Who's closing? Dodgers' questions ahead of NLDS

LOS ANGELES -- For a team that won 111 games, the Dodgers seemingly have just as many questions about their ability to win a World Series heading into the 2022 postseason. But do the Dodgers, who won the second-most games in the 146-year history of the National League, really have that much to worry about this October? We’ll find out soon enough with the Dodgers set to begin postseason play on Tuesday against the rival Padres in the NL Division Series with Game 1 set for 6:37 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers drop tense G2 as missed chances pile up

LOS ANGELES – After a relatively decisive win in Game 1, it looked like this National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres was going to end the same way the other six series did during the regular season. For nine innings on Tuesday, the Dodgers, once again,...
'Not afraid of the moment,' LA 'pen locks down G1 win

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers don't have many, if any, weaknesses. On paper, they boast the most talented roster in the Majors. On the field, they proved they were just that, becoming the fifth team in AL/NL history to win at least 111 games in the regular season. The Dodgers...
Astros set ALDS roster, with 7 in playoffs for first time

HOUSTON -- Rookie right-hander Hunter Brown, the team’s top-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was one of 12 pitchers the Astros will carry on their roster for the American League Division Series against the Mariners. Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith, a lefty who helped the Braves win the...
After breakout season, Gentry headlines Royals' AFL contingent

In the fall of 2020, the Royals approached Tyler Gentry with a plan. The organization had just selected the outfielder in the third round out of Alabama but had yet to work with him in person due to the pandemic-canceled Minor League season, so they used their instructional league for just that purpose -- to instruct.
Padres-Dodgers Game 2 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, FS1)

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers continued their season-long dominance over the division-rival Padres with a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, but Game 2 is set to be a showdown between a pair of veteran aces in Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish on Wednesday.
Effross needs Tommy John, will miss playoffs

NEW YORK -- When the Yankees announced their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series on Tuesday morning ahead of Game 1 against the Guardians, the most surprising news wasn’t who made the team, but who had been left off. Rookie reliever Scott Effross, who was expected to...
LIVE on TBS: Mariners-Astros Game 1 FAQ, lineups

The Astros, a playoff-tested team that has ruled the American League for the past five seasons, will face the up-and-coming Mariners, who are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, in what figures to be a tantalizing best-of-five AL Division Series. Justin Verlander, the favorite for the...
All Wright: Braves take Game 2, even NLDS

ATLANTA -- Two years after recording only two outs in what had been his most recent postseason start, Kyle Wright showed he is now capable of giving the Braves exactly what they need, when they need it most. There was no apprehension in Wright’s approach as he guided the Braves...
Stars aligning for red-hot Phils after stealing Game 1

ATLANTA -- The Phillies played Garrett Stubbs’ “Phils Win” playlist after Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, just like they always do when they win. The song “Cold Heart” filled the clubhouse as players shuffled about. A couple players sat in front...
Injured Robertson (calf) not on Phillies' NLDS roster

ATLANTA -- David Robertson leapt in the air Saturday as he celebrated Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in St. Louis. It cost him a spot on the NL Division Series roster. Robertson strained his right calf as he jumped in...
Padres' bullpen outperforming its LA counterpart

LOS ANGELES -- On paper, at least, the Dodgers seemed to have a clear advantage over the Padres when it came to their bullpens. Even after leaving erstwhile closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster, the Dodgers boasted a deep group of relievers that finished the regular season with the second-lowest ERA (2.87) in the Majors, trailing only the Astros.
Gonsolin gets ball in crucial Game 3 for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- It speaks to the Dodgers’ depth that, even after losing ace Walker Buehler for the season to Tommy John surgery, their choice for National League Division Series Game 3 starter still came down to a pair of 2022 All-Stars. With the series tied following a 5-3...
