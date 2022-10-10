ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

These NYC Bars Were Just Named 2 of the World's Best

One of the best skills to have in NYC is knowing where to look, something that applies both to crossing the street and choosing the best spots to go out. A tiny bit of research can go a long way, and if you channel your inner detective enough, you might find yourself inside one of the world's best bars. The World's 50 Best Bars list, produced by the UK media company William Reed, just dropped, and two NYC establishments flaunt a spot in the prized ranking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marlinmag.com

Tito’s Hatch Lemonade Drink Recipe

Who doesn’t love a classic with a spicy twist? New Mexico’s Hatch green chiles roasted and infused with vodka is an instant classic on its own, says our staff, who had no problem making sure of that. Just remember the vodka takes 1 to 2 weeks to develop the chile flavor. This cocktail pairs perfectly with the Smoked Bison Queso. Perfect pairings for your next game or seafood dinner are here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hungry Hong Kong

Pan Sal Aire, Lima, Peru

Note: We were given a complimentary meal at this restaurant. Pan Sal Aire brings fresh produce, intimate ambiance, and stylish surroundings to the centre of Lima’s Barranco district. Barranco, known for its artistic and bohemian flair, is the ideal location for the delightful eatery. Featuring muted tiled floors, dark wood interiors, and a welcoming entrance, it’s a restaurant you can spend hours sharing drinks and delicious fare with friends.
The Guardian

Piedmont on a plate: Italy’s lush land of food, wine and art

It’s brown, muddy-looking and could make your breath a bit stinky, but for lovers of the pungent and salty, bagna càuda is glorious. The recipe is simple: sliced garlic (a whole head per person!), olive oil and anchovies, cooked slowly to a sticky sludge into which diners dip potatoes, peppers (roasted or raw), celery, spring onions and, in Piedmont especially, cardoons – a thistle-like artichoke relative. With good friends, good bread and jugs of good red wine, it makes for a convivial evening.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This 131-Foot ‘Pandemic-Proof’ Explorer Aims to Be a Home, Hotel and Superyacht All at Once

Superyachts have proven to be a wonderful escape from a certain virus over the past two years. So much so, in fact, that Vripack was recently asked to design a “pandemic-proof” vessel for a first-time yacht owner. The 131-foot explorer is essentially a floating fortress that pairs the spoils of home with go-anywhere capabilities. It’s also stacked with plenty of toys and amenities to keep seafarers entertained while isolating for long periods at sea (certainly sounds better than the quarantine baking of 2020). “This design started out as a floating hotel room and evolved into a boat that could deliver safe passage...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

