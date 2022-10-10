ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your go-to comfort food? Is is a nice burger and some fries on the side? If that's what you usually go for, then this article is definitely for you, especially if you live in Missouri or travel there often. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers and also for their impeccable service, so make sure you pay them a visit if you haven't been to any of them.
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
northwestmoinfo.com

Archery Deer Season in Missouri is Underway

(MISSOURINET) – Bow hunters are out in the woods in Missouri looking for deer. The first archery season kicked off last month and runs through November 11th. Dustin Sneed is state conservation agent for Knox County in northeastern Missouri. He has some reminders for those hunting from tree stands:
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall

I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Finally some rain!

That was a wild game last night, but a win is a win! It will also be a win if your yard or farm gets some rain today and Wednesday. We have been tracking two rain chances. 1. The first round is moving through this morning, affecting locations along and east of I-35. Amounts in KC will be a trace to .25". East and south of KC amounts will be .10"-.80".
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri

I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
