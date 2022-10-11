ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Rock Bridge volleyball cruises past Battle

Rock Bridge volleyball traveled across town and defeated rival Battle 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-11) on Tuesday. Going into the match, Bruins coach Trevor Koelling was focused on getting the victory despite the friendships that his players have with their opponents. “We try and separate friendship from competition,” Koelling said. “The...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Southern Boone Softball run-rules on senior night

ASHLAND - Emotions were heavy in Ashland following a short 3 inning game as Southern Boone run-ruled Osage 15-0. The Eagles were out and running in the 1st inning. Paige Cruzan got the scoring going with a triple to bring in one run. Up 2-0 in the bottom of 1st,...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths

Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations

Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri State Fair A Big Success

(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, October 13

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot and that the shooting did not happen at Kelsey Drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City on Thursday will close the 900th Block of Belair and the 2500th block of Royal Air from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Road closed signs will be posted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes. For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410. The post Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Developer looking to add apartments in Camdenton; neighbors upset

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Many living in the Clinton Gardens neighborhood in Camdenton say they are upset over new apartments looking to be built. “This developer needs to take it somewhere else. The city needs to take care of the people who have been paying their taxes and maintaining our neighborhood,” said Josie Mantle, a homeowner in the area.
CAMDENTON, MO
WIBW

Missouri woman killed in crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman was killed in a car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at just after 3:00 p.m. on October 11, Tina Milburn, 50, of Sedalia, Missouri, was driving south on Kansas Highway 33, just north of Pawnee Road in a Kia Sorento.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KOMU

Warm Springs Ranch's Clydesdale herd grows by two

The family of Budweiser Clydesdales is growing. Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, which breeds the iconic horses, announced last week that the "herd has officially grown by 2 members," a colt and a filly, the ranch said on Twitter. Shortly after being born, the horses stood about 3 feet...
BOONVILLE, MO
abc17news.com

No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Cordell Street. Fire personnel saw smoke coming from the house and quickly extinguished the fire. There was moderate fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the house.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

