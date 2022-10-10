One of the best skills to have in NYC is knowing where to look, something that applies both to crossing the street and choosing the best spots to go out. A tiny bit of research can go a long way, and if you channel your inner detective enough, you might find yourself inside one of the world's best bars. The World's 50 Best Bars list, produced by the UK media company William Reed, just dropped, and two NYC establishments flaunt a spot in the prized ranking.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO