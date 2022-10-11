Read full article on original website
KTBS
Louisiana joins equity initiative to hire more minority firms for transportation projects
WASHINGTON – Louisiana on Tuesday became one of the first states to sign a protocol aimed at hiring more minority firms to work on public transportation projects. In a rooftop ceremony overlooking the U.S. Capitol, Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project, called the EIP pledge, along with the heads of transportation departments from five other states. Within in the next few years all 50 states are expected to sign the protocols.
KTBS
Louisiana governor's top lawyer announces resignation
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Matthew Block, a top senior staff member for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, announced his resignation Wednesday. Block, the Democratic governor's executive counsel, has played a vital behind-the-scenes role in navigating through the pandemic, hurricanes, and expanding Medicaid, The Advocate reported. “This is truly...
KTBS
Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?
BATON ROUGE, La. - In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans...
brproud.com
Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
theadvocate.com
Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer
When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
People with La. marijuana possession charges still not off the hook after Biden’s federal pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that President Biden has pardoned all marijuana possession charges at the federal level, what will that mean for those sitting with charges by the state of Louisiana?. The much-anticipated move from the White House comes just weeks before the midterm elections. People in Louisiana...
Louisiana lieutenant governor “planning on running” for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph. Nungesser said […]
KTBS
Arkansas Gov. Hutchison selected as chairman of the Education Commission of the States
"It is an honor to have been selected as chairman of ECS," Hutchinson said. "Arkansas has been a leader in education from computer science to pandemic learning, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with other leaders to secure our children's future." As chairman, Hutchison plans to lead...
KTBS
Analysis finds Louisiana parishes with industrial tax exemptions received more property tax revenue
(The Center Square) — Analysis of the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reveals parishes with the highest amount of tax exemptions collected higher amounts of property taxes in 2021. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an informational brief to lawmakers Monday on the...
kalb.com
La., Mo. request depositions and add 47 defendants to lawsuit against federal government for alleged collusion with social media companies
The following press release is from the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry. MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt have filed a second amended complaint that adds 47 defendants (total of 67 defendants) to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech. The list of new defendants include top officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the White House, and others. Further, Louisiana and Missouri plan to file a motion on Friday requesting that the Court allow the states to take the depositions of a number of key defendants.
Louisiana Political ads light up social media as primary approaches
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s primary congressional election is coming up on November 8th, and politicians have been working hard to create political ads that catch attention and secure votes. Several ads from Louisiana candidates have attracted huge attention online. U.S. Senator John Kennedy’s most recent ad has lit...
KTBS
How many Louisiana bridges can you fix with $270 million?
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the...
Louisiana High Schools could soon be graded differently
How high schools are graded in Louisiana could be changing
theadvocate.com
St. Helena superintendent: Accountability proposal would hurt small, rural school districts
St. Helena Parish School District — like so many small, rural, low-socioeconomic and majority African American districts — faces real and tangible barriers compared to more affluent districts. Even with constant flux in accountability standards over the years, districts like ours have made noticeable progress. That progress is likely to be erased if the Louisiana Department of Education's proposed accountability reforms are implemented.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Louisiana Amendment 7 to remove Involuntary Servitude as Punishment for a Crime
Amendment number 7 looks at removing language from the state constitution that allows involuntary slavery as a punishment for a crime.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
KTBS
Louisiana’s average ACT score drops for 5th year in a row; national averages see decline
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's composite score on a test of college readiness called the ACT fell for the fifth consecutive year, officials said Wednesday morning. The score is 18.1 for the Class of 2022, down from 18.4 last year. The top score is 36. The results mean that Louisiana...
KTBS
Beto O'Rourke endorses Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in East Texas congressional race
TYLER, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has endorsed Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in his bid to represent East Texas in Congress. Jefferson is running against Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, in the Texas Congressional District 1 seat, in the Nov. 8 election.
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
