Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. The first day of the LDS really lived up to the hype. The first eight innings of Game 1 against the Astros went about as well as the Mariners could have hoped. Seattle hitters lit up Justin Verlander, the likely AL Cy Young winner, for six runs on 10 hits in four innings. After Eugenio Suárez’s home run in the seventh, the Mariners led 7–3. Andrés Muñoz gave up a two-run homer to Alex Bregman in the bottom of the eighth, but Seattle still held a 7–5 advantage headed into the bottom of the ninth.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO