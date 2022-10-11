ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! Shop 24 Can't-Miss Deals, Including $2,000 Off an OLED Smart TV

And more than $200 off a robot vacuum, too Walmart just launched a fall sale full of its famous rollback deals — and many of them simply cannot be missed. The department store's sale overlaps with the debut of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, pinning the rivals in a low-prices battle where savvy shoppers are the winner.  Walmart's Rollbacks Sale features savings across the board, including big-ticket holiday gifts that are on the top of everyone's wish list, like crystal clear OLED TVs. Right now, Walmart has...
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2 Alternative Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Early Access on Oct. 11 and 12, other retailers are piggy-backing off the epic pre-holiday shopping event with their own rival deals. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership (which costs $15 per month or $139 annually), the great news is that there are plenty of fall sales to shop elsewhere online. Target‘s autumn Deal Days, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event, Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals and Petco’s Ruffs and Mews sale are just a few competitive blowouts that hope to lure...
Well+Good

The Best Non-Amazon October Prime Day Deals You Should Already Be Shopping

ICYMI, Amazon is throwing another Prime Day sale to help you get a head start on holiday shopping. On October 11-12, Prime members can unlock access to exclusive savings across all categories, including home, beauty, and fitness. While we admit the deals are good (really good, TBH), they're certainly not the only sales worth your time and attention this Prime Day. In fact, there's a smattering of Prime Day alternatives you should totally bookmark. Many of them are open to anyone, not just members, and last much longer than just two days. After all, why should Amazon have all the fun? Below are the best Prime Day alternatives to shop on and beyond this second Prime Day.
TODAY.com

Holiday guide to shopping and saving as sales hit stores early

Major retailers including Walmart and Target are set to roll out a new round of holiday sales starting Monday, with Amazon and Kohl's kicking off their sales later in the week. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on the what the most popular gifts are and where to find the deepest discounts.Oct. 10, 2022.
TechRadar

Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals

Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
ETOnline.com

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More

Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
The Independent

The Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £19.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2

There are three new Echo dot smart speakers on the way. But before you utter the words “Alexa, get me a 5th gen dot, pronto”, wait a second, because last year’s 4th gen model has just been discounted by a whopping 60 per cent.The 4th generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling the black colourway for just £19.99. The last time we saw the 4th-gen Amazon Echo dot plummet to this price was on Amazon Prime Day in July, so we’re not surprised the deal is matched for the retailer’s second...
