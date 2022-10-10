Jimmy Edwin Vandiver, age 77, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadelphia. He was born May 16, 1945 in Dallas, Texas, the son of the late James T. and Hester Staton Vandiver. Jim was a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. Jim owned and operated J & O Trucking Company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and working on the farm in his free time.

