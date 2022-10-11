Read full article on original website
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says
Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Russian oil exports fall to their lowest level in a year as Moscow leans more on Asian buyers ahead of price cap plans
Russian seaborne oil exports fell to their lowest in a year in September, according to S&P Global. Moscow has been leaning more on Asian customers ahead of Western price cap plans. If implemented, the cap is estimated to leave Russia with an extra 2.5 million barrels a day of oil...
Biden Faces Gas Price Nightmare as OPEC Agrees to Russian Oil Cut Proposal
OPEC's cut in oil production by 2 million barrels per day would be the largest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recycling Today
Copper: Ready for an American revival?
I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
Russia applauds OPEC+ for its huge oil output cut, reportedly saying it will counter the 'mayhem' the US has created in the market
Russia hailed OPEC+ for its "thoughtful" decision to slash oil production targets, per media reports Sunday. The move will balance the "mayhem" created by the US in energy markets, a Kremlin spokesman said. With midterm elections ahead, the White House slammed OPEC+ for "aligning" with Moscow on the oil market.
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
Agriculture Online
USDA projects tighter corn and wheat supplies
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.172 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.126 billion bushels and below USDA's September estimate of 1.219 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending...
Yellen calls OPEC oil production cut 'unhelpful and unwise' amid Ukraine war frustrations
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday called the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production "unhelpful and unwise" amid frustrations that other countries are not doing enough to help Ukraine. Known as OPEC+, the group announced plans...
Crude oil could hit $125 a barrel as Russia's reaction to a US-led price cap threatens to squeeze supply, UBS says
UBS expects oil will hit $125 a barrel if Russia reacts to a planned G7 oil price cap as promised. Russia has said it will cut its exports if the US-led cap comes in, which would tighten crude supply. "As we get further draws, you're going to see prices going...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian-installed governor of Kherson urges evacuation amid Ukraine offensive
Vladimir Saldo, Moscow-appointed head of the Kherson administration, also called for help from Kremlin
OPEC cuts 2022, 2023 oil demand growth view as economy slows
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - OPEC on Wednesday cut its 2022 forecast for growth in world oil demand for a fourth time since April and also trimmed next year's figure, citing slowing economies, the resurgence of China's COVID-19 containment measures and high inflation.
OPEC+ nations are falling way behind on production targets despite a small boost in output in September
OPEC+ nations are falling way behind on their production targets for crude oil, despite delivering a small boost in output in September. The cartel and its allies fell short 3.6 million barrels a day from their promised quota last month, S&P Global said. But last week, OPEC+ agreed to slash...
CNBC
Oil slips as recession fears outweigh tight supply prospects
Oil prices edged lower on Monday as investors weighed economic storm clouds that could foreshadow a global recession, and erode fuel demand, against potentially tighter supply. Brent crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $97.23 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.57...
U.S. eyeing 'alternatives' after OPEC+ cut, Biden says
WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.
