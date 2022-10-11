ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Online

Wheat surges, corn firms on Black Sea supply worries

CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Monday surged to their highest since June amid growing concerns that an escalation in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine could further disrupt grain shipments from Black Sea ports. Russia struck Ukrainian cities on Monday in apparent revenge after President Vladimir...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Karl to Hit Mexico with Heavy Rains

Recent weather updates showed that Tropical Storm Karl could unleash torrential rain and strong winds in parts of Mexico, especially the south-central coast starting late Friday. Residents nearby should stay updated with the weather and listen to the announcement of their local authorities. Based on the National Hurricane Center's recent...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India allows broken rice exports backed by already issued LCs

MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India will allow overseas broken rice shipments of 397,267 tonnes backed by letters of credit (LCs) issued before Sept. 8, the government said in a notification on Wednesday, as a sudden ban on exports of the grain prevented the loading of cargoes. On Sept. 8,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Linus Business#Business Economics#New South Wales#Africa#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Australian#The Bureau Of Meteorology
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Russia considering abolishing grain export quota - Ifx cites deputy PM

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is considering abolishing its grain export quota which it usually sets up in the second half of the July-June marketing season, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Russia's Deputy Prime Minister. Russia, which supplies its wheat to Africa and...
The Independent

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
Agriculture Online

USDA projects tighter corn and wheat supplies

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.172 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.126 billion bushels and below USDA's September estimate of 1.219 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Agriculture Online

Drought expands in the Corn Belt as harvest continues

The first full week of October 2022, week-ending October 8th, brought above normal temperatures to the western half of the Corn Belt with colder than normal temperatures in the far eastern portions of the region. By the end of the week, much colder weather arrived with a widespread frost and freeze event that ended the growing season across parts of the Corn Belt.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures slip ahead of key USDA crop forecasts

Grain corridor talks eyed after Russia strikes Ukraine cities. Weather forecasts point to dry conditions, low U.S. river level concerns. (Rewrites throughout, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quotes, changes two bullets; pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday,...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures slide amid worries over Black Sea grain trade

CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday, after jumping to a three-month high a day earlier, as signs of escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to raise concerns about the viability of Black Sea grain trade in the coming months, traders said. * Comments by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko on Tuesday - indicating that Moscow could scrap a grain export quota for the second half of the season in view of its bumper wheat harvest - put attention back on large Russian supplies. * Investors also were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled down 37 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat last traded down 33 cents to $9.91-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 27-1/4 cents at $9.87 a bushel. * Earlier in the session, traders were waiting to see if competitively priced Russian wheat would again pick up sales in a new import tender held by Algeria. * Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has bought about 400,000 tonnes to 480,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments. The news was reported late in the trading session, and the wheat was thought likely to be largely sourced from Russia, traders said. * Weakness in commodity and equity markets also weighed overall on the grains sector on the day, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in China adding to worries about slowing global demand, traders said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 2-week high, wheat up 1% on supply concerns

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on Thursday from the previous session's two-week top, although the decline was limited by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast of lower harvest. Wheat gained for the first time in three sessions on concerns over tightening U.S. inventories, while corn was...
Agriculture Online

Philippines hikes budget for rice buffer stocks on supply concerns

MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines will boost its budget for rice buffer stocks by around 70% next year to ensure enough supply in times of global food shortages and emergencies, the budget department said on Tuesday. The National Food Authority's allocation for rice purchases from local farmers will...
Axios

Thousands without power as heavy rains, flooding hit southeastern Australia

Heavy rains in southeastern Australia left thousands of homes without power as flooding resulted in emergency services conducting multiple rescues across the region on Thursday. Threat level: Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecaster Jonathan How warned more heavy rainfall that could lead to "life-threatening flash-flooding" was "on the way" as...
Agriculture Online

Argentine gov't set to meet wheat sector amid concerns over crop

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government is set to meet with wheat millers and exporters this week amid concerns over the size of this year's crop due to a severe and ongoing drought, a government official and an industry source said on Wednesday. Domestic millers are worried about...
