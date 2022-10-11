Deontay Wilder has insisted that he will fight Anthony Joshua before his career is done, saying it is simply a matter of ‘when’.Wilder, 36, has not fought since being knocked out by Tyson Fury in the pair’s trilogy bout last October, but the American is set to return to the ring on Saturday to face Robert Helenius.Ahead of the pair’s main event in Brooklyn, Wilder has said he fully expects to take on Joshua one day – in a heavyweight showdown that fans have craved for years.Speaking on The Good Fight’s YouTube channel, the former WBC champion said: “I’m...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO