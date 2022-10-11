The City of Elk Run Heights Wednesday issued a drinking water advisory after the water supply had a distribution system problem and has lost pressure. Elk Run Heights officials are warning residents not to boil the water as boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand does not reduce the manganese level. Manganese in drinking water is a serious health concern. Excessive boiling can make the manganese more concentrated, meaning manganese remains after the water evaporates. Consuming water with excessive levels of manganese may cause neurological health issues. City officials recommend using bottled water or an alternative source be used due to possible high levels of manganese. The letter the city sent to residents says the water is safe to use for bathing or similar purposes. Bottled water should be used for drinking, ice, brushing teeth and food prep until further notice. The system is working with the Iowa DNR to resolve the problem.

ELK RUN HEIGHTS, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO