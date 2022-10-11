Tom Cruise could be taking a trip to outer space to film a scene for an upcoming movie outside of the International Space Station (ISS), RadarOnline.com has learned. The Top Gun actor could become the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the ISS for a new flick. Universal Studios offered more information, teasing the potential out-of-this-world stunt. According to Universal chairwoman Donna Langley, who spoke to the BBC about the upcoming film’s stellar production plans, “We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station.” Langley added, “Hopefully,...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO