Davis County, UT

kmyu.tv

Report: Woman threatens to stab husband to get his 'other personality' out

SMITHFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A Cache County woman was arrested after she called police to report her husband had hit her, authorities stated. Officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the area of 300 South and 800 East Saturday on the domestic violence call, where the woman told them her husband struck her during a violent, psychotic episode, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
SMITHFIELD, UT
kmyu.tv

18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
HOLLADAY, UT
kmyu.tv

'Ugly politics' seep into educational issues across Utah

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — 'Ugly politics' are seeping into education issues across the state of Utah as several school board members are experiencing vandalism among their beliefs. Last Wednesday was a special night for Jorri Johnson. She and her husband had just had dinner with her grandparents, celebrating her...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Burgess Owens' absence looms large over 4th district debate

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taking aim at an absent Burgess Owens on the debate stage Wednesday evening, challengers running in the fourth congressional district sought to paint the incumbent congressman as unresponsive and ineffective. “He let down his constituents,” said Darlene McDonald, a Democrat, following the debate at...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
ROY, UT
kmyu.tv

Woman dead, several displaced after apartment fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died and several others were displaced after a fire erupted in an apartment complex in Centerville. Crews from the Centerville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Cedar Springs apartments and condos near 88 West 50th Street at 7:45 p.m.
CENTERVILLE, UT

