Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
Scarlett Johansson Explained Why She Felt "Hypersexualized" And "Pigeonholed" In Her Career And What Has Changed Since
"We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”
Tom Cruise has a critic! World-famous scientist Neil deGrasse debunks the star's flight stunt from Top Gun: Maverick
Neil deGrasse Tyson flexed his scientific savvy on Sunday as he took to Twitter to demystify Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. Introducing the topic, he began, 'Late to the party here, but In this year’s @TopGunMovie, @TomCruise ’s character Maverick ejects from a hypersonic plane at Mach 10.5, before it crashed.'
Neil DeGrasse Tyson And Elon Musk Talked About How Tom Cruise Should Have 'Splattered' In A Specific Top Gun: Maverick Scene
Neil DeGrasse Tyson has some issues with Top Gun: Maverick and Elon Musk got in on the action.
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
I Can’t Get Enough Of Henry Cavill’s Face As Millie Bobby Brown Falls Out Of A Secret Hiding Place In New Enola Holmes 2 Trailer
Just when you thought Enola Holmes 2 couldn't look any more fun, Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown have proven us all wrong yet again.
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
‘Shotgun Wedding': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The rom-com renaissance is on full fledge this year with its latest addition to the roster, Shotgun Wedding. Directed by Jason Moore, the same guy who spearheaded cinematic comedic staples like Pitch Perfect and Sisters, the upcoming American flick is unlike any other romcom, blending thriller and action into the mix.
Blast Off! Tom Cruise Could Film A Scene In SPACE For Upcoming Movie
Tom Cruise could be taking a trip to outer space to film a scene for an upcoming movie outside of the International Space Station (ISS), RadarOnline.com has learned. The Top Gun actor could become the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the ISS for a new flick. Universal Studios offered more information, teasing the potential out-of-this-world stunt. According to Universal chairwoman Donna Langley, who spoke to the BBC about the upcoming film’s stellar production plans, “We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station.” Langley added, “Hopefully,...
“Dune: Part Two” Starring Dave Bautista Has a New Release Date
The release date of “Dune: Part Two,” starring former WWE Champion Dave Bautista, has been pushed back by Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the release date has been pushed back from November 17th to November 3rd. This follows the postponement of Disney/Blade Marvel’s from the first weekend of November 2023 to September 2024.
Why Charlie Puth ‘Always Wanted to Be a Teacher’ Before Finding Pop Fame (INTERVIEW)
Charlie Puth is a global superstar with mega-hits such as "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore" and new hit "Light Switch." While eager fans anticipated the release of the new bop — the song was delayed for multiple reasons — the hit-maker kept his TikTok followers updated on the progress of the song by releasing snippets of the track via the social media platform.
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are Online
Is the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe really about to change wit Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam?
13 Times Celebrities Walked Out Of Interviews Or Cut Them Short
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
WWE Star Sara Lee Dead at 30
Sara Weston, better known as WWE wrestler Sara Lee, has died. The 30-year-old's death was announced by her mother Terri on Thursday (Oct. 6). In 2015, Lee competed in and won Season 6 of WWE's Tough Enough reality show, earning a $250,000 contract with the WWE. She would compete for one year before retiring and starting a family with fellow WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, who goes by Westin Blake.
'Black Adam' Interviews With Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan And More
“Black Adam” stars Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman/Carter Hall), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher/Al Rothstein), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone/Maxine Hunkell), Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz), Mohamed Amer (Kamir) and director Jaume Collet-Serra discuss their new DC film in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Find out if The Rock intends on making a movie that speaks to the film's end credits sequence and more.
