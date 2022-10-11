Read full article on original website
Austin City Council to discuss possible Austin Energy rate hike, affordable housing efforts and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to meet Thursday to discuss a wide variety of issues, including settlements for the City of Austin, a possible Austin Energy rate hike, ongoing efforts to build affordable housing and tenants' rights. The council will discuss settling with the family...
Transit nonprofit rolling out extra bus passes for nonprofits aiding unhoused residents
The Transit Empowerment Fund is working to expand free bus pass access for Austin-area nonprofits who help service people experiencing homelessness.
KVUE
Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Fortlandia returns to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center with new designs
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's annual Fortlandia exhibit has returned!. The exhibit of secret hideouts opened in the Luci and Ian Family Garden on Oct. 8. This year's exhibit features six forts from Austin-based artists, architect firms and designers. The group of six designers and...
Austin Animal Center resuming cat, small dog intakes
AUSTIN, Texas — About a month after restricting animal intakes due to overcrowding, the Austin Animal Center said the issue is improving. As a result, the center said via Facebook it is resuming normal intake operations for cats and small dogs, meaning those 30 pounds or less. Previously, intake had been on hold because the shelter was too full and many pets were living in temporary pop-up crates.
KVUE
Travis County looks to increase voting machines on UT campus after loss of polling location
AUSTIN, Texas — Students at the University of Texas at Austin will not be able to cast their ballots at the university’s main central library this year as they have done in the past because the location does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. According to...
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner appeals agreement in animal cruelty case
Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall appealed a justice of the peace court agreement he made with Burnet County over animal cruelty charges to the Burnet County Court at Law. The appeal was signed at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst’s office, where the original agreement was signed just 10 days earlier.
Texas National Guard speaks with Hays CISD elementary school about drug prevention
It's not every day a helicopter lands at an elementary school, but Wednesday, that's exactly what happened in Hays County.
KVUE
Austin City Council to take up tenants' rights
City leaders say over half of Austinites are renters and say renter rights are not as strong as they should be. Some councilmembers hope to change that.
10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Austin considers new ways to cut down on single-use plastic at bars, restaurants
Austin City Council is looking at a new way to reduce the use of single-use plastics at bars and restaurants.
KVUE
Food truck owners looking forward to ACL Weekend 2 after successful start
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people descended on Zilker Park last weekend for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Many of those people bought food from the various local vendors. "We did about 140% of our sales that what we were expecting to do from last year," Faraz Vohra,...
CBS Austin
Local Austin man brings awareness to health disparities in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — Each year in the united states, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and nearly 4,000 women die from this cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing this cancer. The CDC adds black women have the highest rate of dying from cervical cancer.
Longtime South Austin Bar Indian Roller to close
The Indian Roller will close Oct. 23. (Weston Warner/Community Impact Newspaper) The Indian Roller, a bar in South Austin, announced it will close at the end of the month. The bar will close on Oct. 23, following its Oct. 22 eighth anniversary party. The owners said they are closing the...
New Braunfels City Council approves first reading of ordinance regulating sale of pets
Upon approval of the second reading of the new pet sale ordinance Oct. 24, retailers will have to obtain cats and dogs from shelters and welfare organizations, not from breeders or other large-scale breeding facilities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The City Council chambers filled with applause Oct. 10 as the dais...
Austin ISD's Wooldridge Elementary School students walk upgraded route on Walk to School Day
Austin ISD's Wooldridge Elementary School in North Austin serves the Quail Creek community with after-school activities at the Boys and Girls Club, GirlStart, Wooldridge Soccer Team and Tech Club. (Courtesy Austin Public Works) About 80 students from Austin ISD’s Wooldridge Elementary School walked to school Oct. 12 on the upgraded...
Transportation projects to come in Leander following council acceptance of FY 2022-23 capital improvement program
Leander City Council accepted the FY 2022-23 capital improvement program at its Oct. 10 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Leander City Council accepted the capital improvement program—a list of projects receiving funding under the fiscal year 2022-23 budget—at its Oct. 10 meeting. The more than $132 million CIP includes $10.8...
The number of people being hit by cars is on the rise in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — “Traditionally, October through January, those are what we call the darker months,” Glynda Chu, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said. TxDOT tracks wrecks involving a pedestrian. State data shows more pedestrians are hit in October than any other month. “That's when people...
Is Halloween candy really being laced with drugs? We asked Austin first responders
It's a question we've been getting a lot at KXAN: Why aren't you warning us about Halloween candy being laced with drugs?
