Charges filed against SLC man in possession of several guns inside Sugar House apartment
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man was officially charged Wednesday after a shooting incident in a Sugar House high-rise apartment complex on Sunday. Samuel Hanley, 33, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of firearm possession by a restricted person, and three drug-related charges.
Suspect in custody after one hospitalized in stabbing at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after one person was hospitalized following a stabbing at Pioneer Park Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred near 350 South and 300 West in Salt Lake City just after 1 p.m. They said the victim, identified as a...
Report: Woman threatens to stab husband to get his 'other personality' out
SMITHFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A Cache County woman was arrested after she called police to report her husband had hit her, authorities stated. Officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the area of 300 South and 800 East Saturday on the domestic violence call, where the woman told them her husband struck her during a violent, psychotic episode, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
One suspect arrested, one at large after victim shot in head at Ballpark District motel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another involved in a shooting at a motel in the Ballpark area Tuesday morning. Police said 71-year-old Thomas Leroy Glasker was the suspected getaway driver in the incident who was also...
18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
Driver charged with negligent homicide in death of 9-year-old boy in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Charges were filed against a driver accused of hitting two children in South Jordan in July, killing one of them. The crash happened around noon on July 26 near 11400 South and 2200 West. Officials said the two boys were riding an electric scooter,...
Sugar House suspect allegedly in possession of 3 firearms, large amount of ammunition
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man arrested in Sugar House on Sunday was allegedly in possession of three firearms, a large amount of ammunition and hundreds of miscellaneous pills. Samuel Hanley, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges after exhibiting concerning behavior while...
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
West Valley police search for vehicle in hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian in critical condition. West Valley City Police Department officials said the collision occurred near 3100 South and Redwood Road shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police have identified the male...
'Ugly politics' seep into educational issues across Utah
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — 'Ugly politics' are seeping into education issues across the state of Utah as several school board members are experiencing vandalism among their beliefs. Last Wednesday was a special night for Jorri Johnson. She and her husband had just had dinner with her grandparents, celebrating her...
State superintendent pushes back on Orem City Council prayer calling Utah schools evil
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In her monthly comments before the Utah State Board of Education, Dr. Sydnee Dickson, the Utah State Superintendent of Schools, pushed back against comments made in a recent meeting of the Orem City Council. Allen Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, said...
Detectives searching for suspects accused of causing damage with fire extinguishers
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray police have asked the public for assistance in identifying several suspects accused of causing property damage while discharging multiple fire extinguishers in a parking garage. They claimed the people in the photos were responsible for property damage to a parking garage. The alleged suspects...
Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
Burgess Owens' absence looms large over 4th district debate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taking aim at an absent Burgess Owens on the debate stage Wednesday evening, challengers running in the fourth congressional district sought to paint the incumbent congressman as unresponsive and ineffective. “He let down his constituents,” said Darlene McDonald, a Democrat, following the debate at...
Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
Woman dead, several displaced after apartment fire in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died and several others were displaced after a fire erupted in an apartment complex in Centerville. Crews from the Centerville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Cedar Springs apartments and condos near 88 West 50th Street at 7:45 p.m.
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
Major delays on NB I-15 in Sandy due to multi-vehicle crash involving semi hauling mail
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Major delays were expected on northbound Interstate 15 near 9000 South in Sandy after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck hauling mail. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near the split of I-215. Roden stated that...
Ramp from I-15 to I-80 reopens after rollover crash, fertilizer spill forced closure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A rollover crash Monday morning on a ramp from I-15 to I-80 spilled fertilizer across the road and created major backups on northbound I-15 that stretched for several miles. Crews could be seen on UDOT's traffic cameras as they cleaned the fertilizer from the...
