Louisiana State

Louisiana joins equity initiative to hire more minority firms for transportation projects

WASHINGTON – Louisiana on Tuesday became one of the first states to sign a protocol aimed at hiring more minority firms to work on public transportation projects. In a rooftop ceremony overlooking the U.S. Capitol, Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project, called the EIP pledge, along with the heads of transportation departments from five other states. Within in the next few years all 50 states are expected to sign the protocols.
Louisiana governor's top lawyer announces resignation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Matthew Block, a top senior staff member for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, announced his resignation Wednesday. Block, the Democratic governor's executive counsel, has played a vital behind-the-scenes role in navigating through the pandemic, hurricanes, and expanding Medicaid, The Advocate reported. “This is truly...
Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer

When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
La., Mo. request depositions and add 47 defendants to lawsuit against federal government for alleged collusion with social media companies

The following press release is from the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry. MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt have filed a second amended complaint that adds 47 defendants (total of 67 defendants) to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech. The list of new defendants include top officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the White House, and others. Further, Louisiana and Missouri plan to file a motion on Friday requesting that the Court allow the states to take the depositions of a number of key defendants.
Louisiana Political ads light up social media as primary approaches

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s primary congressional election is coming up on November 8th, and politicians have been working hard to create political ads that catch attention and secure votes. Several ads from Louisiana candidates have attracted huge attention online. U.S. Senator John Kennedy’s most recent ad has lit...
How many Louisiana bridges can you fix with $270 million?

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the...
St. Helena superintendent: Accountability proposal would hurt small, rural school districts

St. Helena Parish School District — like so many small, rural, low-socioeconomic and majority African American districts — faces real and tangible barriers compared to more affluent districts. Even with constant flux in accountability standards over the years, districts like ours have made noticeable progress. That progress is likely to be erased if the Louisiana Department of Education's proposed accountability reforms are implemented.
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
