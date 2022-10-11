Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder Shares Insights On Past Suicide Thoughts & Oct 15th Fight
Former heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder previewed his long-awaited return to the ring in an all-new episode of “The Pivot Podcast” as the celebrated knockout artist promised fan-friendly action in his PPV showdown against Robert Helenius this Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Rumored for $1.5 Billion USD MMA and Boxing Fights
Back in 2017, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor took over the combat sports world with their unprecedented boxing match that saw 4.3 million pay-per-views and generated over $550 million USD. The success of the fight opened up the door for major crossover fights and a rematch has been rumored ever since.
Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'
Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
Deontay Wilder will ‘keep risking his life for others’ entertainment’
Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he’s willing to put his life on the line for three more years inside the ring. Wilder, who reigned for five years as a WBC titleholder, returns on October 15, aiming for a first win since 2019. Wilder had contemplated retirement after following...
Mayweather slams Canelo for not fighting Benavidez
By Dan Ambrose: Floyd Mayweather Jr ripped into Canelo Alvarez today over his ducking of David Benavidez, his WBC 168-lb mandatory challenger. Mayweather doesn’t like Canelo’s weak excuse for not fighting the unbeaten Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs), saying he doesn’t want to fight any Mexican fighters. Mayweather...
Ryan Garcia’s dad says Gervonta Davis fight close to being done
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia’s dad says his mega-fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is “close to being done” and in the “high 90%” mark. Henry isn’t saying whether the Davis-Garcia fight will take place this year, however, but he’s very optimistic that it’s going to happen. That’s a positive for the boxing world.
Wilder vs Helenius: A crossroads fight for legacy
By Michael Malaszczyk: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1), from Alabama, will be facing off against Swedish contender Robert Helenius (31-3) this Saturday, October 15, at Barclays Center in New York City. This is an exciting matchup between two big and powerful heavyweight boxers with knockout power in both...
Caleb Plant focused on Anthony Dirrell, not thinking about Benavidez or Charlo yet
By Adam Baskin: Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant is 100% focused on his fight against Anthony Dirrell for this Saturday night and NOT on bigger payday clashes against David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) Plant (21-1, 9 KOs) has got to win this fight...
Gilberto Ramirez says he’s “going to war” with Dmitry Bivol
By Sean Jones: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez says he’s “going to war” with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) intends to alter Bivol’s plans for fighting Canelo Alvarez in a rematch in 2023 by beating him on November 5th in their headliner on DAZN.
Pau Gasol and Deontay Wilder, Plus Worst Take and Life Advice
Russillo is joined by two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol to discuss playing in the 2008 Olympics vs. Team USA, being traded to the Lakers, Kobe Bryant as a teammate, and more (0:35). Then Ryen talks with boxer and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder about his time off from the sport, boxing critics and media, what he learned from his fights with Tyson Fury, his upcoming fight against Robert Helenius, and more (21:57). Next, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle offer up another edition of Worst Take (39:11), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:33)
Warren: If Joshua Wants, There's Two Great Fights With Joyce And Dubois
Frank Warren admits there is nothing left to discuss as it relates to Anthony Joshua facing his company’s biggest client. It does not mean that the Hall of Fame promoter is not interested in doing business of any kind with the former two-time unified heavyweight titlist. The past several...
Caleb Plant: Anthony Dirrell ‘Barks a lot’
You get the impression Caleb Plant has bigger things on his plate and this Saturday’s fight with Anthony Dirrell is nothing more than a speedbump. Plant, the former IBF super middleweight titlist, is coming off his first professional loss, an 11th-round stoppage to Canelo Alvarez back in November for the undisputed super middleweight world championship. Plant (21-1, 12 knockouts) and Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) will be the super middleweight, 12-round co-feature on the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius WBC heavyweight title eliminator main event on the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT) from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Deontay Wilder: Fighting Anthony Joshua is matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’
Deontay Wilder has insisted that he will fight Anthony Joshua before his career is done, saying it is simply a matter of ‘when’.Wilder, 36, has not fought since being knocked out by Tyson Fury in the pair’s trilogy bout last October, but the American is set to return to the ring on Saturday to face Robert Helenius.Ahead of the pair’s main event in Brooklyn, Wilder has said he fully expects to take on Joshua one day – in a heavyweight showdown that fans have craved for years.Speaking on The Good Fight’s YouTube channel, the former WBC champion said: “I’m...
