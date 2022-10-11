Read full article on original website
New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions
A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians – particularly Black voters – continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the law.
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs...
Georgia news organizations, including the AJC, collaborate on 2022 voters’ poll
More than a hundred Georgia news organizations have joined to release a poll of the state’s likely voters, a new initiat...
3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday
On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group.
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause a spike in voter turnout
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. The license plates tell a story. Many, from out of state,...
Georgia election guide 2022: Everything you need to know as a Peach State voter
Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls and decide who represents and governs one of the country's most important swing states. This November, all eyes will be on Georgia, which has the makings of becoming a swing state. Georgians will have a lot to...
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
Challenger maintains funding edge in Georgia superintendent’s race
Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy leads Republican incumbent Richard Woods in campaign fundraising.
Georgia ranked 29th for voter access, study shows | What this means for midterm elections
ATLANTA — A recent study published in the Election Law Journal ranked Georgia 29th overall for voter access. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index looked at different categories related to voting, including registration, early voting opportunities, and absentee voting. Each state was ranked based on obstacles to voting. The...
Attorney general candidates launch dueling ads
ATLANTA — With one month to go before Election Day, new ads from incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr and state Sen. Jen Jordan, his Democratic challenger, address their positions on the economy, crime and abortion. Carr’s ad focuses on the Georgia economy during COVID, while Jordan’s emphasizes abortion...
First lady Jill Biden set to visit Georgia this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families, according to the White House. During her visit on Thursday and Friday to the army post near Columbus, Georgia, and Phenix City, Alabama, she’s also set to stop by […]
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the fifth of the month and based on the last two digits of your SNAP ID number. The program is run by the...
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
What is Georgia’s favorite Halloween Candy?
The results are in, and once again Georgia’s favorite Halloween Candy remains the Swedish Fish. Swedish Fish have been in the lead as the favorite Halloween candy of Georgia since at least 2020, according to CandyStore.com, which uses 15 years worth of buying data to release its yearly ranking of Halloween candy by state.
Road rage shootings far too common in Georgia, statistics show
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Police are investigating another deadly interstate shooting in the metro. A man was killed on Interstate 285 in Dekalb County. Crews had to shut down the road for two hours. Traffic is flowing once again near the I-285 and I-675 interchange, but just hours ago, it...
“Most Wanted” TennCare fraud suspect accused of keeping benefits after moving to Georgia
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Office of Inspector General have charged a former Chattanooga woman who was on the Most Wanted List for TennCare fraud. 34 year old Sara Crawford was on the list for 3 months. Investigators say she kept making TennCare claims even after moving out of...
