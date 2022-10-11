Read full article on original website
Waterloo cabinet manufacturer says it will lay off 'under 100' employees
WATERLOO — A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer has announced layoffs because of a recent downturn in demand. Omega Cabinetry will be cutting its workforce, according to officials with Jasper, Ind.-based MasterBrand, which owns Omega. An exact number wasn’t available, but a spokeswoman said “under 100” employees were being let go.
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
Collins Community Credit Union Announces Layoffs
Collins Community Credit Union is the latest employer to eliminate jobs in the city of Cedar Rapids. According to a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act, the layoffs happened on October 6th. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 38 positions in all, were eliminated. Collins Community Credit Union, whose headquarters are located at 1005 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids, provides financial services to people living in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn, Johnson, Polk, and surrounding counties.
Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approve solar moratorium ordinance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that places a pause on any new applications for utility-scale solar projects. The board said the moratorium on accepting rezoning applications will expire after three months, but can be extended by the...
UNI punter Cael Loecher remains 'critically stable' at U of I Hospital intensive care unit
The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods. Ten days ago, the Cedar Falls native was flown from UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he was diagnosed with a form of vasculitis — granulomatosis with polyangitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis) — which can be fatal.
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Drinking Water Advisory Issued for Elk Run Heights
The City of Elk Run Heights Wednesday issued a drinking water advisory after the water supply had a distribution system problem and has lost pressure. Elk Run Heights officials are warning residents not to boil the water as boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand does not reduce the manganese level. Manganese in drinking water is a serious health concern. Excessive boiling can make the manganese more concentrated, meaning manganese remains after the water evaporates. Consuming water with excessive levels of manganese may cause neurological health issues. City officials recommend using bottled water or an alternative source be used due to possible high levels of manganese. The letter the city sent to residents says the water is safe to use for bathing or similar purposes. Bottled water should be used for drinking, ice, brushing teeth and food prep until further notice. The system is working with the Iowa DNR to resolve the problem.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
10.11.22 – Metro volleyball, swimming & diving results
In a triangular at Cedar Falls the 6th-ranked Tigers swept Dubuque Senior and Iowa City West, two sets to none. In a triangular at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Waterloo West swept Jefferson and Cedar Rapids Washington two sets to none. And South Hardin edged Waterloo Columbus in four sets. In metro...
Three area football teams inside top-10 of latest IHSAA RPI
The latest Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A have been released. Class 5A uses RPI to determine all 16 of its playoff qualifiers. In 4A and 3A, district champions and runners-up from each of the six districts earn automatic qualifying spots and RPI is used to determine the remaining at-large qualifiers.
Iowans to vote on gun amendment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Two Killed in UTV Accident Near Vinton
It happened Saturday afternoon around 4 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck and UTV were both heading eastbound on 61st Street Lane approaching 68th Avenue Drive when the pickup went to pass the UTV. The UTV turned left in front of the pickup and the pickup hit it – with the UTV rolling into the ditch and ejecting the two occupants.
Teens Involved In Stabbing At Vinton-Shellsburg High School
(Vinton, IA) An investigation’s underway after a stabbing involving two teenagers outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School northwest of Cedar Rapids. Police say a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy just after 7:30 Monday. Police say both teens are from Center Point-Urbana and were attending a driver’s ed class at the school. The suspect is charged with felony willful injury.
Wal-Mart Temporarily Banned From Selling Booze at Marion Store
It's unfortunately not always that uncommon to hear reports of your local neighborhood gas station or convenience store being in trouble for selling age-restricted products to minors, but when a major retail chain is caught doing it, it's certainly going to make news. Reportedly, one Cedar Rapids metro area Wal-Mart...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
Judge pushes back trial for Iowa man accused of killing woman, placing her head on stick
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial has been pushed back for an Osage man accused of killing a woman he just met. 22-year-old Nathan Gilmore is charged with killing Angela Bradbury back in 2021. In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up...
