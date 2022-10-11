ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Report: Panthers 'likely' to only pay Matt Rhule for rest of season

Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
2 Longtime NFL Assistant Coaches Fired Monday

An NFL head coach was fired on Monday, as the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule. Two longtime assistant coaches have been fired, too. The Panthers have parted ways with two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, on Monday. It's a...
Everyone is saying the same thing about Matt Rhule

There’s no denying that Matt Rhule did a great job in college football while the head coach at Temple and Baylor. But there’s also no denying his stint in the NFL as head coach of the Carolina Panthers has been a disaster. And a lot of people around the NFL world are wondering when that stint will be coming to an end.
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
Fan reactions to Carolina Panthers parting ways with Matt Rhule

Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room.
Saints' Jameis Winston back at practice; Michael Thomas sits

Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice for New Orleans on Wednesday but Michael Thomas was among a host of Saints -- including all three starting wideouts -- sidelined in the first practice of the week. Both Winston (back, ankle) and Thomas (foot) missed the Saints' past two games with their...
Bengals, Saints in pursuit of .500 in Bayou battle

The last time Joe Burrow played in the Superdome, he was leading LSU to the 2019 national championship. He will have fond memories of his time with the Tigers and many in the stands will have fond memories of it as well. But on Sunday, Burrow will be a visitor...
SI:AM | Why Did the Mariners Go With Robbie Ray?

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. The first day of the LDS really lived up to the hype. The first eight innings of Game 1 against the Astros went about as well as the Mariners could have hoped. Seattle hitters lit up Justin Verlander, the likely AL Cy Young winner, for six runs on 10 hits in four innings. After Eugenio Suárez’s home run in the seventh, the Mariners led 7–3. Andrés Muñoz gave up a two-run homer to Alex Bregman in the bottom of the eighth, but Seattle still held a 7–5 advantage headed into the bottom of the ninth.
Why the Warriors' Decision on Draymond Green Is Not Surprising

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green will soon be back in uniform and back on the court, a Warrior in good standing, albeit with glaring caveats: his reputation tarnished, his bond with teammates fractured. But none of it, it seems, irrevocably. And so the NBA’s defending champions will bring their star forward back into the fold and begin some sort of healing process while simultaneously chasing another title.
Braves LHP Tyler Matzek having Tommy John surgery

Atlanta Braves left-hander Tyler Matzek is undergoing Tommy John surgery Wednesday and will likely miss the entire 2023 season. Matzek was left off the team's National League Division Series roster with elbow discomfort. Meeting with doctors earlier in the week confirmed the need for surgery. The recovery period is 12...
