Bullpen Stops Bleeding, but Too Late as Padres Fall to Dodgers 5-3 in NLDS
The bullpens ruled as the Padres opened up their Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday with a loss to fall behind 1-0 in the best-of-five series. The Padre bullpen silenced the mighty Dodger offense for five-plus innings in the 5-3 setback, but unfortunately for the Friars, L.A.’s relievers answered them with four scoreless frames of their own.
Los Angeles Dodgers had better bring back the longball in NLDS vs Padres
“Chick dig the longball”- Greg Maddux, a very wise man and supreme knower of ball, whether it be the mid-90s or 2022. If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to win another World Series, they’d better hit the weight room as they await the San Diego Padres’ arrival in the NLDS.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
True Blue LA
Dodgers NLDS roster notes: Chris Taylor, Blake Treinen, Dustin May, Craig Kimbrel
LOS ANGELES — Rosters are due for the National League Division Series on Tuesday morning, the day of Game 1 between the Dodgers and Padres. Before a workout on Monday at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts said there are still a few roster decisions to be finalized. This could...
MLB
Who's closing? Dodgers' questions ahead of NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- For a team that won 111 games, the Dodgers seemingly have just as many questions about their ability to win a World Series heading into the 2022 postseason. But do the Dodgers, who won the second-most games in the 146-year history of the National League, really have that much to worry about this October? We’ll find out soon enough with the Dodgers set to begin postseason play on Tuesday against the rival Padres in the NL Division Series with Game 1 set for 6:37 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers rally behind Trea Turner's leadoff home run, beat Padres in NLDS Game 1
Trea Turner's leadoff home run set the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated their NL West rival San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night.
Column: Padres survive wild, wacky Game 2 of NLDS to even things with Dodgers
Instead of long odds to stay in series, 5-3 win shifts home-field advantage to Padres
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
MLB
Dodgers drop tense G2 as missed chances pile up
LOS ANGELES – After a relatively decisive win in Game 1, it looked like this National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres was going to end the same way the other six series did during the regular season. For nine innings on Tuesday, the Dodgers, once again,...
MLB
'Not afraid of the moment,' LA 'pen locks down G1 win
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers don't have many, if any, weaknesses. On paper, they boast the most talented roster in the Majors. On the field, they proved they were just that, becoming the fifth team in AL/NL history to win at least 111 games in the regular season. The Dodgers...
MLB
Astros set ALDS roster, with 7 in playoffs for first time
HOUSTON -- Rookie right-hander Hunter Brown, the team’s top-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was one of 12 pitchers the Astros will carry on their roster for the American League Division Series against the Mariners. Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith, a lefty who helped the Braves win the...
MLB
After breakout season, Gentry headlines Royals' AFL contingent
In the fall of 2020, the Royals approached Tyler Gentry with a plan. The organization had just selected the outfielder in the third round out of Alabama but had yet to work with him in person due to the pandemic-canceled Minor League season, so they used their instructional league for just that purpose -- to instruct.
MLB
Padres-Dodgers Game 2 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, FS1)
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers continued their season-long dominance over the division-rival Padres with a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, but Game 2 is set to be a showdown between a pair of veteran aces in Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish on Wednesday.
MLB
Effross needs Tommy John, will miss playoffs
NEW YORK -- When the Yankees announced their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series on Tuesday morning ahead of Game 1 against the Guardians, the most surprising news wasn’t who made the team, but who had been left off. Rookie reliever Scott Effross, who was expected to...
MLB
LIVE on TBS: Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups
The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. Justin Verlander, the favorite for the...
MLB
All Wright: Braves take Game 2, even NLDS
ATLANTA -- Two years after recording only two outs in what had been his most recent postseason start, Kyle Wright showed he is now capable of giving the Braves exactly what they need, when they need it most. There was no apprehension in Wright’s approach as he guided the Braves...
MLB
Stars aligning for red-hot Phils after stealing Game 1
ATLANTA -- The Phillies played Garrett Stubbs’ “Phils Win” playlist after Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, just like they always do when they win. The song “Cold Heart” filled the clubhouse as players shuffled about. A couple players sat in front...
MLB
Injured Robertson (calf) not on Phillies' NLDS roster
ATLANTA -- David Robertson leapt in the air Saturday as he celebrated Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in St. Louis. It cost him a spot on the NL Division Series roster. Robertson strained his right calf as he jumped in...
MLB
Padres' bullpen outperforming its LA counterpart
LOS ANGELES -- On paper, at least, the Dodgers seemed to have a clear advantage over the Padres when it came to their bullpens. Even after leaving erstwhile closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster, the Dodgers boasted a deep group of relievers that finished the regular season with the second-lowest ERA (2.87) in the Majors, trailing only the Astros.
MLB
Gonsolin gets ball in crucial Game 3 for Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- It speaks to the Dodgers’ depth that, even after losing ace Walker Buehler for the season to Tommy John surgery, their choice for National League Division Series Game 3 starter still came down to a pair of 2022 All-Stars. With the series tied following a 5-3...
