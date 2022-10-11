ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Mayor Bronson endorses Nick Begich for Congress

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GL6t_0iU0w4cp00

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has endorsed Nick Begich for Congress, in one of the most important endorsements of the 2022 election season.

“Governing is a tough job, day and day out. It takes someone with commitment and a strong work ethic. Nick brings these strengths to the table and has the intellectual capacity to do the job. Nick has my support,” Bronson said.

Bronson joins an impressive list of other conservative Alaska leaders, including his own City Manager Amy Demboski, and numerous mayors: Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, Fairbanks Mayor-elect David Pruhs, former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch, Fairbanks North Star Mayor Bryce Ward, Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly, Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagen, Cordova Mayor Clay Koplin, former Kenai Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, North Pole Mayor Mike Welch, Petersburg Mayor Mark Jensen, Palmer Deputy Mayor Pamela Melin, Kachemak Mayor Bill Overway, and former Fairbanks Mayor Rhoda Boyles.

Other elected conservatives who have endorsed Begich include Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, Anchorage Assemblyman Randy Sulte, former Eagle River Assembly member Crystal Kennedy, and former Assembly member Dan Kendall.

Republican state senators who have endorsed Begich are Sen. Shelley Hughes, Mia Costello, Roger Holland, Robert Myers, Mike Shower, former Alaska Sen. President Pete Kelly, former Senators Ralph Seekins, John Coghill, and Bill Stoltze.

Conservative Alaska House members who have endorsed Begich lead off with House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, along with Sarah Vance, George Rauscher, Mike Cronk, Mike Prax, Kevin McCabe, Tom McKay, Ken McCarty, Ron Gillham, Steve Thompson, Ben Carpenter, former House Majority Leader Charisse Millette, former state House member Dick Randolph, former House Speaker Mike Chenault, former House member Lynn Gattis.

Local elected leaders endorsing Begich include: Mat-Su Borough Assembly members Jesse Sumner, Dee McKee, and Rob Yount, Kenai Councilwoman Teea Winger, Kenai Borough Assembly members Bill Elam and Richard Derkevorkian, former Mat-Su Borough Assemblyman George McKee, Mat-Su School Board members Tom Bergey and Jubilee Underwood, Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board member Matthew Sampson, Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Jimi Cash, and Ketchikan City Council member Jai Mahtani.

Then there are many organizations that have endorsed Begich: The Alaska Republican Party, Associated Builders and Contractors of Alaska, Alaska Outdoor Council, Anchorage Young Republicans, Mat-Su Young Republicans, Kenai Peninsula Republican Women of Alaska, Republican Women of Fairbanks, Mat-Su Republican Women’s Club, Valley Republican Women’s of Alaska, several Republican districts, Americans for Prosperity Action, Freedom Works for America.

The Nov. 8 election will decide who will represent Alaska in Congress for the next two years.

Comments / 9

Related
Alaska Beacon

In South Anchorage and Girdwood state Senate race, candidates confront crime fears

Even before his truck was stolen, Anchorage Republican Sen. Roger Holland had been hearing from his constituents about crime. As he seeks re-election on Nov. 8, he’s made the topic a top issue, but so have his two challengers, Democratic candidate Roselynn Cacy and Republican Cathy Giessel, the former Senate president whom Holland defeated in […] The post In South Anchorage and Girdwood state Senate race, candidates confront crime fears appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate

Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Tuesday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

J.H. Snider: Why is calling a constitutional convention on the ballot this November?

Once per decade — next on Nov. 8 — Alaska’s constitution grants the people the right to call a constitutional convention via a statewide referendum. Alaska’s Framers placed this automatic referendum on the ballot to prevent the Legislature from having monopoly power over initiating constitutional amendment. The process they created grants the people three votes: First, whether to call a convention. Second, if called, to elect delegates to the convention. Third, whether to approve the convention’s proposals.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
Anchorage, AK
Elections
City
Fairbanks, AK
City
Kenai, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

State senators urge attorney general to investigate high gas prices in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska State Senate Democrats Scott Kawasaki and Bill Wielechowski are urging Alaska’s Attorney General to investigate potential price gouging in the cost of gas in the state. According to Kawasaki, an investigation into a 2008 spike in the price of fuel found that refineries were...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Provision to add beds at Sullivan Arena activated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s colder weather is prompting more people to seek shelter inside the Sullivan Arena. City Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said the shelter has been at capacity for several days, triggering an assembly-approved plan to add more bed space starting Wednesday night. “Last night was the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say

(Alaska Beacon) - The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014, has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession, officials with the Alaska Department of Corrections and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Begich
Alaska Beacon

Watchdog agency says group supporting Dunleavy refuses to respond to investigation without subpoena

In an investigation into alleged violations of campaign finance laws, an independent expenditure group supporting Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection has refused to respond to requests for information, according to the state’s campaign finance watchdog agency.  In early September, nonprofits Alaska Public Interest Research Group and the 907 Initiative filed a complaint with the Alaska […] The post Watchdog agency says group supporting Dunleavy refuses to respond to investigation without subpoena appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Former Houston Deputy Mayor offers more insight on sudden resignations

HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - After three city officials tendered their resignations on Friday, the Houston City Council has been scrambling to keep the city operating. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and the city’s treasurer Sally Schug all walked away from their positions after unofficial results of the Oct. 4 Regular City Election were announced.
HOUSTON, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Mayor#Alaska Anchorage#Politics Local#Election Local#Nenana#Cordova#Eagle River Assembly#Republican#House
alaskasnewssource.com

US Treasury awards Alaska nearly $60M in small business funding

Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some lost their homes, and some homes were damaged. Together, the community is rebuilding. State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is the first year the state...
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

New Technique for Heavy Oil Recovery

New research by the Petroleum Development Lab at the UAF Institute for Northern Engineering demonstrates the potential for commercial production of heavy crude at existing North Slope oil fields. Polymer Flood. UAF engineers and Hilcorp Alaska have successfully deployed an enhanced oil recovery method using a process known as polymer...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
ARIZONA STATE
police1.com

Troopers plan to launch statewide bodycam program in rural Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Department of Public Safety plans to outfit more than 400 employees with body-worn cameras by next summer, including Alaska State Troopers statewide and Village Public Safety Officers in rural Alaska. Officials say the cameras are long overdue for the troopers, the largest law enforcement agency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Must Read Alaska

Jim Crawford: Sorting the good guys out from the bad guys and getting it right on the PFD this election

Let’s get it right this time in dealing with the Alaska Permanent Fund and its Dividend. First, the calculation that worked for over 30 years was earnings-based. In other words, how much did the Fund earn over the last five years, less the inflation adjustment, divided by the number of qualified Alaskans? That amount was calculated in October of each year and paid shortly thereafter. Earnings-based dividends and averaging is the only calculation that is sustainable. You and I don’t get a dividend if we don’t have the earnings in the Fund. That’s good policy since we need to apply good investment decisions by our vendors. If the vendors don’t produce the earnings, we’ll get new vendors. Right?
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy