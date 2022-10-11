ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
News4Jax.com

Georgia Vote 2022: What's on your ballot?

Even if you don't follow politics, there's no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia's secretary of...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia's US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Attorney general candidates launch dueling ads

ATLANTA — With one month to go before Election Day, new ads from incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr and state Sen. Jen Jordan, his Democratic challenger, address their positions on the economy, crime and abortion. Carr's ad focuses on the Georgia economy during COVID, while Jordan's emphasizes abortion...
GEORGIA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS 42

First lady Jill Biden set to visit Georgia this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families, according to the White House. During her visit on Thursday and Friday to the army post near Columbus, Georgia, and Phenix City, Alabama, she's also set to stop by […]
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

A List of What's Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What is Georgia's favorite Halloween Candy?

The results are in, and once again Georgia's favorite Halloween Candy remains the Swedish Fish. Swedish Fish have been in the lead as the favorite Halloween candy of Georgia since at least 2020, according to CandyStore.com, which uses 15 years worth of buying data to release its yearly ranking of Halloween candy by state.
GEORGIA STATE

