid-November night in New York City, Oscar and Tony-winning actress Angela Lansbury happily rehearsed for her return to the stage in a one-night-only benefit reading of The Importance of Being Earnest at Lincoln Center. “I simply love the feeling that you and the audience are together in it,” she told Closer about being onstage. “It’s something that absolutely propels me forward to go out there and give my absolute best every time.” Angela turned 94 in October 2019, but “I don’t feel anything like that,” she said at the time. “You are what you eat, that’s what...
Big Bang EPs Debunk Popular Internet Theory That Penny's Last Name Was Revealed in This Season 2 Scene
No, The Big Bang Theory was not hiding Penny’s last name in plain sight. In the Season 2 episode “The Work Song Nanocluster,” Kaley Cuoco’s Penny places a package on her kitchen counter — and if you zoom in close enough (at the three-minute mark), you can make out a first and last name on the shipping label: Penny Teller. But as producers reveal in the new oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (order it here), the label was supposed to be illegible. “Props had to put a label...
'Big Bang Theory's' Jim Parsons was ready to fight for Mayim Bialik: 'Almost never disagreed with the writers'
In a new book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," star Jim Parsons recalls wanting to fight to keep Mayim Bialik's character on the show.
TV Fanatic
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Together
Did they just Thelma and Louise that bitch, or what??. The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 6 was one of the most disturbing hours to date because the wheels are starting to come off the wagon, and the more it pulls, the higher the stakes. June Osborn's constant meddling has...
TV Fanatic
Outlander Season 7: New and Returning Cast Confirmed by Starz
Ahead of Season 7, Starz has revealed who will be a part of the cast. The premium cabler announced the return of several fan-favorite cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.
TV Fanatic
Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 4
On FBI Season 5 Episode 4, a series of brutal assaults left the detectives in danger. OA lied about his own attack. Meanwhile, NYPD Detective Chavez appeared on the scene, offering some surprising intel. Elsewhere, Jubal was still reeling from the events of the school shooting and tried to press...
TV Fanatic
Virgin River: Martin Henderson Celebrates Major Milestone With Co-Stars
Virgin River is one of Netflix's buzziest series. Fans were shocked earlier this year when Virgin River Season 4 wrapped up with several cliffhangers. Thankfully, the cast is hard at work on the forthcoming fifth season, which will feature the 50th episode. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack on the soapy...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Bahala Na
Sometimes life happens, and you have to deal with the consequences. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4, Arman proved he would do anything for Thony by being there to clean up Fiona's mess. Hopefully, after this incident, Fiona will trust Arman more, even though she views him as...
