Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
New York Post
Add these Dyson vacuum dupes to your Amazon cart before October Prime Day
Whenever we hear the name “Dyson,” it just sounds regal. But, we don’t love paying high prices all the time (or ever). Luckily, ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — which is taking place on Tues., Oct. 11 and Wed., Oct. 12 — the retailer has some Dyson dupes on sale.
Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! Shop 24 Can't-Miss Deals, Including $2,000 Off an OLED Smart TV
And more than $200 off a robot vacuum, too Walmart just launched a fall sale full of its famous rollback deals — and many of them simply cannot be missed. The department store's sale overlaps with the debut of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, pinning the rivals in a low-prices battle where savvy shoppers are the winner. Walmart's Rollbacks Sale features savings across the board, including big-ticket holiday gifts that are on the top of everyone's wish list, like crystal clear OLED TVs. Right now, Walmart has...
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
Score Deals on Smart TVs, Apple Watches and More During Limited-Time Walmart Sale in October
Walmart is preparing for the holiday season with an early sale. The company announced its October savings event "Rollbacks and More," featuring a selection of deals, starting Monday, Oct. 10 at 5 a.m....
Wayfair 5 Days of Deals: Save Up to 80% On Furniture, Decor, Bedding, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Walmart challenges Amazon with Pre-Black Friday sales event
Walmart confirms Rollback Savings event for the same week as Prime Early Access sale
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2 Alternative Sales Happening Online Right Now
As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Early Access on Oct. 11 and 12, other retailers are piggy-backing off the epic pre-holiday shopping event with their own rival deals. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership (which costs $15 per month or $139 annually), the great news is that there are plenty of fall sales to shop elsewhere online. Target‘s autumn Deal Days, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event, Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals and Petco’s Ruffs and Mews sale are just a few competitive blowouts that hope to lure...
Amazon's October Prime Day starts tomorrow—shop the best early Black Friday deals now
Amazon's second Prime Day starts tomorrow. Get a head start on the savings by shopping early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more.
moneytalksnews.com
Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Deals: + free shipping w/ $89
Get Black Friday savings on select items from brands like Lucky, UGG, Michael Kors, NEST New York, and many more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack Tips Shipping adds $9.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
The Best Non-Amazon October Prime Day Deals You Should Already Be Shopping
ICYMI, Amazon is throwing another Prime Day sale to help you get a head start on holiday shopping. On October 11-12, Prime members can unlock access to exclusive savings across all categories, including home, beauty, and fitness. While we admit the deals are good (really good, TBH), they're certainly not the only sales worth your time and attention this Prime Day. In fact, there's a smattering of Prime Day alternatives you should totally bookmark. Many of them are open to anyone, not just members, and last much longer than just two days. After all, why should Amazon have all the fun? Below are the best Prime Day alternatives to shop on and beyond this second Prime Day.
TODAY.com
Holiday guide to shopping and saving as sales hit stores early
Major retailers including Walmart and Target are set to roll out a new round of holiday sales starting Monday, with Amazon and Kohl's kicking off their sales later in the week. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on the what the most popular gifts are and where to find the deepest discounts.Oct. 10, 2022.
TechRadar
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
ETOnline.com
The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More
Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day
Amazon's second Prime Day is one week away. Get a head start on the savings by shopping early Black Friday deals now.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Best kitchen deals on air fryers, coffee makers, Instant Pots, more
Amazon is back with their second Prime Day this year, giving shoppers a chance to get a jump on their holiday shopping lists, and if you have your eye on a big ticket kitchen item, you won’t want to miss out. The two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends...
Score this excellent Hamilton food processor for under $40 at the Amazon Prime sales event
This Amazon Prime Day deal will score you the Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor with Bowl Scraper for under $40 thanks to this limited-time Amazon offer.
PC Magazine
Best Buy 48-Hour Flash Sale: Save on Sony OLED TVs, Apple Watch, Roomba, More
Amazon isn’t the only merchant offering deep discounts these next two days. You may have heard that Amazon is holding another Prime Day event on Tuesday and Wednesday. Naturally, this means other retailers are holding their own sales so as to not miss out on any sweet, sweet revenue.
October Prime Day ends today—shop 175+ deals before they’re gone
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is in full swing. Start your holiday shopping with early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more.
The Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £19.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2
There are three new Echo dot smart speakers on the way. But before you utter the words “Alexa, get me a 5th gen dot, pronto”, wait a second, because last year’s 4th gen model has just been discounted by a whopping 60 per cent.The 4th generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling the black colourway for just £19.99. The last time we saw the 4th-gen Amazon Echo dot plummet to this price was on Amazon Prime Day in July, so we’re not surprised the deal is matched for the retailer’s second...
