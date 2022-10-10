Read full article on original website
Barry M. Uttech
Barry M. Uttech, 69, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at UW-Hospital in Madison. Barry was born on October 23, 1952, the son of Melvin and Beulah Uttech. He was a graduate of Hartford Union High School. Barry loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed ice fishing and spending time in the woods up north.
Lynn W. Schweiger
Lynn W. Schweiger, age 76 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Hillside Manor. Lynn was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 15, 1946, the son of William and Ethel (Flint) Schweiger. He did technical work for John Deere for over 40 years. On September 6, 1996, he was united in marriage to LouAnn Qualmann at Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where he was a longtime member. He loved music and enjoyed playing drums in the band as well as dancing. Lynn was a Packers fan and also had a passion for flowers, but what he really cherished was his family. He loved going on camping and traveling trips, and spending time with family.
Nancy Vanden Berg
Nancy Vanden Berg, 89, of Waupun, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Waupun Memorial Hospital. Nancy was born February 5, 1933 in Oshkosh the daughter of Adam and Pauline Walter Paffenroth. Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Waupun High School. She continued her education at Mercy School of Nursing in Oshkosh. On February 5, 1955 she married Dale Vanden Berg in Waupun where the couple resided all their married lives. She was employed at Waupun Memorial Hospital, the Waupun Clinic, and for the Waupun School District as a nurse. She later worked at HA Batchelder with Dale as a bookkeeper. Nancy was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a member of its Women’s Guild. She was a member of Rock River Country Club since 1962, and wintered in Lake Havasu City, AZ for 20 years.
Warren R. “Tiny” Foulk
Warren R. “Tiny” Foulk passed from this life peacefully at home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Warren is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Devona “Bonnie” Foulk; his children, Warren Jr. (Sandy Smith) of Massachusetts, Thomas, and Timothy (Nancy) of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Aaron Foulk (Juleah Cox) of Juneau WI, Tyler (Lauryn) Foulk of Manitowoc WI, Kayla Foulk (Colton Hahn) of Verona WI, Taylor Foulk of Beaver Dam, Tabitha, Violet, Zachery Foulk; step-grandchildren, Josh and Aaron Hanson, all of Massachusetts; and one brother, Willard of Tennessee.
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Team Of The Week
This Week’s Great Harvest Bakery Café High School Team of the Week is the Watertown High School girls volleyball team. The Goslings recently won the Badger East Conference Tournament. Watertown swept five matches at the event, including a semifinal match against DeForest and a three set championship match with Waunakee.
News – October 11, 2022
(Randolph) A Randolph School District student was arrested Monday after they made threats towards specific middle/high school students. Randolph police were made aware of the threat around 8am and their investigation lead to one student being taken onto custody. Authorities say they assure everyone that there is no danger to the students, district staff, or the community. They add that this is an ongoing investigation.
Dodge County Organization Hosting Pregnancy And Infant Loss Remembrance Day Walk
(Beaver Dam) The public is encouraged to head to Mayville this weekend to participate in a tribute walk on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day is meant to remember those who were lost at pregnancy or birth due to a miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, ectopic pregnancy, termination for medical reasons, or death of a newborn.
BDHS Sends Four To Athletic Hall Of Fame
Beaver Dam High School will induct four new members to it’s Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend during Homecoming festivities. Matt McDonald, Susan (Chitko) Olson, Steve Dinkel, and David Kalscheur will be honored for their contributions to Beaver Dam High School. This year’s inductees will be a part of the Homecoming Parade which starts at 3:30pm, then take part in a banquet, before being honored at halftime of the Golden Beavers game with Waunakee. You will be able to watch the Hall of Fame Ceremony at halftime of the game on DailyDodge TV and also hear it on 1430 ESPN.
Prep Scoreboard – Tuesday 10/11/22
Beaver Dam 1 Fort Atkinson-0. Keeper stats: BD- Carson Franke-1 in first half, Avery Ollanketo-1 in 2nd half. “Game winning goal scored by Sayers VanDusen in the 63rd minute assisted by JR Guerrero. Sayers played a very good game tonight and it was good to see him get rewarded for hitting the game winner. We played well tonight in wet and windy conditions. We controlled the tempo of the game throughout the night. All 3 aspects of the team played well as units and were able to get the other areas involved in the play. We had several very good looks in the first half and just kept hitting to the keeper and did not really test him. The team is playing at a high level of intensity right now and this is placing a lot of pressure on their opponent. This team is fun to watch as they are playing good soccer.” – BD coach Dave Elgersma.
Beaver Dam Leaders Hold Initial Discussions On 2023 Budget
(Beaver Dam) Officials in Beaver Dam Monday night held their first discussions on next year’s budget and borrowing plan. The city can only increase its levy by $115-thousand dollars, which represents a net increase in construction of 1.2-percent. The maximum the mill rate could be next year is $10.26 per one thousand dollars of assessed value. The mill rate this year is $9.46.
Shawano County Man Arrested For Fleeing Dodge County Deputies
(Juneau) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shawano County man early Tuesday morning for running from authorities. A sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding southbound on Highway 151 just before 1am. The vehicle was traveling 89 miles-per-hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone. The suspect...
Fall River Man Arrested For Fleeing While Under The Influence
(Columbus) A Fall River man was taken into custody Monday for fleeing from Columbia County authorities while under the influence. Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along Highway 60 in the township of Columbus around 5pm. The suspect began to increase their speed...
Washington County Authorities Arrest Hubertus Man On Trespassing Charges
(Richfield) Washington County authorities arrested a Hubertus man on trespassing charges Monday morning. Sheriff’s officials received a call just before 4:30am from a homeowner who woke up and heard the sounds of feet shuffling a floor below him. The caller said he was on the second floor of the...
Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance
(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
Dealer License For Wholesaler In Columbia County Revoked
(Columbia County) State officials have revoked the dealer license for a wholesaler in Columbia County for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined that Vince Auto Group LLC, located at 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington, violated state laws by selling motor vehicles to retail customers.
Randolph School District Student Arrested After Threats Made Towards Other Students
(Randolph) A Randolph School District student was arrested Monday after they made threats towards other students. Read the full press release:. On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00am, the Randolph Police Department was made aware of a possible threat towards specific students at the Randolph Middle/High School. Randolph officers...
