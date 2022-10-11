Mayor Bronson endorses Nick Begich for Congress

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has endorsed Nick Begich for Congress, in one of the most important endorsements of the 2022 election season.

“Governing is a tough job, day and day out. It takes someone with commitment and a strong work ethic. Nick brings these strengths to the table and has the intellectual capacity to do the job. Nick has my support,” Bronson said.

Bronson joins an impressive list of other conservative Alaska leaders, including his own City Manager Amy Demboski, and numerous mayors: Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, Fairbanks Mayor-elect David Pruhs, former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch, Fairbanks North Star Mayor Bryce Ward, Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly, Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagen, Cordova Mayor Clay Koplin, former Kenai Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, North Pole Mayor Mike Welch, Petersburg Mayor Mark Jensen, Palmer Deputy Mayor Pamela Melin, Kachemak Mayor Bill Overway, and former Fairbanks Mayor Rhoda Boyles.

Other elected conservatives who have endorsed Begich include Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, Anchorage Assemblyman Randy Sulte, former Eagle River Assembly member Crystal Kennedy, and former Assembly member Dan Kendall.

Republican state senators who have endorsed Begich are Sen. Shelley Hughes, Mia Costello, Roger Holland, Robert Myers, Mike Shower, former Alaska Sen. President Pete Kelly, former Senators Ralph Seekins, John Coghill, and Bill Stoltze.

Conservative Alaska House members who have endorsed Begich lead off with House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, along with Sarah Vance, George Rauscher, Mike Cronk, Mike Prax, Kevin McCabe, Tom McKay, Ken McCarty, Ron Gillham, Steve Thompson, Ben Carpenter, former House Majority Leader Charisse Millette, former state House member Dick Randolph, former House Speaker Mike Chenault, former House member Lynn Gattis.

Local elected leaders endorsing Begich include: Mat-Su Borough Assembly members Jesse Sumner, Dee McKee, and Rob Yount, Kenai Councilwoman Teea Winger, Kenai Borough Assembly members Bill Elam and Richard Derkevorkian, former Mat-Su Borough Assemblyman George McKee, Mat-Su School Board members Tom Bergey and Jubilee Underwood, Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board member Matthew Sampson, Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Jimi Cash, and Ketchikan City Council member Jai Mahtani.

Then there are many organizations that have endorsed Begich: The Alaska Republican Party, Associated Builders and Contractors of Alaska, Alaska Outdoor Council, Anchorage Young Republicans, Mat-Su Young Republicans, Kenai Peninsula Republican Women of Alaska, Republican Women of Fairbanks, Mat-Su Republican Women’s Club, Valley Republican Women’s of Alaska, several Republican districts, Americans for Prosperity Action, Freedom Works for America.

The Nov. 8 election will decide who will represent Alaska in Congress for the next two years.