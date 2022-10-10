Read full article on original website
Related
Volleyball Continues Conference Slate at SMU, Memphis
HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team is back on the road for a pair of league matches. The Cougars start with a 1 p.m. battle with SMU on Friday, followed by another 1 p.m. start against Memphis on Sunday. RV HOUSTON (15-2, 6-0 The American) at SMU...
Cougars Tabbed Second, Blair Unanimous All-League
HOUSTON – The American Athletic Conference released its Preseason Coaches' Poll and All-Conference teams on Wednesday with the University of Houston tabbed to finish second and junior guard Laila Blair named to All-Conference First Team. Blair led the Cougars in scoring in 2021-22 with 13.3 points per game and...
