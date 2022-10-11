Read full article on original website
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Amazon Prime Day is ‘risking warehouse workers’ health’, union leader says
Derrick Palmer, one of the founders of the Amazon Labour Union, has said that he expects at least 20 Amazon warehouses to unionise within a year, and that founder Jeff Bezos will return to head the company.He also told The Independent that warehouse workers are under great pressure to fulfil Prime Day demands with lacklustre rewards, speaking after an online rally of Amazon workers in the UK and US.The rally followed walkouts in Bristol and Tilbury and prospective industrial action in Coventry.“The biggest challenge is getting Amazon to negotiate the contract. Getting other workers involved, hosting these national calls, getting...
Amazon rolls out broad-based pay raises for warehouse workers across its fulfillment network
Amazon workers of all types have been agitating for higher pay for years. The e-commerce giant has about 750,000 warehouse workers in the US. Amazon tries to balance trimming costs across its warehouse network with the need to retain staff. Workers at Amazon warehouses across the country will receive hourly...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Amazon frontline workers to get special payment of up to £500
Online giant Amazon has announced a special payment of up to £500 for its frontline workers. Tens of thousands of hourly paid employees, including full and part-time staff and seasonal workers, will benefit. The money will be paid in two instalments – £250 this month and £250 in December....
Amazon workers hold walkouts on Prime Day in Georgia and Illinois
Amazon workers staged walkouts at four of the e-commerce giant's warehouses Tuesday, making demands of the company as it launched its second Prime Day of the year. The first protest took place in the morning at the retailer's Stone Mountain, Georgia, site, where workers marched outside with signs in front of the building.
CNBC
Amazon workers at Southern California warehouse file for union election in potential first for the state
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday filed a petition for a union election. Should the National Labor Relations Board authorize an election, it would be the first time workers at an Amazon warehouse in California have held a unionization vote. A separate union election kicks off...
Delivery drivers sue Amazon for wage theft — again
Delivery drivers are again suing Amazon and its delivery partners for failing to provide rest and meal breaks — a practice the drivers say sometimes forces them to have to urinate in bottles while on the job. The big picture: Although similar lawsuits have been filed against Amazon and...
Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale
The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election. The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
US employers added 263,000 new jobs in September as ‘cracks’ appear in labor market
Jobs market growth has remained robust despite rising interest rates and fears of a recession, but how long it can maintain trajectory is unknown
The Verge
Amazon faces a wave of walkouts and strikes as it heads into the season of sales
Amazon is in the midst of its second Prime Day sale of the year, pitched as a way to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early. But as it courts consumers, the workers who handle the mass amount of packages that flow through Amazon’s facilities, warehouses, and air hubs are demanding better pay and working conditions. The threat of strikes, walkouts, and potentially another unionized warehouse are all looming as Amazon’s about to enter one of its busiest seasons.
cheddar.com
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
Government urged to raise ‘miserly’ sick pay rate to living wage
Dozens of trade unions and charities have urged the government to raise the UK's "miserly" sick pay rate to the living wage and scrap loopholes that penalise low-paid workers. Employees who fall ill in Britain can rely on a statutory sick pay floor of just £99.35 a week or less than £20 a day – the lowest defined rate in any European country.One third of workers are paid the low rate, and a million of the very lowest paid are denied support entirely because they do not meet an arbitrary earnings threshold. 32 organisations including the Trades Union Congress (TUC),...
Amazon workers in Upstate NY begin voting on whether to unionize
Amazon workers in a town near Albany, New York are voting on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union, which nabbed its first win last April on Staten Island.
