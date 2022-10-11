ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
Recycling Today

Copper: Ready for an American revival?

I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
Agriculture Online

USDA projects tighter corn and wheat supplies

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.172 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.126 billion bushels and below USDA's September estimate of 1.219 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending...
CNBC

Oil slips as recession fears outweigh tight supply prospects

Oil prices edged lower on Monday as investors weighed economic storm clouds that could foreshadow a global recession, and erode fuel demand, against potentially tighter supply. Brent crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $97.23 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.57...
Reuters

U.S. eyeing 'alternatives' after OPEC+ cut, Biden says

WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.
