Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Clock is ticking for Memphis In May to ink Tom Lee Park deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six weeks and still no deal worked out between Memphis In May and Memphis River Parks Partnership. With the clock ticking, the future of the Bluff City’s most well-known festival is up in the air. A photo on Facebook last week gave Memphis In May...
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant
Behind her restaurant, Hanh Bach has filled her garden with exotic plants, many of them used in her cooking. Lotus blossoms in a pool of water. The lotus in her garden inspired the name of her restaurant, says Bach, the owner of Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant on Summer Avenue. “I wanted a name that was different. And I like the flowers — they’re pretty.”
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat” of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career...
momcollective.com
GO! SEE! EXPLORE! :: Lucchesi’s Beer Garden
Did you know that Memphis has over 10 craft breweries? BUT there are only a few places where you can find beer from all of them, enjoy them right there on site, or create a six-pack to take home — AND all while eating some delicious grub?!. Introducing the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Things are getting strange at the Memphis Zoo for this year's Zoo Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Head to the Upside Down, check out the Tunnel of Doom, or maybe have a Ghostly Encounter at the annual Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo. Zoo Boo runs select nights from Oct. 14 through 31, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Zoo officials encourage folks to buy the tickets online in advance. They run $13 for members and $18 for non-members.
blavity.com
Lil Uzi Vert Delivers Heartfelt Eulogy During Funeral For Slain Memphis Rapper Lotta Cash Desto
Over the weekend, the rap community came together to honor the memory of Lotta Cash Desto — a Memphis, Tennessee artist whose life was tragically cut short when she was gunned down in Houston, TX late last month. Lotta Cash Desto, also known as Desto Cash, was signed to...
nomadlawyer.org
Southaven: 7 Best Places to visit in Southaven, Mississippi
If you love to eat, Southaven has many fine dining options. Huey’s Burger has been in business since 1970 and serves up delicious burgers, sandwiches, and snacks. The classic burger is made from 100% Angus beef,. and the menu also includes seafood dishes. Guests can also enjoy a homemade...
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
RELATED PEOPLE
MSCS looking for students for the ‘Soaring Sight Word Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools is looking for students that want to win prizes. The district is looking for students in Pre-K through 3rd grade, to participate in the “Soaring Sight Word Challenge”. Participants can win prizes such as headphones, bicycles, and more. In order...
localmemphis.com
South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
arkansasadvocate.com
Authors Taylor Branch, Isabel Wilkerson, and FedEx founder Fred Smith honored with Freedom Award
Authors Taylor Branch and Isabel Wilkerson and FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith are this year’s Freedom Award honorees from the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, museum officials announced Monday. The Freedom Award gala and presentation will be held Oct. 20 at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis. Branch is...
Memphis finalizes extension with coach Penny Hardaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028. Wednesday’s announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hardaway lands first commitment for 2023
MEMPHIS – Gearing up for the 2022 season, Penny Hardaway landing his first commitment for the class of 2023. Former Marion high school standout Ryan Forrest giving a verbal commit to the Tigers Monday. Forrest averaged 21 points a game for the Patriots before transferring to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior season. The […]
'A big game changer' | North Memphis neighborhood welcomes new mobile grocery store with healthier food options
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday marked a major step in addressing an issue ABC24 is focused on in Memphis: food deserts, the areas where full grocery stores and access to fresh produce doesn't exist for miles. After months and months of setbacks, a new mobile grocery store opened its doors...
Issues at East Memphis intersection causing some cars to go airborne or bottom out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’re driving along and suddenly you don’t see the big dip in the road ahead of you, and it may cause your car to launch into the air while you’re driving. That’s what’s happening to people driving at the intersection of Highland Avenue...
Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen missing for three days found Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have found a teen missing since Friday. The teen was reported missing Monday afternoon and found safe later Monday evening. Her mother said she was last seen leaving her home Friday and did not return.
Memphis Tigers Basketball receives their 1st Class of '23 Commit
Memphis Tigers Basketball receives their 1st Class of ‘23 Commit Memphis Tigers Basketball receives their 1st Class of ‘23 Commit Memphis Tigers Basketball receives their 1st Class of ‘23 Commit Memphis Tigers Basketball receive commitment
Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Memphis mother robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says her mother is still shaken after a group of men robbed her at gunpoint in Midtown while she was on her way to see a play. It’s been an upsetting 24 hours for Shaquira Bradfield after she says her 48-year-old mother, Charmaine Bradfield, appeared at her door barefoot […]
Comments / 1