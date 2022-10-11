ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder Shares Insights On Past Suicide Thoughts & Oct 15th Fight

Former heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder previewed his long-awaited return to the ring in an all-new episode of “The Pivot Podcast” as the celebrated knockout artist promised fan-friendly action in his PPV showdown against Robert Helenius this Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner admits struggling, “I feel like I’m destroying myself”

Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is no closer to fixing the issues dogging his personal and professional life. The one-time opponent of Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia remained out of action and had to deal with a host of long-term problems. Adrien Broner’s mental health issues continue. Emotionally...
Oleksandr Usyk
Deontay Wilder
Robert Helenius
Anthony Joshua
Kate Abdo
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia possibly done

By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis could be fighting each other next. Both of them posted the word “done” on Twitter today, which suggests that the fight between them has successfully been negotiated. Not surprisingly, Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) deleted his post,...
Boxing Scene

Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'

Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Oleksandr Usyk: “I hope I don’t scare him off”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he doesn’t want to scare off unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night because he’s going to be in attendance for his fight against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) Wilder (42-2-1,...
The Independent

Deontay Wilder: Fighting Anthony Joshua is matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’

Deontay Wilder has insisted that he will fight Anthony Joshua before his career is done, saying it is simply a matter of ‘when’.Wilder, 36, has not fought since being knocked out by Tyson Fury in the pair’s trilogy bout last October, but the American is set to return to the ring on Saturday to face Robert Helenius.Ahead of the pair’s main event in Brooklyn, Wilder has said he fully expects to take on Joshua one day – in a heavyweight showdown that fans have craved for years.Speaking on The Good Fight’s YouTube channel, the former WBC champion said: “I’m...
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez says he’s “going to war” with Dmitry Bivol

By Sean Jones: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez says he’s “going to war” with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) intends to alter Bivol’s plans for fighting Canelo Alvarez in a rematch in 2023 by beating him on November 5th in their headliner on DAZN.
The Ringer

Pau Gasol and Deontay Wilder, Plus Worst Take and Life Advice

Russillo is joined by two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol to discuss playing in the 2008 Olympics vs. Team USA, being traded to the Lakers, Kobe Bryant as a teammate, and more (0:35). Then Ryen talks with boxer and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder about his time off from the sport, boxing critics and media, what he learned from his fights with Tyson Fury, his upcoming fight against Robert Helenius, and more (21:57). Next, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle offer up another edition of Worst Take (39:11), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:33)
The Independent

Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him

Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of...
BoxingNews24.com

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde on Jan.28th says Frank Warren

By Robert Segal: Anthony Yarde will challenge IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev for his three titles next year on January 28th, says promoter Frank Warren. Before that, Yarde (22-2, 21 KOs) will take a tune-up against a still-to-be-determined opponent on November 19th at the Telford International...
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Wilder vs Helenius Final Press Conference

Former Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder Battles Hard-Hitting Robert Helenius in Explosive Showdown on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Boxing superstar and former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and hard-hitting contender Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius officially kicked off fight week...
BoxingNews24.com

George Kambosos: “We’ll prove them wrong once again”

By Sean Jones: George Kambosos Jr says he’s happy with underdog status against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney on Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) says he feels at home when boxing fans believe he has “no chance” and he can’t...
