Beaver Dam 1 Fort Atkinson-0. Keeper stats: BD- Carson Franke-1 in first half, Avery Ollanketo-1 in 2nd half. “Game winning goal scored by Sayers VanDusen in the 63rd minute assisted by JR Guerrero. Sayers played a very good game tonight and it was good to see him get rewarded for hitting the game winner. We played well tonight in wet and windy conditions. We controlled the tempo of the game throughout the night. All 3 aspects of the team played well as units and were able to get the other areas involved in the play. We had several very good looks in the first half and just kept hitting to the keeper and did not really test him. The team is playing at a high level of intensity right now and this is placing a lot of pressure on their opponent. This team is fun to watch as they are playing good soccer.” – BD coach Dave Elgersma.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO