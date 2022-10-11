ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! Shop 24 Can't-Miss Deals, Including $2,000 Off an OLED Smart TV

And more than $200 off a robot vacuum, too Walmart just launched a fall sale full of its famous rollback deals — and many of them simply cannot be missed. The department store's sale overlaps with the debut of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, pinning the rivals in a low-prices battle where savvy shoppers are the winner.  Walmart's Rollbacks Sale features savings across the board, including big-ticket holiday gifts that are on the top of everyone's wish list, like crystal clear OLED TVs. Right now, Walmart has...
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
The Independent

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now

If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2 Alternative Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Early Access on Oct. 11 and 12, other retailers are piggy-backing off the epic pre-holiday shopping event with their own rival deals. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership (which costs $15 per month or $139 annually), the great news is that there are plenty of fall sales to shop elsewhere online. Target‘s autumn Deal Days, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fall savings event, Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals and Petco’s Ruffs and Mews sale are just a few competitive blowouts that hope to lure...
Parade

Right Now You Can Save $200 on a Roomba, and There Will Be Even More Terrific Tech Deals During Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale!

Best Buy is the ultimate destination for major deals on all kinds of gadgets and tech toys. Carrying a wide variety of brands from Apple and Samsung to Nikon and GoPro, there’s a little something for everyone at one of America’s biggest personal electronics stores. That's why we're especially excited to share everything there is to know about Best Buy's Black Friday sale!
TODAY.com

Holiday guide to shopping and saving as sales hit stores early

Major retailers including Walmart and Target are set to roll out a new round of holiday sales starting Monday, with Amazon and Kohl's kicking off their sales later in the week. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on the what the most popular gifts are and where to find the deepest discounts.Oct. 10, 2022.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

JCPenney Ends Contract With Sephora

Door Jonesdr77 op de Engelstalige Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TechRadar

Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals

Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
ETOnline.com

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More

Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
StyleCaster

All the Best Amazon Prime Early Access-Adjacent Sales Worth Shopping This Week & Beyond

ICYMI, Amazon Prime Day 2022 arrived this past summer (July 12 and July 13), with two full days of endless deals across all product categories, from pricey tech gadgets to luxury beauty products. Prime Day is considered the “Black Friday in July” because it’s basically the biggest shopping event of the year before the pre-holiday deal season rolls in come November. And, starting today, the retailer launched its second biggest shopping extravaganza, the Prime Early Access Sale, which runs now through October 12. Following Amazon’s lead, plenty of other major retailers and coveted brands will also be holding Prime-Day-adjacent (and pretty...
