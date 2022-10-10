Read full article on original website
Olin ‘Buggs’ Callaway
Olin Wade “Buggs” Callaway, age 94, of Gurdon, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia. He was born February 21, 1928 in Arkadelphia, the son of W.G. Callaway and Faye Greeson Callaway. Olin worked as a pot operator at Reynolds Metal. Buggs enjoyed quail hunting, fishing, trapping, but his pride and joy was to garden. He was a member of Buggs Hunting Club and was a volunteer firefighter.
Outstanding alumni honored during Ouachita’s Homecoming festivities
ARKADELPHIA — Five Ouachita Baptist University graduates received the university’s Alumni Milestone Award on Saturday, Oct. 8. Based on their professional achievements, community service and dedication to their alma mater, the honorees were selected by a committee of Ouachita faculty and staff and Dr. Ben Sells, Ouachita president.
Doris Chambers Robey
Doris Chambers Robey, age 93, of Bryant, passed away October 14, 2022, in Bryant. Mrs. Robey was born on September 24, 1929, at her grandmother’s house in Calmer, Ark. She grew up in Glendale along with two brothers and two sisters and a loving farming community. Mrs. Robey received...
Charles Willis Hughes
Doctor Charles Willis Hughes, author and professor emeritus, passed peacefully on the morning of October 12, 2022, at age 91, in Arkadelphia. He was born in Dallas, Texas on July 24, 1931. Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elsie Marie Hughes; two children, Cynthia Marie (Cyndi) Moorman...
Jimmy Edwin Vandiver
Jimmy Edwin Vandiver, age 77, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadelphia. He was born May 16, 1945 in Dallas, Texas, the son of the late James T. and Hester Staton Vandiver. Jim was a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. Jim owned and operated J & O Trucking Company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and working on the farm in his free time.
ArDOT to break ground on Arkadelphia Bypass
Join ARDOT leadership, contractors, and local dignitaries at the Clark County Courthouse at 11 a.m. in Arkadelphia Friday, Oct. 14, to ceremoniously break ground on the new Arkadelphia Bypass. Friday’s ceremony will take place in the gazebo on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. This new roadway will...
Central Arkansas man charged for fleeing from trooper on I-30
PRESCOTT — Felony charges were filed this week in Nevada County against a man who evaded authorities on foot following a high-speed chase and subsequent crash on Interstate 30. Jarret Edward Franklin, 30, of Maumelle or North Little Rock, is being charged with fleeing after an Aug. 19 traffic...
Wildfire risk still high despite Wednesday rain
A round of thunderstorms that passed through Southwest Arkansas on Wednesday wasn’t enough to allow burning in Clark or surrounding counties. The Arkadelphia Fire Department on Thursday afternoon responded to an O’Connell Street residence to extinguish a grass fire. No homes were damaged as a result of that fire, but officials warned that even the smallest spark could ignite big trouble.
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 12
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Veolia breaks ground on $600M expansion
GUM SPRINGS — Expansion is on the horizon for a world-renowned facility that treats hazardous waste in Clark County. Veolia North America announced Wednesday that its Gum Springs Operations will be home to what the company is calling a “state-of-the-art” thermal hazardous waste treatment facility. The plants will replace two existing natural-gas-powered plants that were installed 50 years ago to treat spent pot liner for Reynolds.
