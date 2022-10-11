Read full article on original website
Related
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
The downfall of Matt Rhule: How and why he got fired by the Carolina Panthers
Rhule couldn’t duplicate his college football success at Temple and Baylor, where by the third year he had the programs turned around and headed toward the mountaintop.
Yardbarker
Report: Panthers 'likely' to only pay Matt Rhule for rest of season
Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
2 Longtime NFL Assistant Coaches Fired Monday
An NFL head coach was fired on Monday, as the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule. Two longtime assistant coaches have been fired, too. The Panthers have parted ways with two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, on Monday. It's a...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matt Rhule’s firing after Carolina Panthers loss to 49ers sets social media ablaze
At one point or another — just before the Carolina’s loss to the 49ers and just after the team’s decision to fire Matt Rhule — many Panther fixtures were trending on Twitter.
Payton Was Asked About Panthers Head Coach Job After Rhule Firing
The former Saints coach discussed what he thinks about the recently-vacated Carolina position.
thecomeback.com
Everyone is saying the same thing about Matt Rhule
There’s no denying that Matt Rhule did a great job in college football while the head coach at Temple and Baylor. But there’s also no denying his stint in the NFL as head coach of the Carolina Panthers has been a disaster. And a lot of people around the NFL world are wondering when that stint will be coming to an end.
FOX Sports
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Fan reactions to Carolina Panthers parting ways with Matt Rhule
Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
NBC Sports
Panthers’ potential trade candidates, players available after firing Rhule
The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the plug. After two-plus uninspiring seasons that produced an 11-27 record, owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach. The Panthers will go through a full search for their next head...
Clayton News Daily
Saints' Jameis Winston back at practice; Michael Thomas sits
Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice for New Orleans on Wednesday but Michael Thomas was among a host of Saints -- including all three starting wideouts -- sidelined in the first practice of the week. Both Winston (back, ankle) and Thomas (foot) missed the Saints' past two games with their...
Clayton News Daily
Bengals, Saints in pursuit of .500 in Bayou battle
The last time Joe Burrow played in the Superdome, he was leading LSU to the 2019 national championship. He will have fond memories of his time with the Tigers and many in the stands will have fond memories of it as well. But on Sunday, Burrow will be a visitor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rams Coach Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Panthers' Matt Rhule Firing
The Carolina Panthers relieved coach Matt Rhule of his duties, along with a pair of assistants. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay detailed the challenges that Carolina's coaching decisions will have on his team's game planning in the leadup to their Week 6 matchup.
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | Why Did the Mariners Go With Robbie Ray?
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. The first day of the LDS really lived up to the hype. The first eight innings of Game 1 against the Astros went about as well as the Mariners could have hoped. Seattle hitters lit up Justin Verlander, the likely AL Cy Young winner, for six runs on 10 hits in four innings. After Eugenio Suárez’s home run in the seventh, the Mariners led 7–3. Andrés Muñoz gave up a two-run homer to Alex Bregman in the bottom of the eighth, but Seattle still held a 7–5 advantage headed into the bottom of the ninth.
Clayton News Daily
Why the Warriors' Decision on Draymond Green Is Not Surprising
SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green will soon be back in uniform and back on the court, a Warrior in good standing, albeit with glaring caveats: his reputation tarnished, his bond with teammates fractured. But none of it, it seems, irrevocably. And so the NBA’s defending champions will bring their star forward back into the fold and begin some sort of healing process while simultaneously chasing another title.
Clayton News Daily
Braves LHP Tyler Matzek having Tommy John surgery
Atlanta Braves left-hander Tyler Matzek is undergoing Tommy John surgery Wednesday and will likely miss the entire 2023 season. Matzek was left off the team's National League Division Series roster with elbow discomfort. Meeting with doctors earlier in the week confirmed the need for surgery. The recovery period is 12...
Comments / 0