Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Austin Animal Center resuming cat, small dog intakes

AUSTIN, Texas — About a month after restricting animal intakes due to overcrowding, the Austin Animal Center said the issue is improving. As a result, the center said via Facebook it is resuming normal intake operations for cats and small dogs, meaning those 30 pounds or less. Previously, intake had been on hold because the shelter was too full and many pets were living in temporary pop-up crates.
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
Burnet County commissioner appeals agreement in animal cruelty case

Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall appealed a justice of the peace court agreement he made with Burnet County over animal cruelty charges to the Burnet County Court at Law. The appeal was signed at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst’s office, where the original agreement was signed just 10 days earlier.
10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Local Austin man brings awareness to health disparities in communities of color

AUSTIN, Texas — Each year in the united states, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and nearly 4,000 women die from this cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing this cancer. The CDC adds black women have the highest rate of dying from cervical cancer.
Transportation projects to come in Leander following council acceptance of FY 2022-23 capital improvement program

Leander City Council accepted the FY 2022-23 capital improvement program at its Oct. 10 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Leander City Council accepted the capital improvement program—a list of projects receiving funding under the fiscal year 2022-23 budget—at its Oct. 10 meeting. The more than $132 million CIP includes $10.8...
The number of people being hit by cars is on the rise in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — “Traditionally, October through January, those are what we call the darker months,” Glynda Chu, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said. TxDOT tracks wrecks involving a pedestrian. State data shows more pedestrians are hit in October than any other month. “That's when people...
