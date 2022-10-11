ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News

The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Chicago

White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job

White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Astros relievers Will Smith, Phil Maton left off ALDS roster

Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton will not pitch again this postseason after breaking a bone in a finger on his pitching hand while punching his locker last week, he said Tuesday. Maton, who had a 3.84 ERA in 67 games this season, on Tuesday told reporters that he had surgery...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
San Francisco Examiner

Giants hire former Astros assistant general manager

It’s not Aaron Judge, but the San Francisco Giants have a new addition to the organization. The team hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as the club’s new general manager, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi announced Monday night. “Pete has a stellar reputation in the industry as a creative thinker and strong collaborator, and we view him as a seamless fit with our culture of embracing a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Will Houston Astros lose Joe Espada to White Sox or Marlins?

HOUSTON — It may be a scheduled off day in Houston during the American League Division series matchup between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, but there is still plenty happening inside the Houston clubhouse. As reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The San Francisco Giants#The Al Division Series#Baseball Operations
KHOU

Who is Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez?

HOUSTON — Who exactly is Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez?. The Cuban-born outfielder and designated hitter was born on June 27, 1997, in Las Tunas, which is a small town in the eastern half of the country. Alvarez began his baseball career in the Cuban National Series playing for...
HOUSTON, TX
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022

Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy