Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
MBH Architects Completes Design Implementation at Waterfront Restaurant with Views of San Francisco Bay
Exciting news from award-winning architecture, design, and strategy firm MBH Architects. The firm recently completed the upscale steakhouse in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood – Miller & Lux. Named after two butchers, Henry Miller and Charles Lux, MBH Architects was tapped to serve as Executive Architect with the task of implementing the overall restaurant design concept from Ken Fulk and celebrity chef and operator Tyler Florence.
SF Is Home To 2 Of ‘The Most Beautiful Streets In The World’
San Francisco is famous for its iconic bridges, architecture, and general vibe, but two of our streets recently got the attention of Architectural Digest for their list of ” The 53 Most Beautiful Streets in the World.” Our curvy and picturesque Lombard Street placed #20 on the list. As one of the most visited sites in SF and “crookedest street in the world,” Lombard is a dazzling site and a visual reminder of how SF has adapted to its hilly terrain. Even though it isn’t even the most crooked street in SF, it never seems to lose its charm. The second street to make the list is another popular tourist destination, Alamo Square’s Painted Ladies. Located along Steiner Street, this postcard-perfect row of houses ranked #31 on the list. This row of seven Queen Anne Victorian-style homes is one of the most recognizable sites in SF. The houses were built between 1892 and 1896 and have been featured in movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and television shows like Full House (1987-1995).
Fans 'get down on their knees and pray' at packed concert in SF's Chase Center
The stadium was packed with people worshipping two legendary '80s bands.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
This San Francisco neighborhood ranked in list of 'World's Coolest 51'
One San Francisco neighborhood has made it on the list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. Dogpatch, an up-and-coming area that sits between Potrero Hill and the bay, was ranked as number 36 by the hospitality website Time Out.
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods
SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
How San Francisco's 'queen of momos' made dumplings go viral
"Don't cut it. ... If you can, take the whole bite."
Where to Stay in San Francisco in 2022 (Best Areas & Places)
As a California local, I’ve made trips to San Francisco almost every year and have expertise in choosing where to stay in San Francisco. San Francisco receives millions of visitors a year and offers enough accommodation options to house them all. The outright number of places to stay in San Francisco can be overwhelming at first, but I’m here to help!
Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge
Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation
Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
City Hall: Gordon Mar
Much has been said about how San Franciscans feel divided, on how controversy and contest fuels much of our local politics, and how we can’t seem to find agreement to get big things, or even basic things, done. In the face of this, finding common sense solutions, building consensus,...
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints
Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
Bay Area archaeologists dig deep to uncover San Francisco's hidden history
Bay Area archaeologists are uncovering San Francisco's hidden past at the largest public archaeological excavation west of Mississippi.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
San Francisco Revel Moped ‘Exploded,’ Destroyed Cars
A San Francisco Revel moped allegedly exploded, totalling two parked cars. The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Oak Street near the Panhandle on Sept. 29, according to Devin Fleharty, whose car was heavily damaged by the fire. No one was hurt in the incident, which also destroyed a...
Blue Angels cancel last Fleet Week show for most S.F. reason
The most San Francisco of reasons grounded the Blue Angels ahead of their final Fleet Week performance. Fog forced the Blue Angels to cancel their portion of Sunday's air show, a day after fog also postponed the squadron's stunts on Saturday. Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the...
‘Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF,’ city supervisor tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco City Supervisor tweeted over the weekend that the Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF. The tweet, from SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston was sent out on Saturday as the city was in the midst of Fleet Week. “The Blue Angels should not be […]
