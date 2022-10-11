Read full article on original website
KOMU
Rock Bridge boys soccer takes care of business against crosstown rival Battle
For the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s match between Rock Bridge and Battle, it seemed to be anyone’s game. But as Bruins coach Ryan Horstman put it, “If they get one (goal), it kind of feels like another one’s coming.”. The Bruins’ first goal in their...
KOMU
Rock Bridge volleyball cruises past Battle
Rock Bridge volleyball traveled across town and defeated rival Battle 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-11) on Tuesday. Going into the match, Bruins coach Trevor Koelling was focused on getting the victory despite the friendships that his players have with their opponents. “We try and separate friendship from competition,” Koelling said. “The...
KOMU
Rock Bridge softball advances, Hickman's season ends in district quarterfinals
Before the season started, Rock Bridge softball coach Lisa Alvis said her team’s goal was to win a district championship. The Bruins are now two wins away from accomplishing that goal after Tuesday’s 10-0, six-inning win over Smith-Cotton in the Class 5 District 6 quarterfinals in Blue Springs.
KOMU
Southern Boone Softball run-rules on senior night
ASHLAND - Emotions were heavy in Ashland following a short 3 inning game as Southern Boone run-ruled Osage 15-0. The Eagles were out and running in the 1st inning. Paige Cruzan got the scoring going with a triple to bring in one run. Up 2-0 in the bottom of 1st,...
KOMU
Rock Bridge girls tennis defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinal
Rock Bridge girls tennis beat Cor Jesu Academy 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal Monday at Bethel Park in Columbia. Crucial wins in the singles matches by No. 1 Jenna Lin, No. 4 Prathyankara Premkumar and No. 6 Sriya Pokala helped clinch the victory for Rock Bridge. Premkumar had...
KOMU
VIDEO: Missouri falls on the road to Florida 24-17, still looking for first SEC victory
Mistakes on offense costed the Missouri Tigers as their comeback attempt against the Florida Gators fell short in a 24-17 loss. The Tigers are still winless against SEC opponents and their overall record is now just 2-4.
KOMU
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State Fair A Big Success
(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
KOMU
Playing 4 Hope golf tournament helps support hundreds of Missouri students
COLUMBIA - Playing 4 Hope hosted its first annual golf tournament Monday to raise money to help support its programs. The organization supports children in the hospital and gives schools supplies and promotes mental health awareness in public schools. "As we raise more funds, we're able to give, not only...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, October 13
Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot and that the shooting did not happen at Kelsey Drive.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home after two-week deployment in Florida
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 returned home Wednesday afternoon, 13 days after the unit was deployed to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to help with hurricane recovery. The crew of 55 firefighters was demobilized from that location on Sunday, Oct. 9, after helping locals recover from the damages caused by Hurricane Ian.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City on Thursday will close the 900th Block of Belair and the 2500th block of Royal Air from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Road closed signs will be posted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes. For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410. The post Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Developer looking to add apartments in Camdenton; neighbors upset
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Many living in the Clinton Gardens neighborhood in Camdenton say they are upset over new apartments looking to be built. “This developer needs to take it somewhere else. The city needs to take care of the people who have been paying their taxes and maintaining our neighborhood,” said Josie Mantle, a homeowner in the area.
Bomgaars acquires 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores
The recent acquisition of some 73 stores from a Missouri-based company has made Bomgaars the nation’s second-largest farm and ranch retailer.
WIBW
Missouri woman killed in crash in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman was killed in a car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at just after 3:00 p.m. on October 11, Tina Milburn, 50, of Sedalia, Missouri, was driving south on Kansas Highway 33, just north of Pawnee Road in a Kia Sorento.
KOMU
Warm Springs Ranch's Clydesdale herd grows by two
The family of Budweiser Clydesdales is growing. Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, which breeds the iconic horses, announced last week that the "herd has officially grown by 2 members," a colt and a filly, the ranch said on Twitter. Shortly after being born, the horses stood about 3 feet...
abc17news.com
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Cordell Street. Fire personnel saw smoke coming from the house and quickly extinguished the fire. There was moderate fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the house.
