Herald & Review
Convincing fashion: Rantoul Township handles Danville 4-1
Rantoul Township stormed to a first-half lead and cruised to a 4-1 win over Danville in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 12. Recently on October 4, Rantoul Township squared off with Bloomington Central Catholic in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
Herald & Review
Abracadabra: Raymond Lincolnwood makes Vandalia's offense disappear 6-0
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Raymond Lincolnwood stopped Vandalia to the tune of a 6-0 shutout on October 11 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drops zeroes on Decatur St. Teresa 8-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Decatur St. Teresa 8-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 11. In recent action on September 26, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Virden North Mac on October 1 at Virden North Mac High School. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Defensive dominance: Chatham Glenwood stymies Springfield 1-0
An electrician would've been needed to get Springfield on the scoreboard because Chatham Glenwood wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer action on October 11. In recent action on September 30, Springfield faced off against Highland and Chatham Glenwood took on Lake Forest Academy on September...
Herald & Review
Week 7 rewind: 2A No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth beats 3A No. 3 Williamsville for first time since 2018
MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth defense dramatically slowed the Williamsville offense on Friday but the Trojans still found themselves trailing late. The Bullets, who have averaged 46 points a game, led 20-10 as the third quarter ended but Maroa head coach Josh Jostes wasn't feeling anxious. "Our goal was to...
Illinois Basketball: Illini targeting top 30 center from the class of 2024
Illinois basketball is looking for the next great big man, as we are now targeting one of the best players in the class of 2024. It is going to be weird to see the Illini suit up this fall and winter without Kofi Cockburn. He has been a part of the Illinois basketball experience for the better part of a half-decade. But this will be the first campaign without the big man.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur welcomes new ambulance service provider
DECATUR — After a summer of negotiations, Decatur officially has a new ambulance service provider. Abbott EMS officially assumed coverage of the Decatur and greater Macon County service areas on Oct. 7 as previous provider Decatur Ambulance Service closed its doors. Aside from a few minor technological glitches on...
Herald & Review
Decatur board discusses WSJ editorial and student achievement
DECATUR — The Decatur school board held a lengthy discussion about a recent Wall Street Journal editorial which specifically named Decatur Public Schools as an example of a failing education system. “I have a third grader who is not at grade level in reading and math,” said board member...
Herald & Review
Decatur's first Jasper Street Fest set for Oct. 20
DECATUR — The first Jasper Street Fest will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Johns Hill Park, Decatur. The free event is part of the City of Decatur's Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative. Family activities such as games, a DJ and food trucks will be...
WCIA
“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/11/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Another State’s Attorney is going to court in opposition to the SAFE-T Act. The Madison County Office has filed suit to block the criminal justice package from taking effect on January 1st, 2023, claiming the legislation violates the state constitution on several grounds. Plus the bill eliminates “cash bail” for most all offenses. Now over half of the state’s county attorney offices, at least 52, have filed lawsuits against the SAFE-T Act.
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members have organized a prayer vigil to be held Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department at 6 p.m. In a recent Facebook post, Decatur Police Department […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
smilepolitely.com
The Overture: October 11-16
The Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this week?...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Dove Inc. plans candle lighting ceremony, author talk
DECATUR — Rachel Louise Snyder, author of “No Visible Bruises,” will be available to discuss her book during Dove Inc.'s Candle Lighting Ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Drive, Decatur. The free event is part of...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Neuhoff Media’s Kevin O’Dea Serves as Celebrity Bartender at Cocktails for the Cure Event
October 6, 2022 – Neuhoff Media Springfield President and General Manager, Kevin O’Dea, served as a celebrity bartender to fundraise for local breast cancer patients. The event, Cocktails for the Cure, was held at Win, Lose, or Draught in Springfield, Illinois by the Land of Lincoln Pink Warriors in partnership with Susan G. Komen. Springfield Alderwomen Lakeisha Purchase and Kristin DiCenso joined O’Dea in serving as celebrity bartenders.
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police have released more information on the officer-involved shooting in Decatur early this morning. At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police officials said officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Walnut and East Lowber Streets. Officers were aware of information regarding the vehicle prior to […]
wmay.com
Two Juveniles In Custody After Incident That Prompted Lanphier Lockdown
Two juveniles are in custody after an incident that led to an after-hours lockdown Tuesday at Lanphier High School. Springfield police say a fight broke out Tuesday afternoon after school at the McDonald’s at 9th and North Grand, with two juveniles beating up another juvenile, who sustained minor injuries. As police arrived, the two suspects took off on foot.
