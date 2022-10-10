Read full article on original website
Lynn W. Schweiger
Lynn W. Schweiger, age 76 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Hillside Manor. Lynn was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 15, 1946, the son of William and Ethel (Flint) Schweiger. He did technical work for John Deere for over 40 years. On September 6, 1996, he was united in marriage to LouAnn Qualmann at Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where he was a longtime member. He loved music and enjoyed playing drums in the band as well as dancing. Lynn was a Packers fan and also had a passion for flowers, but what he really cherished was his family. He loved going on camping and traveling trips, and spending time with family.
Lawrence “Larry” Southard
Lawrence “Larry” Southard, 84, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his shop. Larry was born December 21, 1937 to Lawrence and Thelma Bumgarner Southard Larry graduated from Waupun High School. Larry served three years in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Southard Automotive for most of his life. Over the years, Larry was involved in many different types of racing, including indy cars, stock cars, and off road racing. He truly enjoyed all types of racing, and car shows. He enjoyed going to car shows on the weekends. He really loved cars!
Orvil Gene Henriksen Sr.
After a life well lived, we announce the death of Orvil Gene Henriksen, Sr. of Beaver Dam on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the age of 93. Orvil was born March 28, 1929 at home in Rush Lake, Wisconsin, to Irvin and Irma Henriksen. He married the love of his life, Leona “Toots” Pitzen on March 28, 1950 in Omro.
Barry M. Uttech
Barry M. Uttech, 69, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at UW-Hospital in Madison. Barry was born on October 23, 1952, the son of Melvin and Beulah Uttech. He was a graduate of Hartford Union High School. Barry loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed ice fishing and spending time in the woods up north.
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Team Of The Week
This Week’s Great Harvest Bakery Café High School Team of the Week is the Watertown High School girls volleyball team. The Goslings recently won the Badger East Conference Tournament. Watertown swept five matches at the event, including a semifinal match against DeForest and a three set championship match with Waunakee.
News – October 11, 2022
(Randolph) A Randolph School District student was arrested Monday after they made threats towards specific middle/high school students. Randolph police were made aware of the threat around 8am and their investigation lead to one student being taken onto custody. Authorities say they assure everyone that there is no danger to the students, district staff, or the community. They add that this is an ongoing investigation.
Warren R. “Tiny” Foulk
Warren R. “Tiny” Foulk passed from this life peacefully at home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Warren is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Devona “Bonnie” Foulk; his children, Warren Jr. (Sandy Smith) of Massachusetts, Thomas, and Timothy (Nancy) of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Aaron Foulk (Juleah Cox) of Juneau WI, Tyler (Lauryn) Foulk of Manitowoc WI, Kayla Foulk (Colton Hahn) of Verona WI, Taylor Foulk of Beaver Dam, Tabitha, Violet, Zachery Foulk; step-grandchildren, Josh and Aaron Hanson, all of Massachusetts; and one brother, Willard of Tennessee.
Shawano County Man Arrested For Fleeing Dodge County Deputies
(Juneau) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shawano County man early Tuesday morning for running from authorities. A sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding southbound on Highway 151 just before 1am. The vehicle was traveling 89 miles-per-hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone. The suspect...
BDPD Graduates Two Officers From Police Academy
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department is bolstering their ranks. The agency recently had two officers graduate from the Fox Valley Technical College Police Academy. Lieutenant Jeremiah Johnson says Joey Salazar and Megan Ruin started their academy class in June. “They go up there for the 16-week…720 hours of...
Prep Scoreboard – Tuesday 10/11/22
Beaver Dam 1 Fort Atkinson-0. Keeper stats: BD- Carson Franke-1 in first half, Avery Ollanketo-1 in 2nd half. “Game winning goal scored by Sayers VanDusen in the 63rd minute assisted by JR Guerrero. Sayers played a very good game tonight and it was good to see him get rewarded for hitting the game winner. We played well tonight in wet and windy conditions. We controlled the tempo of the game throughout the night. All 3 aspects of the team played well as units and were able to get the other areas involved in the play. We had several very good looks in the first half and just kept hitting to the keeper and did not really test him. The team is playing at a high level of intensity right now and this is placing a lot of pressure on their opponent. This team is fun to watch as they are playing good soccer.” – BD coach Dave Elgersma.
Fall River Man Arrested For Fleeing While Under The Influence
(Columbus) A Fall River man was taken into custody Monday for fleeing from Columbia County authorities while under the influence. Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along Highway 60 in the township of Columbus around 5pm. The suspect began to increase their speed...
Fond Du Lac Man Found With 18 Grams Of Illegal Drugs After Pursuit With Police
(Fond du Lac) A Fond du Lac man was found with over 18 grams of illegal drugs after fleeing police Monday. The Fond du Lac Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be connected to a possible domestic disturbance around 3:30pm. The vehicle failed to stop...
Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance
(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
Dealer License For Wholesaler In Columbia County Revoked
(Columbia County) State officials have revoked the dealer license for a wholesaler in Columbia County for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined that Vince Auto Group LLC, located at 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington, violated state laws by selling motor vehicles to retail customers.
Washington County Authorities Arrest Hubertus Man On Trespassing Charges
(Richfield) Washington County authorities arrested a Hubertus man on trespassing charges Monday morning. Sheriff’s officials received a call just before 4:30am from a homeowner who woke up and heard the sounds of feet shuffling a floor below him. The caller said he was on the second floor of the...
Randolph School District Student Arrested After Threats Made Towards Other Students
(Randolph) A Randolph School District student was arrested Monday after they made threats towards other students. Read the full press release:. On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00am, the Randolph Police Department was made aware of a possible threat towards specific students at the Randolph Middle/High School. Randolph officers...
