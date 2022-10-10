BREAKING: Brazen Daylight Double Shooting Leaves 14-Year-Old Boy Dead and Another Juvenile Victim Hospitalized

Read full article on original website
Boston police school crossing guard David Spiers accused of raping children
A Boston police school crossing guard was arrested by Boston detectives on Tuesday and charged in connection with the rape of multiple children. David Spiers, Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor (crossing guard), was arrested and charged with two counts of rape of a child, and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.
8-year-old boy located, Boston Police say kidnapping scare was a misunderstanding
What Boston police initially thought was the kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Thursday turned out to be a misunderstanding. They say the boy is safe. Boston police originally reported that a boy had been kidnapped in a van near Boston University Thursday afternoon. But at 4:47 p.m., they tweeted that...
liveboston617.org
UPDATE: BPD Has Located Vehicle From ‘Kidnapping’ Tell Public it was a Misunderstanding
FROM BPDNEWS: The van and child have been located, and this incident was a misunderstanding. Thank you to all of our media partners and the public who promptly shared this information. Thank you to the individuals who saw something and said something. Original; Boston Police are investigating a report of...
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
Boston police call off search for van in suspected kidnapping, call incident a ‘misunderstanding’
The Boston Police Department has called off the search for a van wanted in a suspected kidnapping and reported the incident was a misunderstanding. The department announced Thursday afternoon that officers were investigating a reported kidnapping that was reported to have occurred near 700 Commonwealth Ave. around 1:19 p.m. The...
Police: Suspect wanted in connection to breaking and entering in a Boston neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston Police is turning to the public for help in identifying the suspect wanted in connection to a breaking and entering in a residential neighborhood. The incident occurred in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton on October 8. According to a picture released by the department,...
Police seek public’s help finding Blue Hill Ave. larceny suspects
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 471 Blue Hill Ave. The Boston Police Department is asking for help identifying two individuals in connection with a larceny incident from earlier this week. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 471 Blue Hill Ave., a BPD news report says.
Family emotionally describes 2-year-old’s death as Boston driver sits trial
The family and caretaker of a South Boston toddler killed by a car in 2018 delivered emotional testimony from the witness stand Tuesday, describing the fatal car crash and the moment they learned the young boy had died, at the trial of the driver charged with causing the collision. Suffolk...
Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop
A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
Community wants to see change after 14-year-old is killed in daytime shooting
BOSTON -- Caution tape still surrounded an apartment on Cobden Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening, one day after police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley off Cobden and Washington Streets. Another teen was also shot and has non-life-threatening injures.The neighborhood is coming to grips with the tragedy and calling for action. "I'm deathly afraid of allowing my nieces, my nephews, my grandchildren even in this area to bring them to park because I don't know if a car driving by is going to be shooting up," said Natalie Fitgerald, a long-time Roxbury resident.One man, who was afraid...
Woman found guilty in trial for 2018 South Boston crash that killed a toddler
Charlene Casey has been found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, the jury found Wednesday. Casey now faces up to 2.5 years in the a house of correction for the charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The late Colin McGrath’s mother held her...
Man says 16-year-old girl he considered a friend stabbed him in the back, report says
A man from Brockton claimed to have been stabbed in the lower back by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington residence Monday afternoon, WCVB reports. According to the outlet, Kelson Santos, 20, says he considered the girl a friend, and was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident. He is reported to have been released and recovering at home.
Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
universalhub.com
14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured
Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
WCVB
76-year-old Massachusetts man accused of approaching young girls at bus stop
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A 76-year-old Massachusetts sex offender is charged with enticement, accused of approaching young girls who were waiting at a school bus stop Wednesday morning, police said. Haverhill police say John Perrault was driving his wife's car when he approached the girls who were waiting at the...
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned on drug, gun charges
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced that a Dorchester man is being held on several charges after Boston Police executed a search warrant on his home. The DA’s office reported that Anthony Mucci, 31, is being held on $15,100 bail after a police executed...
Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old
BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction. Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
WCVB
Woman stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A woman was stabbed while walking a dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night, sources tells 5 Investigates. Boston police confirmed that they received a report of a person stabbed in the area shortly after 8:30 p.m., but did not provide any further details. NewsCenter 5 spotted multiple...
Boston Police searching for missing 61-year-old man with dementia
Boston Police are asking for public assistance locating a 61-year-man that they say suffers from dementia. According to BPD, Jerome Beauvior was last seen wearing a grey suit, with a green button down shirt and black shoes. He was reported missing from Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway. He is a...
